UPD1 Impulse Channel

5

The channel indicator is trending and does not repaint.

It creates an ATR price channel with the opposite volatility border.

The indicator has proven itself well in the strategy of trading on impulse levels and fake breakout.

The entry point should be looked for on the correction to the indicator line, and the take profit should be set on the opposite border.

Blog-Link - Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1.


Input parameters.


Bars Count - history to display.

ATR - average true range period.

Coefficient - coefficient affecting the height of the dynamic price channel.


    Visual Channel - display a channel with a single or double line.

    Simple Line Visual Width - specify the thickness of a simple line.

    Simple Line Buy Color - specify the color of a simple line in buy.

    Simple Line Sell Color - specify the color of a simple line in sell.


      Reverse Channel - whether or not to display the opposite channel.

      Reverse Channel Coeff Period - coefficient affecting the height of the reverse price channel.

      Reverse Channel Coeff - average true range period of the reverse price channel.

      Reverse Channel Width - specify the thickness of a reverse line.

      Reverse Channel Buy Color - specify the color of a reverse line in buy.

      Reverse Channel Sell Color - specify the color of a reverse line in sell.


        Alert - enable / disable notification settings.

        Alert Work Time - specify the time period when the alert will be active.

        Alert Pop Up - enable / disable alert popup.

        Alert Push - enable / disable notification to phone.

        Alert E-mail - enable / disable email notification.

        Alert Sound - enable / disable sound notification.

        Alert Sound Name - select sound alert file.


        Reviews 10
        Alex Hernandez
        70
        Alex Hernandez 2024.02.20 02:05 
         

        muchas gracias, excelente indicador

        jerrylew2020
        294
        jerrylew2020 2023.11.13 13:28 
         

        Excellent trend indicator.

        AlbertZAR
        670
        AlbertZAR 2022.12.25 09:18 
         

        Just wow. One of the most accurate trend indicators I have ever used, great job Vitaliy.

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        ReTest Histogram ms
        DMITRII GRIDASOV
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        Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
        Mechanism Trend
        Vitalii Zakharuk
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        The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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        Roman Podpora
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        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
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        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
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        5 (5)
        Utilities
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        UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels MT5
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will hel
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        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        4 (1)
        Indicators
        The indicator builds a three-period semaphore and reversal pattern 123 from the extremum. The signal comes at the opening of the second candle. This pattern can be traded in different ways (test point 3, breakout and others). Exit from the channel or breakout of the trendline is the main trigger for finding an entry point. Icons are colored according to Fibonacci levels. Yellow icons indicate a test of a level at which the signal is amplified. Using the multi-currency dashboard, you can track w
        UPD1 Profile Levels MT5
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        The indicator finds the levels of the maximum and minimum price volume (market profile) on the working histogram for the specified number of bars.  Composite profile . The height of the histogram is fully automatic and adapts to any instrument and timeframe. The author's algorithm is used and does not repeat well-known analogues. The height of the two histograms is approximately equal to the average height of the candle. Smart alert will help you to inform about the price concerning the volume l
        Filter:
        Chango Mango
        142
        Chango Mango 2024.07.15 18:34 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        46134
        Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.07.15 23:58
        Thank you for the high rating
        Alex Hernandez
        70
        Alex Hernandez 2024.02.20 02:05 
         

        muchas gracias, excelente indicador

        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        46134
        Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.02.20 07:34
        Gracias por su apreciación
        jerrylew2020
        294
        jerrylew2020 2023.11.13 13:28 
         

        Excellent trend indicator.

        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        46134
        Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.11.13 13:35
        Thank you for the high rating
        AlbertZAR
        670
        AlbertZAR 2022.12.25 09:18 
         

        Just wow. One of the most accurate trend indicators I have ever used, great job Vitaliy.

        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        46134
        Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2022.12.25 11:37
        Thanks for the feedback
        Niesler Fabrício
        42
        Niesler Fabrício 2022.09.14 17:28 
         

        Esse indicador é incrível, está ajudando muito. Gostaria de conversar com o criador para ver se é possível fazer uma união com outros indicadores e criar um sinal único com confluência de outros indicadores. Será possível? Muito obrigado por ter feito essa ferramenta. Mudou muito a minha forma de operar no mercado.

        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        46134
        Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2022.09.14 20:42
        Gracias por elogiar
        Nicolas Dobrovsky
        849
        Nicolas Dobrovsky 2022.09.10 12:29 
         

        Great indicator. works really well with reversal patterns. the only function I miss is Multi TF display. But it works great.

        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        46134
        Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2022.09.10 18:59
        Thanks for your feedback
        John Winsome Munar
        3471
        John Winsome Munar 2022.06.20 17:03 
         

        Good indicator

        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        46134
        Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2022.06.20 18:53
        Thanks for the rating
        dbenie2
        200
        dbenie2 2021.11.18 12:06 
         

        Great indicator. Would you be willing to make a multi-pair dashboard for me? I will pay for it.

        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        46134
        Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2021.11.18 12:29
        Thank you for your feedback. I do not add functionality for money. I do this if I like the idea. Write in the comments what signals the dashboard should show (better with a picture with an explanation). And I will think about the implementation.
        intan08
        1388
        intan08 2021.09.01 11:46 
         

        Awesome, thanks!

        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        46134
        Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2021.09.01 13:38
        I'm glad I liked it
        GabreMGonCalves
        15
        GabreMGonCalves 2021.08.03 04:37 
         

        pretty good indicator!!!

        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        46134
        Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2021.08.03 12:45
        Thanks for your feedback)
        Reply to review