UPD1 Fibo Levels

5

The indicator analyzes the specified number of candles and plots Fibonacci levels based on the high-low.

Since the levels are rearranging, we are interested in the right side of the range. The price magnetizes the levels and reacts to the touch.

Use this tool to find a trend entry point after a correction.

If on the left we see that the levels have risen perfectly, then we can assume that we have found the end of the movement at the extreme point.

All lines are drawn through buffers or objects (optional).


Input parameters.


Bars Count - indicate the number of bars on which the Fibonacci grid will be drawn.


Visual Button - whether or not to display the button.

Corner - select anchor angle.

Indent X - x-axis offset in pixels.

Indent Y - y-axis offset in pixels.


Label Visual - whether or not to display the level label.

Label Font Size - specify font size.

Label Shift Bars - set the indent in bars from the level.

Label Tooltip - whether or not to display a tooltip when hovering over a level.


Draw Lines - how to draw lines (buffers or objects).

Box Visual - display box or not.

Box Width - box line width.

Box Style - specify the line style of the box.


Levels Color - indicate the color of levels.

Levels Width - indicate the width of levels.

Levels Style - indicate the style of levels.


Alert - enable / disable notification settings.

Alert Work Time - specify the time period when the alert will be active.

Alert Pop Up - enable / disable alert popup.

Alert Push - enable / disable notification to phone.

Alert E-mail - enable / disable email notification.

Alert Sound - enable / disable sound notification.

Alert Sound Name - select sound alert file.


Line ID - (for Draw Lines - Objects) Name prefix.


    Reviews 6
    marialo Lopez Alvarez
    159
    marialo Lopez Alvarez 2025.12.22 16:29 
     

    Thank you. Very good.

    mohamed.gamal1991 Gamal
    92
    mohamed.gamal1991 Gamal 2025.03.26 20:34 
     

    Very amazing work

    jonclark365
    207
    jonclark365 2023.01.22 14:20 
     

    Very good!! Thanks for sharing.

