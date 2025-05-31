Adjustable Fractals Pro m
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.59
- Updated: 31 May 2025
- Activations: 10
"Adjustable Fractals Pro" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool!
- As we know Standard fractals mt4 indicator does not have settings at all - this is very inconvenient for traders.
- Adjustable Fractals Pro has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings:
- Adjustable period of indicator (recommended values - above 7).
- Adjustable distance from Highs/Lows of price.
- Adjustable design of fractal arrows.
- It has Info Spread Swap Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.
- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.
- It is possible to locate Info Spread Swap Display in any corner of the chart:
- 0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
