This indicators automatically draws the Support and resistances levels for you once you've dropped it on a chart.

It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analysis prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is dropped it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest.

But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free!

Get the new and improved version here: https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY

Parameters

Time-frame -> The indicator should draw the levels using data from which time-frame ?

Number of levels -> How many resistance and support levels you would like on your chart.

If you've used the indicator and have recommendations for improvements to be made in the next version, inbox me or email me (david100muriithi@gmail). Thanks.