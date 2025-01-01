UPD1 Rails Dashboard

The indicator displays the "Rails" pattern on the chart. This pattern consists of two multidirectional candles with identical bodies and small shadows.

If on the current timeframe the pattern "Rails", then on the x2 timeframe it will look like a Pin Bar (Doji).

This indicator was created to automatically find the pattern in the most efficient way with logically simple settings that you can easily change.

There is an option to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands).

Multicurrency panel is available. With its help you can easily switch between charts.