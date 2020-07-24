UPD1 X00 Levels

5

The indicator shows round levels on the chart.

They are also called psychological, banking, or levels of major players.

At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility.

The indicator automatically adjusts to any instrument and timeframe.

When the level 80 is broken through and then tested, we buy. When level 20 is broken through and then tested, we sell. The target is 00.

Attention. Due to strong support and resistance levels, the price may slightly miss the 00 level.


Input parameters.


Bars Count - Line length in bars.

Show 00 Levels - On/Off.

Show 10, 90 Levels -  On/Off.

Show 20, 80 Levels - On/Off.

Show 30, 70 Levels -  On/Off.

Show 40, 60 Levels -  On/Off

Show 50 Levels  On/Off.

N Lines - the number of round levels above and below the price.

Distance 00 Levels - Auto or Manual.

Line Position - Forward/Backward.


Visual Button - (On / Off).

Corner - (UP Left / DN Left / UP Right / DN Right).

X indent - in pixels.

Y indent - in pixels.


Label Visual - On/Off digital level marking.

Label Font Size.

Label Shift Bars.

Label Tooltip.

Label Name - Full/Short.


    Levels Style.

    Levels Width.

    Levels Color.


    Alert - On/Off.

    Alert Work Time - 00:00-23:59 (edit).

    Alert Pop Up -  On/Off.

    Alert Push -  On/Off.

    Alert Email -  On/Off.

    Alert Sound -  On/Off.

    Alert Sound Name.


      Object ID - prefix to the name of the object.

      Reviews 15
      Max
      1654
      Max 2025.10.18 10:08 
       

      its good, works perfectly, very clean and well designed, maybe needs option to put lines on right side of current bar, but this one not buggy like some

      Hector Manuel
      456
      Hector Manuel 2025.05.25 12:56 
       

      Excelente indicador. Gracias.

      L1576
      306
      L1576 2024.09.23 21:13 
       

      Amazing indicator! Great job to the Author!

