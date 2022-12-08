UPD1 Volume Footer

The indicator shows the vertical volume. In the settings there are 2 coefficients for determining high and extreme volume and 1 for determining low volume.

A similar algorithm is also used in the UDP1 Volume Pixel indicator.

When the specified volume is detected, the histogram is painted in the appropriate color. The width of the histogram is selected automatically, depending on the scale.

As a rule, the price reacts to the maximum and minimum volume. But it is necessary to use confirmation signals.