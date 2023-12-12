UPD1 D Levels

5

Levels indicator based on the previous day.

Mathematical formula determines entry and exit levels. 


Trading recommendations.

Levels are traded at the beginning of the European session when volatility appears.

In case of insufficient volatility use half of take profit to exit.

If the price reversed at half take profit, then on the reversal look for a target also at the level of half take profit.

If the price bounced from the entry level, then in the opposite direction the price can reach the second take profit.


You should not always enter on the breakout. It is advisable to wait for a retest (breakout of the level and a test from the opposite side).

Retests work well if there are several levels of minimum volume in the market. See the UPD1 Profile Levels indicator.


Input Parametres.


Start Hour - from which hour to start the day. 00 - default.


Visual Button - button display (on/off).

Corner - angle of button binding.

X indent - horizontal indent in pixels.

Y indent - vertical indent in pixels.


Label Visual - display the level label.

Label Font Size - font size.

Label Shift Bars - indent the inscription in bars.

Label Tooltip - display the inscription under the cursor above the level.


Levels Style - style of line drawing.

Levels Width - width of line drawing.

Levels Color - color of line drawing.


Alert - enable/disable the alert.

Alert Work Time - Alert Work Time 00:00-23:59 (editable).

Alert Pop Up - pop up window.

Alert Push - alert in the application.

Alert Email - notification to mail.

Alert Sound - enable or disable sound.

Alert Sound Name - the sound file.


Reviews 3
marialo Lopez Alvarez
147
marialo Lopez Alvarez 2025.11.22 19:26 
 

Good.

Hector Manuel
436
Hector Manuel 2025.05.08 22:39 
 

Excelente indicador. Muchas gracias por este indicador. Una humilde solicitud. Podrías por favor agregar los minutos. Por ejemplo si quiero calcular los valores a partir de la 1:30, o 3:15 etc. Muchas gracias por su atención.