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      4.5 (4)
      Indicators
      Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
      Trend Catcher ind
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (11)
      Indicators
      TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
      GOLD Impulse with Alert
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.67 (12)
      Indicators
      This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
      Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
      Guang Jun Huang
      Indicators
      Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
      Day Trader Master
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (15)
      Indicators
      Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
      ReTest Histogram ms
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicators
      Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
      Mechanism Trend
      Vitalii Zakharuk
      Indicators
      The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
      Trend Lines PRO
      Roman Podpora
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
      More from author
      UPD1 Volume BOX
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      4.94 (16)
      Indicators
      The indicator displays the horizontal volume profile in the specified area (BOX) and the maximum volume (POC). Product Features. 1. You can use ticks or just price. 2. Adaptive grid spacing (M1-MN). 3. Adaptive high volume (median) search step depending on box size. 4. Automatic chameleon color for box lines and buttons. 5. Multiple boxes, easy to create and delete. 6. 70% volume area (enable in settings). 7. There is an alert for touching the maximum horizontal volume line (POC). 8. VWAP. 9. C
      UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      5 (14)
      Indicators
      The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will he
      UPD1 Volume Pixel
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      5 (4)
      Indicators
      The indicator finds the low, high, extreme volume based on the specified coefficients and paints them in the specified colors. This replaces the standard volume drawing function in the metatrader terminal. Bars can also be painted in the color of the volume. On bars with extreme volume, the maximum horizontal volume (cluster/POC) is determined. Depending on its location (pushing, neutral, stopping), the cluster also has its own color. If the cluster is in the shadow, and the bar has an extreme
      UPD1 Impulse Candle
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      The indicator searches for impulse candles and displays them on the chart. It includes a shadow filter. It also finds breakout levels of Bollinger Bands. You can enable multi-currency dashboard in the settings. Alerting choose between the current chart or the entire list. Blog-Link -  Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 Trading patterns: Trend retest. False Breakout. Others. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Input parameters. Basic. Bars Count - the number of history bars on which th
      UPD1 Profile Levels
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      5 (7)
      Indicators
      The indicator finds the levels of the maximum and minimum price volume (market profile) on the working histogram for the specified number of bars.  Composite profile . The height of the histogram is fully automatic and adapts to any instrument and timeframe. The author's algorithm is used and does not repeat well-known analogues. The height of the two histograms is approximately equal to the average height of the candle. Smart alert will help you to inform about the price concerning the volume
      UPD1 Volume Cluster
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      4.82 (17)
      Indicators
      The algorithm finds the zones of reduced volatility based on the UPD1 Trend Direction Indicator and builds the maximum horizontal volume based on the UPD1 Volume Box Indicator . As a rule, a strong trend movement occurs when exiting accumulation. If the price has left the accumulation, then it can test its maximum horizontal volume (POC). Smart alerts are available in the settings. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count – the number of history bars on which the indicator will work. Timef
      FREE
      UPD1 Trend Direction
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      4.67 (9)
      Indicators
      This indicator is used to display the places of the flat and trend. The construction is based on an oscillator. It is used as an additional filter, both for trading on a regular chart and for binary options. Flat places are used in the UPD1 Volume Cluster indicator for trading according to the concept of smart money The built-in alert signals the places of the greatest overbought/oversold. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count - indicate the number of bars on which the trend direction w
      FREE
      UPD1 Volume Footer
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      4.85 (13)
      Indicators
      The indicator shows the vertical volume. In the settings there are 2 coefficients for determining high and extreme volume and 1 for determining low volume. A similar algorithm is also used in the UDP1 Volume Pixel indicator . When the specified volume is detected, the histogram is painted in the appropriate color. The width of the histogram is selected automatically, depending on the scale. As a rule, the price reacts to the maximum and minimum volume. But it is necessary to use confirmation si
      FREE
      UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      The indicator shows signals based on the terminal RSI oscillator on the chart. It is possible to filter out repeated signals. Here the oscillator is used to search for a reverse signal. It is recommended as an entry point in swing strategies and trading from levels. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. In product discussions, you can suggest an algorithm in which you can embed a dashboard. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count – the n
      FREE
      UPD1 Volume TimeFrame POC
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      4.4 (5)
      Indicators
      The indicator display the maximum horizontal volume on the selected timeframe. Based on the UPD1 Volume Box indicator . The lines can be connected or separated. In the settings, you can enable smart touch alert. Such an indicator will be useful for those who trade according to the market profile and the concept of smart money. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count - indicate the number of bars on which the TF POC will be drawn. Data Source - the time frame from which the ticks will be u
      FREE
      UPD1 Pivot Levels
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      The indicator shows on the chart the classic pivot levels calculated on the basis of the previous day . You can choose from what hour to calculate the formula. Trade on reversal levels in a flat. In a trending market, use them as a target. Combine with your strategies for successful trading. The levels are drawn using   buffers and displayed on the entire available quote   history. Input parameters. Start Hour - Choose from what hour to start building levels. 00 - Default. Show Mid Pivots - M
      FREE
      UPD1 Murrey Math Levels
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      5 (7)
      Indicators
      Murray's mathematical levels are based on observations by Gann and his theory of the squareness of prices. According to Gann, the price moves in 1/8 of the range. These 1/8 allow us to get different resistance and support levels for a given chart, which have their own characteristics. After a breakout of -2 or +2 levels, or with a decrease in volatility, they are rebuilt. You can choose which period to display (current or entire history). All lines are drawn through buffers. Blog-Link -   Murrey
      FREE
      UPD1 Watermark MT4
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      The indicator shows any text and any image on the chart, and can also output the information requested by macros. There are three text blocks and one block for images. Available font selection, size, color, indentation and positioning. If you want to brand your screenshots or display the necessary information on a graph, then UPD1 Watermark will be a very useful tool. Description of settings. Text Settings (3 blocks). Text 1, 2, 3 – enter the text and, or a macro. Font Name – write the font n
      FREE
      UPD1 X00 Levels MT5
