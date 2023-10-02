UPD1 Watermark MT4

5

The indicator shows any text and any image on the chart, and can also output the information requested by macros.

There are three text blocks and one block for images. Available font selection, size, color, indentation and positioning.

If you want to brand your screenshots or display the necessary information on a graph, then UPD1 Watermark will be a very useful tool.


Description of settings.


Text Settings (3 blocks).

Text 1, 2, 3 – enter the text and, or a macro.

Font Name – write the font name. In case of an error, the default font will be.

Font Size – specify the font size.

Font Color – specify the font color.

Corner – select the anchor of the object.

Visual Position – the location of the object in front or behind the graph.

X – horizontal offset in pixels.

Y – vertical indentation in pixels.


Image Settings (1 block).

Image – select an image.

  • Manual - with this setting, enter the name of the image below.
  • Watermark.
  • Money Mandala.

    Manual Image Name ***.png in Files – Specify the name of the PNG file.

    The PNG file should be located at Terminal\MQL4\Files\

    Corner – select the anchor of the object.

    Visual Position – the location of the object in front or behind the graph.

    Zoom in % - specify the scaling of the image as a percentage.

    Transparent in % (0-100) - specify the transparency of the image as a percentage.

    X – horizontal offset in pixels.

    Y – vertical indentation in pixels.


    Macros Help (only info).

    // - hide text, off macros.

    Symbol - name of the Currency Pair.

    Date - today's date.

    Ask - ask price.

    Bid - bid price.

    Time - broker Time.

    LocalTime - your local time.

    Period - timeframe.

    TimeBarClose - time when the bar closes.

    TimeToCloseBar - time until the bar closes.


    Reviews 2
    Max
    1654
    Max 2025.10.18 10:02 
     

    brilliant, works perfectly, user text can be added and there are clocks and timer options

    Rossir Filho
    251
    Rossir Filho 2024.02.07 03:50 
     

    muito bom... seria bem legal se tivesse pra mt5 também.

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    5 (2)
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    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    4 (1)
    Indicators
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    UPD1 Profile Levels MT5
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    5 (4)
    Indicators
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    Max
    1654
    Max 2025.10.18 10:02 
     

    brilliant, works perfectly, user text can be added and there are clocks and timer options

    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    46148
    Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2025.10.18 10:45
    Thank you for the high rating
    Rossir Filho
    251
    Rossir Filho 2024.02.07 03:50 
     

    muito bom... seria bem legal se tivesse pra mt5 também.

    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    46148
    Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.02.07 07:09
    Obrigado pelo seu feedback
    Reply to review