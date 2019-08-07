CyberZingFx Trend Reversal

4.18
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Indicator captures the trend reversals with no-repaint Buy and Sell Arrow signals.

CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator - your go-to solution for accurate and reliable trend reversal signals. With its  advanced trading strategy, the indicator offers you Buy and Sell Arrow signals that do not repaint, making it a reliable tool for catching Swing Highs and Swing Lows in any market and any time frame.

Indicator works on any market and any time frames.________________________________________________________________

Trading using CyberZingFx Trend Reversal is Simple

Using the CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator is easy - simply Buy when a Buy Arrow appears, and Sell when there is a Sell Arrow. To ensure your trades are secure, the indicator comes with specific Stop Loss placements. For a Sell order, place your Stop Loss above the Higher High, and for a Buy order, below the Lower Low.

SCROLL DOWN TO VIEW SCREENSHOTS AND WATCH VIDEO

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After Downloading send me a message to get CyberZingFx Chart Switcher Tool which is very useful tool for traders to switch between multiple charts easily on single click without opening multiple chart windows

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Default settings best for H1 timeframe

Indicator works on any market and any time frames.

The default settings are optimised for the one-hour (H1) timeframe, but you can easily test and find the best settings for other time frames. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, the CyberZingFx Trend Reversal MT4 Indicator is a must-have tool for your trading arsenal. Try it today and start making profitable trades with ease!

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Types of Signals from Indicator

One of the key features of this indicator is its partial exit signal (dot), which enables you to close your orders partially and move your Stop Loss to breakeven to secure profits. The CyberZingFx Trend Reversal MT4 Indicator is also versatile, offering several types of signals to cater to your trading needs.

These include:

  1. Reversal BUY/SELL Arrows with Take Profit and Exit Signals with Alerts
  2. Trend Follow Arrow Signals with Alerts
  3. Trade Exit Point and Take Profit Point Signals with Alerts
  4. Trend Line Signal with Trend Change Alert
  5. Support and Resistance Lines
  6. Quick Scalper Arrow Signals with Alerts
  7. Price Action Dot Signals with Alerts

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Join CyberZingFx Group for User Help, Templates and Set Files in below link

https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0131405661d8d601

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Alert Settings

  • Popup Alert for BUY and SELL signals
  • Voice Alert for BUY and SELL signals
  • Email Alert for BUY and SELL signals
  • Mobile Notification for BUY and SELL signals

Show Exit Signals to Secure your profits from Trade.

Use Exit Signals for Arrow Signal Accuracy

Download our free CyberZingFx Volume indicator and use with CyberZingFx Trend Reversal for better entry 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42369


Exit Signal + BUY / SELL Arrow Signal = 90% Accuracy


How to put Stop Loss and Take Profit for CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator Signals ?

Always put Stop Loss above previous higher high candle price or Lower low candle price.

  • SL above previous Higher High Candle for SELL Order
  • SL below previous Lower Low Candle for BUY Order

* TP/SL Ration should be 1:1.5 or above.

ie:- If SL is 100 pips, TP should be 150 pips or above.

* Close partial order lot and take in profit if Exit Signal appear before hitting Take Profit. And move SL to breakeven

Before using the indicator for live trading, please contact me. I can share you my strategy to Trade finding major trend reversals using CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator


Reviews 25
BAIXAR HR-K
863
BAIXAR HR-K 2021.06.30 18:39 
 

Hi Afsal, I just rented your fantastic indicator. I should get in touch because I should get something from you to download. how is that supposed to happen. Greetings Heinz

Energybias
151
Energybias 2021.02.20 13:45 
 

The first 8 trades I took in 2 days returned 211 pips on a 1 hour chart. Really easy to follow the signals. Very happy.

Zak Kindi
53
Zak Kindi 2020.10.17 18:10 
 

Great indicator , great support , it can be linked to universal EA . I liked Afsal products

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vincenzo1964
1216
vincenzo1964 2022.12.10 06:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Afsal Meerankutty
44053
Reply from developer Afsal Meerankutty 2025.01.07 08:00
Thanks for downloading my indicator
xaltgod
294
xaltgod 2022.05.04 11:18 
 

Useless

IonEmilian
103
IonEmilian 2022.01.25 09:08 
 

Just rented the indicator, it seems to be ok, I'll rate it after one/two weeks, meanwhile, may I receive the SWITCHER pls?

Afsal Meerankutty
44053
Reply from developer Afsal Meerankutty 2022.01.26 18:07
Thanks for downloading my indicator. Please check your PM.
vagaev9191
121
vagaev9191 2021.09.10 16:32 
 

I have bought and tested this indicator for a few days ago. Very good programm help me to increase my profit deals. Afsal Meerankutty could you send me manual for set indicator for trade in different timeframes ?

