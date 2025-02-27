Fibonacci Trend MT4 Scanner

In a volatile trading environment, a powerful and intuitive analysis tool can help you seize opportunities quickly. Fibonacci Trend Scanner not only integrates traditional Fibonacci indicator features, SuperTrend but also expands functionality with currency pair scanning, multi-timeframe monitoring, and intelligent alerts when the trend shifts between bullish and bearish.

See more MT5 version at: Fibonacci Trend MT5 Scanner

See more products at: All Products

1. Trend Analysis with Supertrend Technology

Fibonacci Trend Scanner employs the Supertrend algorithm to quickly and accurately identify market trends:

    • Bullish Trend: Displayed in green to help you easily spot buying opportunities.
    • Bearish Trend: Marked in purple, alerting you to potential sell signals.

This clear visual representation makes tracking and analyzing market trends simple and effective, enabling you to make timely trading decisions.

2. Integrated Fibonacci – From Retracement to Extension

Fibonacci Retracement – Identifying Key Support and Resistance

    • Automatic Calculation: Fibonacci levels such as 0.236, 0.382, 0.618, and 0.786 are automatically computed based on the current swing, helping you pinpoint critical support and resistance zones.
    • Swing Price Annotations: The high and low swing points are clearly labeled with exact price levels, ensuring transparency in your trading analysis.
Fibonacci Extension – Forecasting Future Price Targets
    • Price Target Prediction: Define extension levels to forecast future price targets, aiding in the identification of potential profit zones such as 127.2% and 161.8%.
Optimal Entry Zone
    • Golden Zone: A highlighted area between the 0.618 and 0.786 levels guides you to an optimal entry point when the market retraces.
    • Diagonal Trend Line: A dashed line connecting the swing high and low offers a comprehensive view of the current trend’s strength.

3. Currency Pair Scanner & Multi-Timeframe Monitoring – Comprehensive Market Management

One of the key strengths of Fibonacci Trend Scanner is its automatic scanning capability:

    • Currency Pair Scanner: Track multiple currency pairs simultaneously, ensuring you don’t miss any trading opportunities in the market.
    • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Monitor trends across various timeframes—from short-term to long-term—to gain both a holistic and detailed view of the market, enhancing the accuracy of your decisions.

4. Intelligent Alert System – Stay Updated on Trend Changes

The tool features an intelligent alert system that keeps you informed:

    • Trend Shift Alerts: Receive instant notifications when the market trend switches from bullish to bearish and vice versa. This allows you to proactively adjust your trading strategy, optimizing your entry and exit timings.

5. Application in Trading Strategies

Determining Entry Points

    • Trend Trading: When the market shows a clear trend, wait for a pullback into the 0.618–0.786 zone to enter a trade, thereby optimizing your profit potential.
    • Support/Resistance Identification: Use Fibonacci retracement levels to determine effective entry points or stop-loss placements.
Forecasting Price Targets
    • Fibonacci Extensions: Predict future price targets based on current price swings, supporting your profit-taking strategy.
Risk Management
    • Setting Stop-Loss Levels: Utilize Fibonacci levels or swing points as stop-loss thresholds to safeguard your capital against unexpected market reversals.
    • Timely Alerts: With the intelligent alert system, adjust your trading strategy promptly to minimize risk and maximize gains.

Conclusion

Fibonacci Trend Scanner is a comprehensive tool that combines the power of the Fibonacci indicator with Supertrend technology, an automatic currency pair scanner, multi-timeframe monitoring, and intelligent alerts for trend shifts. With these advanced features, it becomes an indispensable asset for both novice and experienced traders, helping you seize market opportunities effectively and safely.