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      Indicators
      The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due to
      FREE
      UPD1 Average True Range Levels
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      4.67 (3)
      Indicators
      The Average True Range ( ATR ) is a measure of market volatility over a specified number of days. You should not expect a big continuation move when the price has reached the end of the range. The market is considered to have run out of fuel. If the price has not reached the edge, it still has a range. The indicator formula allows you to calculate High-Low levels both in aggregate and individually. You can also use these levels as support/resistance and target. Input parameters. Start Day - f
      FREE
      UPD1 Impulse Channel
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      5 (8)
      Indicators
      The channel indicator is trending and does not repaint. It creates an ATR price channel with the opposite volatility border. The indicator has proven itself well in the strategy of trading on impulse levels and fake breakout. The entry point should be looked for on the correction to the indicator line, and the take profit should be set on the opposite border. Blog-Link -   Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 . Input parameters. Bars Count - history to display. ATR - average true range period.
      FREE
      UPD1 Fibo Levels
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      The indicator analyzes the specified number of candles and plots Fibonacci levels based on the high-low. Since the levels are rearranging, we are interested in the right side of the range. The price magnetizes the levels and reacts to the touch. Use this tool to find a trend entry point after a correction. If on the left we see that the levels have risen perfectly, then we can assume that we have found the end of the movement at the extreme point. All lines are drawn through buffers or objects (
      FREE
      UPD1 D Levels
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      Levels indicator based on the previous day. Mathematical formula determines entry and exit levels.  Trading recommendations. Levels are traded at the beginning of the European session when volatility appears. In case of insufficient volatility use half of take profit to exit. If the price reversed at half take profit, then on the reversal look for a target also at the level of half take profit. If the price bounced from the entry level, then in the opposite direction the price can reach the se
      FREE
      UPD1 Impulse Level
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      5 (7)
      Indicators
      The indicator finds impulse waves on the chart. Analyzes the breakdown of the fractal channel and builds impulse levels . In addition, it finds the alleged places of false breakouts and liquidity grabs . In the settings, you can enable a multi-currency dashboard and select any tools and timeframes. Notification Choose between the current schedule or the entire list. There are separate impulse and false breakdown signals. Blog-Link -  Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 . Trade Patterns: + Retes
      UPD1 Semaphore 123 Dashboard
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      5 (4)
      Indicators
      The indicator builds a three-period semaphore and reversal pattern 123 from the extremum. The signal comes at the opening of the second candle. This pattern can be traded in different ways (test point 3, breakout and others). Exit from the channel or breakout of the trendline is the main trigger for finding an entry point. Icons are colored according to Fibonacci levels. Yellow icons indicate a test of a level at which the signal is amplified. Using the multi-currency dashboard, you can track w
      UPD1 Pin Bar Dashboard
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      An indicator that displays the Pin Bar candlestick pattern. With the help of coefficient settings, the ratio of shadow, body and size is easily adjusted. It is possible to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). This is the most popular price action pattern. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. Trading Patterns: Retest by trend. False breakout. Other. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Input para
      UPD1 Impulse Shadow
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      Indicators
      The indicator searches for and displays large shadows on the chart automatically based on volatility. Shadows are additionally filtered by the wave size. The algorithm analyzes the fractal breakdown by the shadow in the specified range and displays the level. In the settings, you can enable a multi-currency dashboard. The alert is selected between the current schedule or the entire dashboard sheet. Signals for large shadows and those that have broken through the fractal level can be turned on s
      UPD1 Rails Dashboard
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      Indicators
      The indicator displays the "Rails" pattern on the chart. This pattern consists of two multidirectional candles with identical bodies and small shadows. If on the current timeframe the pattern "Rails", then on the x2 timeframe it will look like a Pin Bar (Doji). This indicator was created to automatically find the pattern in the most efficient way with logically simple settings that you can easily change. There is an option to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and reversal (RSI and Bollinger B
      UPD1 Engulfing Dashboard
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      Indicators
      An indicator that displays the Engulfing candlestick pattern. In the settings, you can specify the type of engulfing (body, shadow and combination). It is possible to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). This is a very popular price action pattern. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. Trading Patterns: Retest by trend. False breakout. Order Block. Other. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Inpu
      UPD1 Inside Bar Dashboard
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      Indicators
      The indicator shows a signal on the chart when the second candlestick is inside the first candlestick, i.e. has not gone beyond its limits. This candlestick pattern is called the Inside Bar. This pattern is not as popular as Pin Bar or Engulfing, but it is sometimes used by some traders. There is a possibility to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). Multicurrency panel is available. With its help you can easily switch between charts. Trading patterns:
      UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      5 (5)
      Utilities
      Trading panel with preset orders and automatic lot calculation for the MT4 terminal. Attention, the Trading Panel does not work in the strategy tester (only trailing stop testing). Manual, Description, Download Light Demo. Successful traders are distinguished by self-discipline and competent money management. If you use a fixed lot, then you are at risk. After all, there are different distances on different timeframes and one unprofitable transaction can cover several profitable ones. If you use
      UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels MT5
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will hel
      UPD1 Semaphore 123 Dashboard MT5
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      4 (1)
      Indicators
      The indicator builds a three-period semaphore and reversal pattern 123 from the extremum. The signal comes at the opening of the second candle. This pattern can be traded in different ways (test point 3, breakout and others). Exit from the channel or breakout of the trendline is the main trigger for finding an entry point. Icons are colored according to Fibonacci levels. Yellow icons indicate a test of a level at which the signal is amplified. Using the multi-currency dashboard, you can track w
      UPD1 Profile Levels MT5
      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      5 (4)
      Indicators
      The indicator finds the levels of the maximum and minimum price volume (market profile) on the working histogram for the specified number of bars.  Composite profile . The height of the histogram is fully automatic and adapts to any instrument and timeframe. The author's algorithm is used and does not repeat well-known analogues. The height of the two histograms is approximately equal to the average height of the candle. Smart alert will help you to inform about the price concerning the volume l
      Filter:
      Max
      1654
      Max 2025.10.18 10:08 
       