Afsal Meerankutty
44053
Reply from developer Afsal Meerankutty 2021.09.23 10:08
Thanks for downloading my indicator. Happy to know you are loving it. Messaged you in pm.
BAIXAR HR-K
863
BAIXAR HR-K 2021.06.30 18:39 
 

Hi Afsal, I just rented your fantastic indicator. I should get in touch because I should get something from you to download. how is that supposed to happen. Greetings Heinz

Ramakant Duggal
393
Ramakant Duggal 2021.04.29 21:52 
 

I purchased this indicator, encouraged by the 5* reviews. Then asked for the "free" symbol switcher, and got told to post a review first. Now that has put me in a dilemma. It has also made me wonder if the reviews that led me into purchasing the indicator are all given for getting the free switcher. The Google drive link passed to me had no set files as claimed in the overview, there are some links to the Google group that requires author's permission to join. Obviously you need to post a review to get that permission! In all fairness I would not give either positive or negative review to get the symbol switcher. I will come back after sufficient use of the indicator and provide a review. This non-rated review from me is just to make other potential purchasers that the existing reviews might be motivated by the "free gift". Unfortunately MQL5 is full of such offer deals, which makes it hard to distinguish good products from others.

I was contacted by Afsal and given the symbol changer. I have put this indicator with Afsal's free version of the Universal EA on a demo account, seeing good results so far, I will surely be back to update the review once I can draw a conclusion. Meanwhile, 4 stars for being responsive with support. Thanks you Afsal.

Afsal Meerankutty
44053
Reply from developer Afsal Meerankutty 2021.05.30 06:38
Hi Ramakant. We already talk in PM. I give access to Switcher Tool for all who download my indicator. Sorry for putting you in dilemma. Hope you are happy now. There is Free version of the indicator, so everyone can try it before purchasing this paid version. Reviews are from real users. Let me know in PM if any further support needed.
BookaHotelDeal
20
BookaHotelDeal 2021.03.15 00:25 
 

Fantastic product. Afsal is very helpful

Energybias
151
Energybias 2021.02.20 13:45 
 

The first 8 trades I took in 2 days returned 211 pips on a 1 hour chart. Really easy to follow the signals. Very happy.

YHW1022221880
170
YHW1022221880 2021.02.09 16:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mtawansy81
19
mtawansy81 2020.11.19 13:13 
 

not good

Afsal Meerankutty
44053
Reply from developer Afsal Meerankutty 2021.02.04 18:05
Hello mtawansy,
Indicator is still giving good signals.
Can I know why you are not happy with those results? I can help you in this. Why you are not replying to my message in private ?
turky7713
466
turky7713 2020.11.07 12:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zak Kindi
53
Zak Kindi 2020.10.17 18:10 
 

Great indicator , great support , it can be linked to universal EA . I liked Afsal products

Jude Anthony D Chiedu
263
Jude Anthony D Chiedu 2020.10.04 11:22 
 

2nd month renting cyberzing and as a repeat user I can confirm the system works well! More wins than losses and good number of pips gained.

intan08
1388
intan08 2020.07.25 21:37 
 

I've rented and testing it, so far it's impressive, and author is helpful.

jmylot
71
jmylot 2020.06.22 20:19 
 

It's a very intuitive and reliable indicator. I think it will be used for a while.

Андрей Ферт
29
Андрей Ферт 2020.06.05 19:24 
 

Отличный индикатор.Арендовал на неделю,пока все работает.Нашел неточности,сообщил автору,Сразу исправил и выложил обновление.Асфал всегда на связи.Рекомендую,но советую мозгами тоже думать перед входом в сделку.Жду видео по обновлениям и как их использовать в торговле.Удачи Асфал.

z354x2
143
z354x2 2020.06.02 07:43 
 

Extremely useful indicator with excellent signals. Worth every penny!

Eran Haliwa
41
Eran Haliwa 2020.06.02 06:18 
 

Very good indicator! Especially for me as im a newbie so its difficult to me sometime to know exactly when to enter or exit a position . This indicator make it much much easier entry and exit points, actually even in between them and all the way of the trend. Thank you very much!

Vincent Delmas
360
Vincent Delmas 2020.05.01 19:26 
 

Really happy with this indicator, accurate signals mainly in H1, but also on lower time-frame but you have to be fast sometimes in your decision, but Afsal clears and is helpful for advises. His volume i'dicator is also precious... Can't wait for your video Afsal... Updated two times this week, I think the developer is really involved in his job.... Keep on the good job Afsal. Recommended

C2E6ADAD
68
C2E6ADAD 2020.05.01 10:01 
 

Awesome

very good indicator, when you sit back and study the signals you realise just how good this is, if you take each signal given and accept that

you will get a percentage of losses, with correct money management you still come out on top.

I have been using this over the past 5 days on the H1 chart and cleared over 400 pips profit.

GOOD WORK AFSAL WELL PLEASED......

12
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