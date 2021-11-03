UPD1 Semaphore 123 Dashboard MT5

The indicator builds a three-period semaphore and reversal pattern 123 from the extremum. The signal comes at the opening of the second candle.

This pattern can be traded in different ways (test point 3, breakout and others). Exit from the channel or breakout of the trendline is the main trigger for finding an entry point.

Icons are colored according to Fibonacci levels. Yellow icons indicate a test of a level at which the signal is amplified.

Using the multi-currency dashboard, you can track which currency pairs the 123 pattern was found on and how many bars have followed it.