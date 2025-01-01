UPD1 Inside Bar Dashboard

The indicator shows a signal on the chart when the second candlestick is inside the first candlestick, i.e. has not gone beyond its limits.

This candlestick pattern is called the Inside Bar.

This pattern is not as popular as Pin Bar or Engulfing, but it is sometimes used by some traders.

There is a possibility to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands).

Multicurrency panel is available. With its help you can easily switch between charts.