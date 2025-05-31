Adjustable Fractals Pro m

"Adjustable Fractals Pro" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool!
  • As we know Standard fractals mt4 indicator does not have settings at all - this is very inconvenient for traders.
  • Adjustable Fractals Pro has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings:
  • Adjustable period of indicator (recommended values - above 7).
  • Adjustable distance from Highs/Lows of price.
  • Adjustable design of fractal arrows.
  • It has Info Spread Swap Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.
  • Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.
  • It is possible to locate Info Spread Swap Display in any corner of the chart:
  • 0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.
  • Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
// Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.
Recommended products
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicators
The Trend Catcher: The Trend Catcher Strategy with Alert Indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool that aids traders in identifying market trends and potential entry and exit points. It features a dynamic Trend Catcher Strategy , adapting to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction. Traders can customize parameters to align with their preferences and risk tolerance. The indicator assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trail
FREE
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
Order Blocks Breaker
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/ This tool inco
Hammer and Shooting Star pattern mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Hammer and Shooting Star pattern" for MT4, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Hammer and Shooting Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects bullish Hammer and bearish Shooting Star patterns on chart: - Bullish Hammer - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish Shooting Star - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "Hammer and Shooting Star pattern" is excellent to co
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Trendlines Oscillator MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (48)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Fractal Zig Zag
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
A   professional version of the ZigZag indicator for visualizing the structure of price movements by fractals. Fractal ZigZag fixes the flaws of the standard version of the ZigZag indicator MT4. It uses Price action and a unique filtering algorithm to determine fractals. Suitable for all types of trading. Ideal for trading according to the WM pattern "Sniper" strategy !!! Features Marks the place of price reversal during the formation of a new fractal with specified parameters. Suitable for al
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Overview of the Aroon Classic Indicator The Aroon Classic indicator is a technical tool that quantitatively identifies the emergence and persistence of trends on a chart. It uses two lines—“Aroon Up” and “Aroon Down”—to display trend strength and turning points within a range of 0–100. A higher Aroon Up value indicates a stronger uptrend, while a higher Aroon Down value indicates a stronger downtrend. Key Features Visually distinguishes trend initiation and reversal Customizable calculation peri
FREE
Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
Vasyl Kulyk
2 (1)
Indicators
Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
Two Period RSI
Libertas LLC
5 (4)
Indicators
Two Period RSI compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a small tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Looking for RSI alerts? You can
FREE
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
The Range Directional Force Indicator is designed to help traders analyze market trends, reversals, and directional strength. It focuses on price movements within defined ranges, identifying key moments when the market is gaining momentum or preparing for a shift. By dividing the chart into dynamic price ranges, the indicator detects critical support and resistance levels. It calculates the directional force of price movements, highlighting potential entry and exit points based on market sentim
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Indicators
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
Minotaur Waves Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
Minotaur Waves is a precision-crafted market analysis tool designed to detect confirmed directional shifts and potential reversal zones using a dual-layered signal engine. The system integrates the powerful Minotaur Oscillator with dynamic band analysis to offer accurate, non-repainting signals optimized for active trading. Minotaur Waves is fully compatible with all currency pairs and performs best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY across M1, M5, M15, and M30 timeframes. Stay up to date with upda
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicators
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
TrendInChannel
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
This indicator is the undisputed leader among the indicators. And for this statement there is a good reason. The indicator builds a very high quality channel in which it generates signals to enter! What is the ideal strategy for the trader, since the trader always hesitates when choosing a strategy for the job. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemma of choosing a job by trend or to the channel, since it combines these two basic concepts. Working with the indicator is very
Adjustable Fractals mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals mt4 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. // Great Tr
WPR Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with Larry Williams' Percent Range oscillator "WPR" breaks out its historical resistance levels then higher chances emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (142)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a very complex thing not only
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.76 (17)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (60)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (11)
Indicators
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch the e
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your personal n
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.6 (35)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (19)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener  Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ )  (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicators
Official release price is 65$ ,only for the first 15 copies ( only 3 left ).                Next price is 95$ , final price will be 250$. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool repre
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicators
Gold Stuff is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. At it indicator work full auto  Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. You can find it at my profile. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual here  Please note that I do not sell my
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow. For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow. Benefits of the
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicators
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator
Libertas LLC
Indicators
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modifica
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Reversal Master
