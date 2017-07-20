Pinbar Scanner

This indicator was created to spot potential reversals in the market. The Pinbar, or Pinnochio Bar, pattern is a a great candlestick pattern which can yield good trading results if traded properly. The idea behind this pattern is that price tries to trick us into thinking the wrong direction. When a Bullish Pinbar for example has formed, it tries to convince us price is going higher but in reality price is going down at the end of the bar.

These patterns can be powerful reversal signals when used in the correct manner and location. Also Pinbar patterns can show us points of taking profit, which can give us the opportunity to get in on an already started trend.

The indicator comes with several sorts of alerts which makes it easy as a trader to wait for a pattern to be formed, have it signaled and then check the chart to see what the bigger story tells you. This indicator gives you the opportunity to spot the best possible Pinbar pattern setups which can give you an edge while trading the markets.





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