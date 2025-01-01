UPD1 Inside Bar Dashboard
- Indicators
-
Vitaliy KuznetsovUPD1 MT4 Indicators - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt4/indicator?filter=UPD1
Levels
Patterns
Volume
Money Management
- Version: 3.83
- Updated: 1 January 2025
- Activations: 20
The indicator shows a signal on the chart when the second candlestick is inside the first candlestick, i.e. has not gone beyond its limits.
This candlestick pattern is called the Inside Bar.
This pattern is not as popular as Pin Bar or Engulfing, but it is sometimes used by some traders.
There is a possibility to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands).
Multicurrency panel is available. With its help you can easily switch between charts.
Trading patterns:
- Trend retest.
- False Breakout.
- Others.
EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ...
M15, M30, H1.
Input parameters.
Basic.
Bars Count - number of history bars, on which the indicator will work.
Min Ratio Candles - the minimum ratio of the first candle to the second.
Calc Mode - method of determining the internal bar (HL, OC, HLOC).
Filters.
Filter 1 Trend And Reverse - enable/disable the filter of trend, reverse or both.
Trend - filter by trend based on 2 moving averages.
Reverse - filter by RSI oscillator (enabled by default).
Trend And Reverse - both modes are enabled and work independently of each other, simultaneously.
Filter 2 Bollinger Bands - enable/disable the Bollinger Bands filter. It acts as a final filter, pre-filtering all previous settings.
Trend filter settings.
2 MA On Chart - display moving averages. By default it is off. But if the filter is enabled and display is on, you will be able to see which Inside-Bar is selected and why.
Period MA1 - select the period of the first moving average.
Period MA2 - selection of the period of the second moving average.
Method MA - calculation method.
Applied Price MA - calculation price.
Reversal filter settings.
RSI Period - oscillator period.
RSI Level - cut-off level. Inside-Bar is considered correct if the oscillator for Sell-IB is above 70 (100-30) and for Buy-IB is below 30.
RSI Applied Price - the calculation price.
Bollinger Bands settings.
MA Period - moving average period.
MA Price - price settings.
MA Deviation - deviation setting.
MA Shift - offset setting.
Icons Visual.
Draw - signal drawing mode.
Inside Line - by highlow of the inner bar.
Outside Line - by highlow of the first (external) bar.
UP Level Code - number of the icon code when the inner bar is a bullish candlestick.
UP Level Color - color of the signal when the inner bar is a bullish candlestick.
DN Level Code - number of the icon code when the inner bar is a bearish candlestick.
DN Level Color - the color of the signal when the inner bar is a bearish candlestick.
Size - the size of the icon.
Dashboard.
Dashboard - enable / disable multicurrency dashboard.
Scan Bars - how many candles to monitor per history.
Dashboard Zoom % (0 -auto) - choose any zoom.
Color Theme - automatic or manual selection of the panel color theme (light and dark).
Symbol Lyst - write down the instruments to be monitored.
View M1-MN - enter the timeframes to be monitored.
Alert Settings.
Alert - enable / disable notification settings.
Current Chart – alert only on the current chart, ignoring dashboard signals.
Dashboard List – alert when new signals appear in the dashboard.
Alert Work Time - specify the time period when the alert will be active.
Alert Pop Up - enable / disable alert popup.
Alert Push - enable / disable notification to phone.
Alert E-mail - enable / disable email notification.
Alert Sound - enable / disable sound notification.
Alert Sound Name - select sound alert file.