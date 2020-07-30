UPD1 Average True Range Levels
- Indicators
-
Vitaliy KuznetsovUPD1 MT4 Indicators - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt4/indicator?filter=UPD1
Levels
Patterns
Volume
Money Management
- Version: 1.51
- Updated: 1 January 2025
The Average True Range (ATR) is a measure of market volatility over a specified number of days.
You should not expect a big continuation move when the price has reached the end of the range.
The market is considered to have run out of fuel. If the price has not reached the edge, it still has a range.
The indicator formula allows you to calculate High-Low levels both in aggregate and individually.
You can also use these levels as support/resistance and target.
Input parameters.
Start Day - from what hour to count the start of the day. 00 - default.
ATR - number of days for calculation.
Calc Mode - selection of the calculation method (High-Low / High And Low).
Visual Button - button display (on/off).
Corner - angle of button binding.
X indent - horizontal indent in pixels.
Y indent - vertical indent in pixels.
Label Visual - display the level label.
Label Font Size - font size.
Label Shift Bars - indent the inscription in bars.
Label Tooltip - display the inscription under the cursor above the level.
Levels Style - style of line drawing.
Levels Width - width of line drawing.
Levels Color - color of line drawing.
Alert - enable/disable the alert.
Alert Work Time - Alert Work Time 00:00-23:59 (editable).
Alert Pop Up - pop up window.
Alert Push - alert in the application.
Alert Email - notification to mail.
Alert Sound - enable or disable sound.
Alert Sound Name - the sound file.
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