Alexey Minkov
4.8 (15)
Indicators
The Reversal Master is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. The Reversal Master indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
More from author
Fractal Trend Lines mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Fractal Trend Lines" for MT4. This indicator is excellent for traders who use  Graphical Analysis  with breakouts!!! "Fractal Trend Lines" shows graphical Up Trend (violet) & Down Trend (red color) lines. Up Trend & Down Trend lines are built on 2 nearest corresponding fractals. Indicator has few parameters responsible for trend lines color and width. I ndicator has built-in Mobile and PC alert of  breakout. // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here:   ht
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  U se Set_files  "v24.1 mod2" from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA. Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. SWAP display for Long/Short. Fixed_SL option. System   is safe   and  NOT
Heiken Ashi Candles indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
4.6 (10)
Indicators
This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs! Also I very appreciate your positive feedbacks! Thanks a lot! // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller Crypto and Forex Indicator: Heiken Ashi Candles for  MT4. No Repaint.  Heiken_Ashi_Candles  has great combination with  Trend Line MA indicator as it is on the picture. Indicator  Heiken_Ashi_Candles  is very useful auxiliary indicator to make trend more visible. It's usef
FREE
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (3)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. - Use 2 Set files  from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA version 25.15 - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volatility. - EA has auto
Trend Correction Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Trend Correction Histogram" for MT4. Trend Correction Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and blue for bullish one. 7 consecutive histogram columns of the same color means beginning of new trend. Trend Correction Histogram indicator designed with the main purpose - to minimize losses and maximize profit. It has parameter - "Period", responsible for indicator's sensitivity. Built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Trend Correction Histogram can be use as a simple bu
Scalping Sniper md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator SCALPING SNIPER for MT4, No Repaint Trading System. Scalping Sniper - is advanced system (indicator) showing accurate price momentum! Upgrade your trading methods with the professional   Scalping Sniper   Indicator for MT4. This system provide very accurate but rare sniping signals, with win rate up to 90%. System suppose to use many pairs to search for signals to compensate low number of signals per one pair. Scalping Sniper  consist of:  Top & Bottom Volatility lines (B
Follow Trend Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Follow Trend Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! User friendly indicator provides opportunities for scalping into the direction of major trend. Smooth and adjustable oscillator with signal histo part. Green color of oscillator for upward trends,   Brown color - for downward trends. Oversold values: below -30 ; O verbought  values: over 30. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. // Great Trading
Spread Display Indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
4.86 (7)
Indicators
This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs! Also I very appreciate your positive feedbacks! Thanks a lot! // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller Forex Indicator Spread Display for MT4 , great auxiliary trading tool. Spread Display indicator shows current spread of forex pair where it is attached. It is possible to locate Spread display value in any corner of the chart: 0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bo
FREE
MACD with Trend ZigZag mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MACD with Trend ZigZag" for MT4. MACD   indicator itself is one of the most popular tool for trend trading. "MACD with Trend ZigZag" is excellent for using   with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators. Use this indicator to select most accurate entry signals: - If MACD is above 0 (green color) and ZigZag line is upward - search only for Buy Price Action patterns. -  If MACD is below 0 (pink color) and ZigZag line is downward - search only for Sell
Scalping Histogram mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Histogram" for MT4 , No Repaint. Scalping Histogram indicator can be used for search of   entry signals into the main  direction of   price momentum after minor price correction. Scalping Histogram   can be in 2 colors:   orange for bearish   momentum   and green for bullish one . Once you see at least   10 consecutive histogram bars   of the same color it means strong momentum takes place. Entry  signal is   1 column with opposite color   in histogram and next
Swap Display Indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (2)
Indicators
This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs! Also, I very appreciate your positive feedbacks! Thanks a lot! // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller Forex Indicator SWAP Display for MT4,  great auxiliary trading tool . SWAP Display indicator shows current swaps for long and short trades of forex pair where it is attached. It is possible to locate SWAP Display values in any corner of the chart: 0 - for top-left corner,
FREE
Price Range Levels
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Forex Indicator "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" for MT4  Indicator "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" is very useful auxiliary trading tool. It shows you daily, weekly and monthly most probable levels, which can be reached by price (price range levels). Daily range is useful for intraday traders. Weekly & Monthly ranges are for Swing and Long term traders. Indicator is excellent to plan your Take Profit targets or arrange Stop Losses. // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://ww
RVI Higher Time Frame mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF RVI Oscillator for MT4, No repaint. Upgrade   your trading methods with the professional  HTF  RVI  Oscillator for MT4.  H TF means -   H igher Time Frame. RVI is one of the best oscillators for trend change detection and entry from Oversold/Overbought areas. This indicator is excellent for   Multi-Time Frame trading systems   with Price Action entries from OverSold/Bought areas . HTF RVI   Indicator allows you to  attach     RVI  from Higher time frame to your current
Dynamic Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Dynamic Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool  for MT4 !   New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. Dynamic Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from OverSold/OverBought areas. Oversold values: below Green line; Overbought values: over Red line . It is much more accurate than standard oscillators. Suitable timeframes: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1. With PC and
RSI for 8 Symbols mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Forex Indicator "RSI for 8 Symbols" for MT4. No repaint. RSI is one of the most popular oscillators for trading. It is great to take   Sell   entries from   strong OverBought zone (above 70)   and   Buy   entries from   strong OverSold zone (below 30). RSI   is very useful for divergence detection.  "RSI for 8 Symbols" gives opportunity to control   RSI values of up to   8 different symbols just on 1 chart. This indicator is excellent to combine   with Price Action entries from OverSold/Bought