      its good, works perfectly, very clean and well designed, maybe needs option to put lines on right side of current bar, but this one not buggy like some

      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      46134
      Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2025.10.18 10:46
      Thank you for the high rating
      Hector Manuel
      456
      Hector Manuel 2025.05.25 12:56 
       

      Excelente indicador. Gracias.

      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      46134
      Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2025.05.25 19:52
      Gracias por la alta calificación.
      L1576
      306
      L1576 2024.09.23 21:13 
       

      Amazing indicator! Great job to the Author!

      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      46134
      Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.09.23 21:14
      Thank you for the high rating
      leo1618
      94
      leo1618 2024.01.06 07:09 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      46134
      Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.01.06 07:27
      Thank you for the high rating
      jerrylew2020
      294
      jerrylew2020 2023.11.13 13:29 
       

      Very helpful. Thank you for the great work.

      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      46134
      Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.11.13 13:35
      Thank you for the high rating
      paddock
      371
      paddock 2023.05.22 12:27 
       

      Such an obvious and handy indicator. Everybody should be paying attention to round numbers and this with it's toggle button so you can have a cleaner chart and use it when you need it makes it the best of them all. Ten stars from me.

      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      46134
      Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.05.22 13:20
      Thank you for the high rating
      Edgar Dario Ortigoza Vera
      458
      Edgar Dario Ortigoza Vera 2023.04.10 20:13 
       

      Es un excelente indicador, preparado de forma profesional, se le puede configurar los niveles y esas cosas son detalles que hacen que este indicador sea muy bueno

      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      46134
      Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.04.10 21:18
      Gracias por la retroalimentación
      JayBFX
      76
      JayBFX 2022.10.07 16:42 
       

      Once I figured out and adjusted the settings to my strategy, this indicator works very well. The best psych level indicator I have found.

      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      46134
      Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2022.10.07 17:00
      Thank you for your high assessment, I am glad
      hrhugd
      57
      hrhugd 2022.07.23 03:52 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      46134
      Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2022.07.23 13:13
      Thank you for your interest. It is a pity that the indicator did not suit you completely. The algorithm does not use hidden functions. All it does is display zero level lines and text labels for them.
      When you turn off the label, the lines remain and of course are displayed in the list of objects. So there are no mistakes.
      cvdestyfx
      2945
      cvdestyfx 2022.01.07 18:04 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      46134
      Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2022.01.07 19:19
      Thanks
      Mert Kurt
      307
      Mert Kurt 2021.10.25 02:03 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      46134
      Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2021.10.25 09:54
      Thanks
      iisaii
      102
      iisaii 2021.05.08 10:43 
       

      Good indicators

      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      46134
      Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2021.10.25 09:54
      Thanks
      tr4ppist
      97
      tr4ppist 2021.03.12 22:15 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      46134
      Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2021.10.25 09:54
      Thanks)
      Thechaser
      502
      Thechaser 2021.02.20 19:03 
       

      Good system

      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      46134
      Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2021.03.05 06:35
      Thanks
      Vladimir Nikolaychuk
      169
      Vladimir Nikolaychuk 2020.07.25 14:03 
       

      Спасибо.

      Vitaliy Kuznetsov
      46134
      Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2021.03.05 06:36
      Спасибо за отзыв
      Reply to review