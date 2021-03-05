UPD1 Impulse Channel
- Indicators
-
Vitaliy KuznetsovUPD1 MT4 Indicators - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt4/indicator?filter=UPD1
Levels
Patterns
Volume
Money Management
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 1 January 2025
The channel indicator is trending and does not repaint.
It creates an ATR price channel with the opposite volatility border.
The indicator has proven itself well in the strategy of trading on impulse levels and fake breakout.
The entry point should be looked for on the correction to the indicator line, and the take profit should be set on the opposite border.
Blog-Link - Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1.
Input parameters.
Bars Count - history to display.
ATR - average true range period.
Coefficient - coefficient affecting the height of the dynamic price channel.
Visual Channel - display a channel with a single or double line.
Simple Line Visual Width - specify the thickness of a simple line.
Simple Line Buy Color - specify the color of a simple line in buy.
Simple Line Sell Color - specify the color of a simple line in sell.
Reverse Channel - whether or not to display the opposite channel.
Reverse Channel Coeff Period - coefficient affecting the height of the reverse price channel.
Reverse Channel Coeff - average true range period of the reverse price channel.
Reverse Channel Width - specify the thickness of a reverse line.
Reverse Channel Buy Color - specify the color of a reverse line in buy.
Reverse Channel Sell Color - specify the color of a reverse line in sell.
Alert - enable / disable notification settings.
Alert Work Time - specify the time period when the alert will be active.
Alert Pop Up - enable / disable alert popup.
Alert Push - enable / disable notification to phone.
Alert E-mail - enable / disable email notification.
Alert Sound - enable / disable sound notification.
Alert Sound Name - select sound alert file.
muchas gracias, excelente indicador