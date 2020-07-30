UPD1 Average True Range Levels

The Average True Range (ATR) is a measure of market volatility over a specified number of days.

You should not expect a big continuation move when the price has reached the end of the range.

The market is considered to have run out of fuel. If the price has not reached the edge, it still has a range.

The indicator formula allows you to calculate High-Low levels both in aggregate and individually.

You can also use these levels as support/resistance and target.





Input parameters.





Start Day - from what hour to count the start of the day. 00 - default.

ATR - number of days for calculation.

Calc Mode - selection of the calculation method (High-Low / High And Low).