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    Guang Jun Huang
    Indicators
    Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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    Oleg Rodin
    5 (15)
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    Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
    ReTest Histogram ms
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
    Mechanism Trend
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicators
    The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    4.94 (16)
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    The indicator displays the horizontal volume profile in the specified area (BOX) and the maximum volume (POC). Product Features. 1. You can use ticks or just price. 2. Adaptive grid spacing (M1-MN). 3. Adaptive high volume (median) search step depending on box size. 4. Automatic chameleon color for box lines and buttons. 5. Multiple boxes, easy to create and delete. 6. 70% volume area (enable in settings). 7. There is an alert for touching the maximum horizontal volume line (POC). 8. VWAP. 9. C
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    The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will he
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    5 (4)
    Indicators
    The indicator finds the low, high, extreme volume based on the specified coefficients and paints them in the specified colors. This replaces the standard volume drawing function in the metatrader terminal. Bars can also be painted in the color of the volume. On bars with extreme volume, the maximum horizontal volume (cluster/POC) is determined. Depending on its location (pushing, neutral, stopping), the cluster also has its own color. If the cluster is in the shadow, and the bar has an extreme
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    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
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    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    4.82 (17)
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    The algorithm finds the zones of reduced volatility based on the UPD1 Trend Direction Indicator and builds the maximum horizontal volume based on the UPD1 Volume Box Indicator . As a rule, a strong trend movement occurs when exiting accumulation. If the price has left the accumulation, then it can test its maximum horizontal volume (POC). Smart alerts are available in the settings. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count – the number of history bars on which the indicator will work. Timef
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    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    4.67 (9)
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    UPD1 Volume Footer
    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    4.85 (13)
    Indicators
    The indicator shows the vertical volume. In the settings there are 2 coefficients for determining high and extreme volume and 1 for determining low volume. A similar algorithm is also used in the UDP1 Volume Pixel indicator . When the specified volume is detected, the histogram is painted in the appropriate color. The width of the histogram is selected automatically, depending on the scale. As a rule, the price reacts to the maximum and minimum volume. But it is necessary to use confirmation si
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    UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    5 (2)
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    The indicator shows signals based on the terminal RSI oscillator on the chart. It is possible to filter out repeated signals. Here the oscillator is used to search for a reverse signal. It is recommended as an entry point in swing strategies and trading from levels. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. In product discussions, you can suggest an algorithm in which you can embed a dashboard. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count – the n
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    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    4.4 (5)
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    The indicator display the maximum horizontal volume on the selected timeframe. Based on the UPD1 Volume Box indicator . The lines can be connected or separated. In the settings, you can enable smart touch alert. Such an indicator will be useful for those who trade according to the market profile and the concept of smart money. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count - indicate the number of bars on which the TF POC will be drawn. Data Source - the time frame from which the ticks will be u
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    The indicator shows on the chart the classic pivot levels calculated on the basis of the previous day . You can choose from what hour to calculate the formula. Trade on reversal levels in a flat. In a trending market, use them as a target. Combine with your strategies for successful trading. The levels are drawn using   buffers and displayed on the entire available quote   history. Input parameters. Start Hour - Choose from what hour to start building levels. 00 - Default. Show Mid Pivots - M
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    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    5 (7)
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    Murray's mathematical levels are based on observations by Gann and his theory of the squareness of prices. According to Gann, the price moves in 1/8 of the range. These 1/8 allow us to get different resistance and support levels for a given chart, which have their own characteristics. After a breakout of -2 or +2 levels, or with a decrease in volatility, they are rebuilt. You can choose which period to display (current or entire history). All lines are drawn through buffers. Blog-Link -   Murrey
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    5 (2)
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    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
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    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
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    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    5 (7)
    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    5 (3)
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    An indicator that displays the Pin Bar candlestick pattern. With the help of coefficient settings, the ratio of shadow, body and size is easily adjusted. It is possible to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). This is the most popular price action pattern. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. Trading Patterns: Retest by trend. False breakout. Other. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Input para
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    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    Indicators
    The indicator searches for and displays large shadows on the chart automatically based on volatility. Shadows are additionally filtered by the wave size. The algorithm analyzes the fractal breakdown by the shadow in the specified range and displays the level. In the settings, you can enable a multi-currency dashboard. The alert is selected between the current schedule or the entire dashboard sheet. Signals for large shadows and those that have broken through the fractal level can be turned on s
    UPD1 Rails Dashboard
    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    Indicators
    The indicator displays the "Rails" pattern on the chart. This pattern consists of two multidirectional candles with identical bodies and small shadows. If on the current timeframe the pattern "Rails", then on the x2 timeframe it will look like a Pin Bar (Doji). This indicator was created to automatically find the pattern in the most efficient way with logically simple settings that you can easily change. There is an option to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and reversal (RSI and Bollinger B
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    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    Indicators
    An indicator that displays the Engulfing candlestick pattern. In the settings, you can specify the type of engulfing (body, shadow and combination). It is possible to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). This is a very popular price action pattern. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. Trading Patterns: Retest by trend. False breakout. Order Block. Other. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Inpu
    UPD1 Inside Bar Dashboard
    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    Indicators
    The indicator shows a signal on the chart when the second candlestick is inside the first candlestick, i.e. has not gone beyond its limits. This candlestick pattern is called the Inside Bar. This pattern is not as popular as Pin Bar or Engulfing, but it is sometimes used by some traders. There is a possibility to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). Multicurrency panel is available. With its help you can easily switch between charts. Trading patterns:
    UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4
    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    5 (5)
    Utilities
    Trading panel with preset orders and automatic lot calculation for the MT4 terminal. Attention, the Trading Panel does not work in the strategy tester (only trailing stop testing). Manual, Description, Download Light Demo. Successful traders are distinguished by self-discipline and competent money management. If you use a fixed lot, then you are at risk. After all, there are different distances on different timeframes and one unprofitable transaction can cover several profitable ones. If you use
    UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels MT5
    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will hel
    UPD1 Semaphore 123 Dashboard MT5
    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    The indicator builds a three-period semaphore and reversal pattern 123 from the extremum. The signal comes at the opening of the second candle. This pattern can be traded in different ways (test point 3, breakout and others). Exit from the channel or breakout of the trendline is the main trigger for finding an entry point. Icons are colored according to Fibonacci levels. Yellow icons indicate a test of a level at which the signal is amplified. Using the multi-currency dashboard, you can track w
    UPD1 Profile Levels MT5
    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    The indicator finds the levels of the maximum and minimum price volume (market profile) on the working histogram for the specified number of bars.  Composite profile . The height of the histogram is fully automatic and adapts to any instrument and timeframe. The author's algorithm is used and does not repeat well-known analogues. The height of the two histograms is approximately equal to the average height of the candle. Smart alert will help you to inform about the price concerning the volume l
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    marialo Lopez Alvarez
    159
    marialo Lopez Alvarez 2025.12.22 16:29 
     

    Thank you. Very good.

    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    46134
    Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2025.12.22 18:40
    Thanks for the feedback
    mohamed.gamal1991 Gamal
    92
    mohamed.gamal1991 Gamal 2025.03.26 20:34 
     

    Very amazing work

    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    46134
    Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2025.03.27 07:58
    Thanks for the feedback
    xlxAxlx
    1503
    xlxAxlx 2024.08.10 05:34 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    46134
    Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.08.10 11:44
    Thanks for the feedback
    RvdHo
    235
    RvdHo 2023.10.10 05:07 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    46134
    Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.10.10 08:29
    Thanks for the feedback
    jonclark365
    207
    jonclark365 2023.01.22 14:20 
     

    Very good!! Thanks for sharing.

    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    46134
    Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.01.22 14:48
    Thanks for the feedback
    tr4ppist
    97
    tr4ppist 2021.03.12 22:23 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    46134
    Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.01.22 14:47
    Thanks for the feedback
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