Supply Demand Dashboard

I recommend you to read the product's blog (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers.

This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to use RSI, divergence (MACD, OsMA, RSI or Awesome) and candle patterns filters (pin bar, engulfing, tweezer and morning/evning star) to filter out only the strongest setups. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system.

At the end of the product's blog you will be able to download the source code of an example Expert Advisor (EA) which is using the iCustom() function to get the trade signals from the indicator. It will trade the symbol and time frame of the chart where the EA has been installed. Even though the EA is fully functional, the main purpose is to use the code and paste it into your own developed EA or add your own additional entry/exit logic into this EA. Given my limited time I will not be able to provide with any programming support. My apologies.

Features

  • It is enough to place the indicator on one chart and you will receive an alert from any new signal appearing in the dashboard. All Metatrader native alert types are supported.
  • It is possible to select the time frames to be visible in the dashboard.
  • Continuously performs a rank sorting within the dashboard. It is possible to disable this sorting though to make it easier finding a specific symbol. The symbols will then be visible in the same order as they have been entered in the Symbols parameter or in the order they are visible in the Market Watch window.
  • By clicking inside a rectangle a new chart will be opened with the symbol and time frame in question. The current zone (or top/bottom line) will be drawn on this chart.
  • The indicator can write the signals to global variables which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading.

Input parameters

Please find the description and explanation of the input parameters here.

Important

The indicator must be put on a M5 chart, a clean (empty) chart without any other indicators or Expert Advisors on it which could interfere with the dashboard. Please also note that this indicator is not supported in the strategy tester. For this purpose you can use the Expert Advisor mentioned above. The dashboard will be loaded into an indicator window which you can expand in order to cover the whole chart.


greensuncn
33
Jan Flodin
138853
Reply from developer Jan Flodin 2022.05.30 07:20
Hello and thanks for buying my indicator :-)
I see the problem on the screenshot you sent me in a private message. As mentioned in the product description you need to put the symbols with the names they are offered by your broker, hence EURUSDm instead of EURUSD and so on.
Reply to review