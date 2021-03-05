UPD1 Impulse Channel

The channel indicator is trending and does not repaint.

It creates an ATR price channel with the opposite volatility border.

The indicator has proven itself well in the strategy of trading on impulse levels and fake breakout.

The entry point should be looked for on the correction to the indicator line, and the take profit should be set on the opposite border.



Blog-Link - Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1.







Input parameters.





Bars Count - history to display.

ATR - average true range period.