Frank Paetsch
7550
Frank Paetsch 2024.03.20 10:27 
 

thank you for this fantastic indicator

Recommended products
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicators
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Fibomathe for MT4
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Indicators
Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT4 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart. L
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Indicators
This indicator shows the latest untouched support and resistance as horizontal lines. The indicator can show support/resistance from higher timeframes. With this indicator you can e.g. easily see the support/resistance of the timeframes H4, D1 and W1 on a H1 chart, which can be a big advantage while time your entry on H1. This is the FREE version of the indicator: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Parameters referenceTF: the timeframe from whi
FREE
AdvanceZigZag
Gholamreza Mohammad Mojaveri
5 (1)
Indicators
AdvaneZigZag Indicator Are you tired of the limitations of the traditional ZigZag indicator? Meet AdvaneZigZag, the ultimate tool to simplify your market structure analysis and enhance your trading strategies. Designed with flexibility and precision in mind, AdvaneZigZag brings you advanced features to navigate the market with confidence. Key Features: 1. Enhanced Flexibility:    - While maintaining the familiar simplicity of the conventional ZigZag indicator, AdvaneZigZag offers superior a
FREE
Toby Strategy Indicator
Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
Indicators
The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
FREE
Not trading time
Mikhail Nazarenko
4 (2)
Indicators
There are time periods in the market, when trading is highly likely to be unprofitable. This indicator warns you about such non-trading situations and helps you preserve your money and time. Parameters Remind about non-trading periods: Expiration week - remind about the expiration week Consumer index day - remind a day before the release of Consumer index day NON FARM - remind a day before the release of NON FARM Christmas - remind a day before Christmas New Year Days 25.12 - 15.01 - remind abo
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT4: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 4. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on us
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Overview of the Aroon Classic Indicator The Aroon Classic indicator is a technical tool that quantitatively identifies the emergence and persistence of trends on a chart. It uses two lines—“Aroon Up” and “Aroon Down”—to display trend strength and turning points within a range of 0–100. A higher Aroon Up value indicates a stronger uptrend, while a higher Aroon Down value indicates a stronger downtrend. Key Features Visually distinguishes trend initiation and reversal Customizable calculation peri
FREE
Head and Shoulders Pattern
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator - Your Key to Recognizing Trend Reversals Unlock the power of pattern recognition with the "Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator." This cutting-edge tool, designed for MetaTrader, is your trusted ally in identifying one of the most powerful chart patterns in technical analysis. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies the process of spotting the Head and Shoulders pattern, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. Key
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Indicators
Welcome to our   Price Wave Pattern   MT4 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. EA Version : Price Wave EA MT4 MT5 version : Price Wave Pattern MT5 Features :  Automatic
FREE
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicators
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.81 (32)
Experts
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
PZ Fibonacci
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (10)
Indicators
Are you tired of plotting fibonacci retracements or extensions manually? This indicator displays fibonacci retracements or extensions automatically, calculated from two different price points, without human intervention or manual object anchoring.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use Manual anchoring is not needed Perfect for price confluence studies The indicator evaluates if retracements or extensions are needed Once drawn, you can manually
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicators
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Wave Reversal Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
4 (2)
Indicators
Wave Reversal Indicator - determines the direction of trend waves and price reversals. The indicator shows wave movements and trend directions. It gives recommendations where to follow the trader, helps to follow the trading strategy. It is an addition to an intraday or medium-term strategy. Almost all parameters are selected for each time frame and are changed automatically, the only parameter for manual adjustment is the wavelength. Works on various trading instruments and timeframes, recomme
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
Indicators
This indicator scans for you up to 30 trading instruments and up to 8 timeframes for occurrences of the high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. This FREE Version of the Scanner scans only EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the sca
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. VERSION MT5 - More useful indicators There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: 1. To the right of the price (runs behind the price); 2. As a comment (in the upper
FREE
Supp and Resist Every Trader Need
Hassane Zibara
Indicators
Supp & Resist Every Trader Need that an Indicator will show you zones for weak, Untested, Verified, Proven and Reversal Support and Resistance with smart calculation. take a look for the Screenshots there some explanations. i don't want to talk a lot :) try it by yourself for FREE because everything is clear in the inputs parameters. If you have any question feel free to ask me.
FREE
Top Currency Strength
Madzhid Forgani
Indicators
This indicator is one of the useful tools for traders who trade on currency pairs and based on the strength of each currency they can make a correct decision or confirmation in the positions.  It has been calculated for all the minor currency pairs supported by the broker and displays the values of the major currencies. These currencies are displayed horizontally or vertically according to the trader's config when executing the indicator. One of the trading strategies that can be used is to cho
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
UPD1 Volume BOX
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.93 (15)
Indicators
The indicator displays the horizontal volume profile in the specified area (BOX) and the maximum volume (POC). Product Features. 1. You can use ticks or just price. 2. Adaptive grid spacing (M1-MN). 3. Adaptive high volume (median) search step depending on box size. 4. Automatic chameleon color for box lines and buttons. 5. Multiple boxes, easy to create and delete. 6. 70% volume area (enable in settings). 7. There is an alert for touching the maximum horizontal volume line (POC). 8. VWAP. 9. C