Anti Scalping Trader mg
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ANTI SCALPING TRADER EA - is an advanced automatic trading system based on the latest price action research! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 20 Set_files available! Use Set_files v25.12 from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA Trading idea is based on totally new Price Action pattern which I found by myself! ANTI SCALPING TRADER is very good investment - it will work years and years for you, because all Set_files have positive mathemati
Scalping Channel mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Channel" for MT4. Scalping Channel has ATR-based volatility borders. Great to use for scalping trading: Enter in trades via arrangement pending limit order on the middle line. Consider Bullish entries when green steady upward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed above top border (see pictures). C onsider Bearish entries when red steady downward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed below bottom border (see pictures). // Great Tradi
Adaptive Scalper EA ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ADAPTIVE SCALPER EA  - is smart, safe and reliable fully automatic multi-pair  scalping trading system! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you!  10 Set_files available! Use Set_files v25.11 from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA. EA is adaptive to market conditions automatically via AI methods. System is safe and  NOT  using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale.  Each order has own SL for account protection. EA should run on 10 pairs s
Price Action Trader EA mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRICE ACTION TRADER EA - is a great automatic trading system based on the price action research! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 7 Set files available! Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action pattern - PinBar! Price Action Trader EA is very good investment - it will work years and years for you, all Set_files have positive mathematical expectancy! Use Set files  from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA .(v25_11) EA Featu
ReTest Histogram mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4 , No Repaint. ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. ReTest   Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. ReTest  signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the picture
Inside Bar and Outside Bar Patterns m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside bar   Patterns" for MT4. Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside Bar   Patterns "  is very powerful for Price Action trading. N o repaint; No delay; Indicator detects Inside Bar and  Outside bar Patterns on chart: Bullish  pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish  pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Inside Bar itself has High R/R ratio (reward/risk). With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside Ba
Adjustable Fractals mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals mt4 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. // Great Tr
Grid Master EA mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
GRID MASTER EA  - is an advanced  grid hedging multi-pair trading system! EA is adaptive to market conditions automatically. Unlike many other grid EAs - Grid Master has very safe behaviour. Use Set_files  from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA. Entry and Exit   points are   automatically adjusted   by EA depending on market volatility. Expert Advisor can manage   Buy and Sell orders   on each pair   simultaneously. EA is able to run on 3 pairs simultaneously -   corresponding Set_file
Price Action OB Trader EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRICE ACTION OB TRADER EA - is a great automatic trading system based on the price action research! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 7 Set_files available! Use Set_files  from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA .(v25_11) Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action pattern - OutsideBar! Price Action OB Trader EA is very good investment - it will work years and years for you, all Set_files have positive mathematical expectancy!
Single Sniper mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
"SINGLE SNIPER" EA is a powerful scalping trading system for MT4 platform! High Win ratio is around 85-90%! System is using compound interest risk management! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Use Set_file from "Comments" section for  using/testing the EA version 25.15. Trades are very accurate: around 85-90%.  System is  NOT  using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each  order has own SL  for account protection. Implemented compound interest metho
Advanced Adaptive Scalper EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ADVANCED ADAPTIVE SCALPER EA  - is smart, safe and reliable fully automatic   multi-pair  scalping   trading system! This is   "set and forget"   Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you!  10 Set_files available for 10 pairs! Use Set_files (v25.11) from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA. This EA is an   Advanced   version of   Adaptive Scalper EA. Additional features of Advanced Adaptive Scalper EA in comparison with basic  Adaptive Scalper EA : Additional spread settings
DeMarker Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF DeMarker for MT4. This indicator is a useful tool used by technical traders to find entry and exit points.   H TF means -   H igher Time Frame. DeMarker oscillator line indicates the current price position relative to previous highs and lows. DeMarker provides the most efficient regular divergence signals among other oscillators. OverBought zone is when the D eMarker   is   above 0.7   and OverSold one - when it is   below   0.3. Indicator has  built-in Mobile and P
Doji Reversal pattern mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Doji Reversal pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Doji Reversal pattern"  is pure Price Action trading:    No repaint, No delay; Indicator   detects   Doji Reversal pattern  on chart where Doji candle is in the middle of the pattern and the last candle is breakout one: Bullish  Doji Reversal pattern  - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish   Doji Reversal pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Indicator  " Doji Rever
SF Adaptive Scalper EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
SwapFree   Adaptive Scalper EA  - is smart, safe and reliable fully automatic   multi-pair  scalping   trading system! This is   "set and forget"   Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you!  9 Set_files available for 9 pairs! Use Set_files v24.20 from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA. Features of EA: Scalping techniques. No Rollover influence. No Swaps involved. No weekend gaps involved. EA is adaptive to market conditions automatically via AI methods. System is safe and
MA Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MA Speed" for MT4, No Repaint. SPEED of Moving Average - is   unique trend   indicator. The   calculation   of this indicator is   based on equations from physics .   Speed   is the   1st derivative   of Moving average. MA Speed   indicator shows how fast MA itself changes its direction. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with   MA Speed .   Suitable for SMA, EMA, SMMA and LWMA. It is recommended to   use   MA Speed   in trend strategie
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review