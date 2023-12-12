UPD1 D Levels

Levels indicator based on the previous day.

Mathematical formula determines entry and exit levels.





Trading recommendations.

Levels are traded at the beginning of the European session when volatility appears.

In case of insufficient volatility use half of take profit to exit.

If the price reversed at half take profit, then on the reversal look for a target also at the level of half take profit.

If the price bounced from the entry level, then in the opposite direction the price can reach the second take profit.





You should not always enter on the breakout. It is advisable to wait for a retest (breakout of the level and a test from the opposite side).

Retests work well if there are several levels of minimum volume in the market. See the UPD1 Profile Levels indicator.





Input Parametres.





Start Hour - from which hour to start the day. 00 - default.





Visual Button - button display (on/off).

Corner - angle of button binding.

X indent - horizontal indent in pixels.

Y indent - vertical indent in pixels.





Label Visual - display the level label.

Label Font Size - font size.

Label Shift Bars - indent the inscription in bars.

Label Tooltip - display the inscription under the cursor above the level.





Levels Style - style of line drawing.

Levels Width - width of line drawing.

Levels Color - color of line drawing.





Alert - enable/disable the alert.

Alert Work Time - Alert Work Time 00:00-23:59 (editable).

Alert Pop Up - pop up window.

Alert Push - alert in the application.

Alert Email - notification to mail.

Alert Sound - enable or disable sound.

Alert Sound Name - the sound file.