UPD1 Semaphore 123 Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator builds a three-period semaphore and reversal pattern 123 from the extremum. The signal comes at the opening of the second candle. This pattern can be traded in different ways (test point 3, breakout and others). Exit from the channel or breakout of the trendline is the main trigger for finding an entry point. Icons are colored according to Fibonacci levels. Yellow icons indicate a test of a level at which the signal is amplified. Using the multi-currency dashboard, you can track w
UPD1 Volume Cluster
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.82 (17)
Indicators
The algorithm finds the zones of reduced volatility based on the UPD1 Trend Direction Indicator and builds the maximum horizontal volume based on the UPD1 Volume Box Indicator . As a rule, a strong trend movement occurs when exiting accumulation. If the price has left the accumulation, then it can test its maximum horizontal volume (POC). Smart alerts are available in the settings. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count – the number of history bars on which the indicator will work. Timef
FREE
UPD1 Trend Direction
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.63 (8)
Indicators
This indicator is used to display the places of the flat and trend. The construction is based on an oscillator. It is used as an additional filter, both for trading on a regular chart and for binary options. Flat places are used in the UPD1 Volume Cluster indicator for trading according to the concept of smart money The built-in alert signals the places of the greatest overbought/oversold. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count - indicate the number of bars on which the trend direction w
FREE
UPD1 Volume Footer
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.85 (13)
Indicators
The indicator shows the vertical volume. In the settings there are 2 coefficients for determining high and extreme volume and 1 for determining low volume. A similar algorithm is also used in the UDP1 Volume Pixel indicator . When the specified volume is detected, the histogram is painted in the appropriate color. The width of the histogram is selected automatically, depending on the scale. As a rule, the price reacts to the maximum and minimum volume. But it is necessary to use confirmation si
FREE
UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (14)
Indicators
The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will he
UPD1 Fibo Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the specified number of candles and plots Fibonacci levels based on the high-low. Since the levels are rearranging, we are interested in the right side of the range. The price magnetizes the levels and reacts to the touch. Use this tool to find a trend entry point after a correction. If on the left we see that the levels have risen perfectly, then we can assume that we have found the end of the movement at the extreme point. All lines are drawn through buffers or objects (
FREE
UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator shows signals based on the terminal RSI oscillator on the chart. It is possible to filter out repeated signals. Here the oscillator is used to search for a reverse signal. It is recommended as an entry point in swing strategies and trading from levels. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. In product discussions, you can suggest an algorithm in which you can embed a dashboard. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count – the n
FREE
UPD1 Volume TimeFrame POC
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.4 (5)
Indicators
The indicator display the maximum horizontal volume on the selected timeframe. Based on the UPD1 Volume Box indicator . The lines can be connected or separated. In the settings, you can enable smart touch alert. Such an indicator will be useful for those who trade according to the market profile and the concept of smart money. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count - indicate the number of bars on which the TF POC will be drawn. Data Source - the time frame from which the ticks will be u
FREE
UPD1 Average True Range Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Average True Range ( ATR ) is a measure of market volatility over a specified number of days. You should not expect a big continuation move when the price has reached the end of the range. The market is considered to have run out of fuel. If the price has not reached the edge, it still has a range. The indicator formula allows you to calculate High-Low levels both in aggregate and individually. You can also use these levels as support/resistance and target. Input parameters. Start Day - f
FREE
UPD1 Murrey Math Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (7)
Indicators
Murray's mathematical levels are based on observations by Gann and his theory of the squareness of prices. According to Gann, the price moves in 1/8 of the range. These 1/8 allow us to get different resistance and support levels for a given chart, which have their own characteristics. After a breakout of -2 or +2 levels, or with a decrease in volatility, they are rebuilt. You can choose which period to display (current or entire history). All lines are drawn through buffers. Blog-Link -   Murrey
FREE
UPD1 Profile Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator finds the levels of the maximum and minimum price volume (market profile) on the working histogram for the specified number of bars.  Composite profile . The height of the histogram is fully automatic and adapts to any instrument and timeframe. The author's algorithm is used and does not repeat well-known analogues. The height of the two histograms is approximately equal to the average height of the candle. Smart alert will help you to inform about the price concerning the volume l
UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will hel
UPD1 Profile Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (5)
Indicators
The indicator finds the levels of the maximum and minimum price volume (market profile) on the working histogram for the specified number of bars.  Composite profile . The height of the histogram is fully automatic and adapts to any instrument and timeframe. The author's algorithm is used and does not repeat well-known analogues. The height of the two histograms is approximately equal to the average height of the candle. Smart alert will help you to inform about the price concerning the volume
UPD1 X00 Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due to
FREE
UPD1 Pivot Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator shows on the chart the classic pivot levels calculated on the basis of the previous day . You can choose from what hour to calculate the formula. Trade on reversal levels in a flat. In a trending market, use them as a target. Combine with your strategies for successful trading. The levels are drawn using   buffers and displayed on the entire available quote   history. Input parameters. Start Hour - Choose from what hour to start building levels. 00 - Default. Show Mid Pivots - M
FREE
UPD1 Volume Pixel
