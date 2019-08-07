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Indicator captures the trend reversals with no-repaint Buy and Sell Arrow signals.

CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator - your go-to solution for accurate and reliable trend reversal signals. With its advanced trading strategy, the indicator offers you Buy and Sell Arrow signals that do not repaint, making it a reliable tool for catching Swing Highs and Swing Lows in any market and any time frame.

Indicator works on any market and any time frames.________________________________________________________________

Trading using CyberZingFx Trend Reversal is Simple



Using the CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator is easy - simply Buy when a Buy Arrow appears, and Sell when there is a Sell Arrow. To ensure your trades are secure, the indicator comes with specific Stop Loss placements. For a Sell order, place your Stop Loss above the Higher High, and for a Buy order, below the Lower Low.

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___________________________________________________________________ After Downloading send me a message to get CyberZingFx Chart Switcher Tool which is very useful tool for traders to switch between multiple charts easily on single click without opening multiple chart windows ________________________________________________________________

Default settings best for H1 timeframe



Indicator works on any market and any time frames.

The default settings are optimised for the one-hour (H1) timeframe, but you can easily test and find the best settings for other time frames. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, the CyberZingFx Trend Reversal MT4 Indicator is a must-have tool for your trading arsenal. Try it today and start making profitable trades with ease!

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Types of Signals from Indicator



One of the key features of this indicator is its partial exit signal (dot), which enables you to close your orders partially and move your Stop Loss to breakeven to secure profits. The CyberZingFx Trend Reversal MT4 Indicator is also versatile, offering several types of signals to cater to your trading needs.

These include:

Reversal BUY/SELL Arrows with Take Profit and Exit Signals with Alerts Trend Follow Arrow Signals with Alerts Trade Exit Point and Take Profit Point Signals with Alerts Trend Line Signal with Trend Change Alert Support and Resistance Lines Quick Scalper Arrow Signals with Alerts Price Action Dot Signals with Alerts

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Join CyberZingFx Group for User Help, Templates and Set Files in below link

https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0131405661d8d601

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Alert Settings



Popup Alert for BUY and SELL signals

for BUY and SELL signals Voice Alert for BUY and SELL signals

for BUY and SELL signals Email Alert for BUY and SELL signals

for BUY and SELL signals Mobile Notification for BUY and SELL signals

Show Exit Signals to Secure your profits from Trade.

Use Exit Signals for Arrow Signal Accuracy

Download our free CyberZingFx Volume indicator and use with CyberZingFx Trend Reversal for better entry

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42369





Exit Signal + BUY / SELL Arrow Signal = 90% Accuracy

How to put Stop Loss and Take Profit for CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator Signals ?



Always put Stop Loss above previous higher high candle price or Lower low candle price.

SL above previous Higher High Candle for SELL Order

SL below previous Lower Low Candle for BUY Order

* TP/SL Ration should be 1:1.5 or above.

ie:- If SL is 100 pips, TP should be 150 pips or above.

* Close partial order lot and take in profit if Exit Signal appear before hitting Take Profit. And move SL to breakeven

Before using the indicator for live trading, please contact me. I can share you my strategy to Trade finding major trend reversals using CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator



