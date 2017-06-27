Peak Trough Analysis Tool MT4

Peak Trough Analysis is the great tool to detect peaks and troughs in your chart. Peak Trough Analysis tool can use three different peaks and troughs detection algorithm. The three algorithm include the orignal Fractals Indicator by Bill Williams, the Modified Fractals indicator and ZigZag indicator. You can use this peak and trough analysis tool to detect the price pattern made up from Equilibrium Fractal-Wave process. For further usage, there are good guide line on how to use this peak trough analysis tool in the chapter 11 in the book: Introduction to Price Action and Pattern Trading. This is a free tool and you can use this powerful tool for your own benefit at your own risk.





How to use

You can use in three mode.

Mode 1: The Fractals indicator by Bill Williams

Mode 2: The Modified Fractals indicator

Mode 3: Zig Zag indicator

To use Modified Fractals Indicator algorithm, set “Use Modified Fractals” = true.

To use for Zig Zag indicator algorithm, set “Modified Fractals” = false.

To use the original Fractals Indicator algorithm by Bill Williams, set “Use Modified Fractals” = true. Set N left = N right = 2.





Input Setting

1. Modified Fractals Setting

N left - N = number of bars counting to left

N right - N = number of bars counting to right

2. Zig Zag Setting

Use default setting unless you are familiar with ZigZag indicator.



ZigZag Depth

ZigZag Deviation

ZigZag Backstep

3. General Setting

Arrow Shift in Pixels - 10 = default

Use White Background Chart - true or false only

Enable sound alert - true or false only

Send email if peak or trough is found - true or false only

Send notification if peak or trough is found - true or false only





Trading Strategy Guide

Using Peak Trough Analysis is documented in the link below. It is highly recommended to read this article before trading.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750388

In addition, you can find the trading strategy guide from the links below:

Guide for Volume Spread Analysis: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750390

Guide for Harmonic Pattern Detection Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750344

Guide for Momentum Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750346

Guide for Supply Demand Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750386

Guide for Elliott Wave Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750343

Guide for Volatility Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750389

Important Note

This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.