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator finds the low, high, extreme volume based on the specified coefficients and paints them in the specified colors. This replaces the standard volume drawing function in the metatrader terminal. Bars can also be painted in the color of the volume. On bars with extreme volume, the maximum horizontal volume (cluster/POC) is determined. Depending on its location (pushing, neutral, stopping), the cluster also has its own color. If the cluster is in the shadow, and the bar has an extreme
UPD1 X00 Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (10)
Indicators
The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due t
FREE
UPD1 Watermark MT4
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator shows any text and any image on the chart, and can also output the information requested by macros. There are three text blocks and one block for images. Available font selection, size, color, indentation and positioning. If you want to brand your screenshots or display the necessary information on a graph, then UPD1 Watermark will be a very useful tool. Description of settings. Text Settings (3 blocks). Text 1, 2, 3 – enter the text and, or a macro. Font Name – write the font n
FREE
UPD1 Impulse Candle
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator searches for impulse candles and displays them on the chart. It includes a shadow filter. It also finds breakout levels of Bollinger Bands. You can enable multi-currency dashboard in the settings. Alerting choose between the current chart or the entire list. Blog-Link -  Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 Trading patterns: Trend retest. False Breakout. Others. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Input parameters. Basic. Bars Count - the number of history bars on which th
UPD1 Impulse Channel
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (8)
Indicators
The channel indicator is trending and does not repaint. It creates an ATR price channel with the opposite volatility border. The indicator has proven itself well in the strategy of trading on impulse levels and fake breakout. The entry point should be looked for on the correction to the indicator line, and the take profit should be set on the opposite border. Blog-Link -   Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 . Input parameters. Bars Count - history to display. ATR - average true range period.
FREE
UPD1 Impulse Level
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The indicator finds impulse waves on the chart. Analyzes the breakdown of the fractal channel and builds impulse levels . In addition, it finds the alleged places of false breakouts and liquidity grabs . In the settings, you can enable a multi-currency dashboard and select any tools and timeframes. Notification Choose between the current schedule or the entire list. There are separate impulse and false breakdown signals. Blog-Link -  Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 . Trade Patterns: + Retes
UPD1 Pin Bar Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicators
An indicator that displays the Pin Bar candlestick pattern. With the help of coefficient settings, the ratio of shadow, body and size is easily adjusted. It is possible to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). This is the most popular price action pattern. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. Trading Patterns: Retest by trend. False breakout. Other. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Input para
UPD1 Impulse Shadow
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator searches for and displays large shadows on the chart automatically based on volatility. Shadows are additionally filtered by the wave size. The algorithm analyzes the fractal breakdown by the shadow in the specified range and displays the level. In the settings, you can enable a multi-currency dashboard. The alert is selected between the current schedule or the entire dashboard sheet. Signals for large shadows and those that have broken through the fractal level can be turned on s
UPD1 Rails Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator displays the "Rails" pattern on the chart. This pattern consists of two multidirectional candles with identical bodies and small shadows. If on the current timeframe the pattern "Rails", then on the x2 timeframe it will look like a Pin Bar (Doji). This indicator was created to automatically find the pattern in the most efficient way with logically simple settings that you can easily change. There is an option to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and reversal (RSI and Bollinger B
UPD1 Engulfing Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
An indicator that displays the Engulfing candlestick pattern. In the settings, you can specify the type of engulfing (body, shadow and combination). It is possible to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). This is a very popular price action pattern. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. Trading Patterns: Retest by trend. False breakout. Order Block. Other. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Inpu
UPD1 Inside Bar Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator shows a signal on the chart when the second candlestick is inside the first candlestick, i.e. has not gone beyond its limits. This candlestick pattern is called the Inside Bar. This pattern is not as popular as Pin Bar or Engulfing, but it is sometimes used by some traders. There is a possibility to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). Multicurrency panel is available. With its help you can easily switch between charts. Trading patterns:
UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Utilities
Trading panel with preset orders and automatic lot calculation for the MT4 terminal. Attention, the Trading Panel does not work in the strategy tester (only trailing stop testing). Manual, Description, Download Light Demo. Successful traders are distinguished by self-discipline and competent money management. If you use a fixed lot, then you are at risk. After all, there are different distances on different timeframes and one unprofitable transaction can cover several profitable ones. If you use
UPD1 Semaphore 123 Dashboard MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator builds a three-period semaphore and reversal pattern 123 from the extremum. The signal comes at the opening of the second candle. This pattern can be traded in different ways (test point 3, breakout and others). Exit from the channel or breakout of the trendline is the main trigger for finding an entry point. Icons are colored according to Fibonacci levels. Yellow icons indicate a test of a level at which the signal is amplified. Using the multi-currency dashboard, you can track w
Filter:
marialo Lopez Alvarez
147
marialo Lopez Alvarez 2025.11.22 19:26 
 

Good.

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2025.11.22 20:59
Thank you for the high rating
Hector Manuel
436
Hector Manuel 2025.05.08 22:39 
 

Excelente indicador. Muchas gracias por este indicador. Una humilde solicitud. Podrías por favor agregar los minutos. Por ejemplo si quiero calcular los valores a partir de la 1:30, o 3:15 etc. Muchas gracias por su atención.

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2025.05.09 06:33
Gracias por tu alta calificación.
Frank Paetsch
7550
Frank Paetsch 2024.03.20 10:27 
 

thank you for this fantastic indicator

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.03.20 18:52
Thank you for your high rating
Reply to review