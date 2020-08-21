UPD1 Murrey Math Levels

Murray's mathematical levels are based on observations by Gann and his theory of the squareness of prices. According to Gann, the price moves in 1/8 of the range.

These 1/8 allow us to get different resistance and support levels for a given chart, which have their own characteristics.

After a breakout of -2 or +2 levels, or with a decrease in volatility, they are rebuilt.

You can choose which period to display (current or entire history). All lines are drawn through buffers.

Blog-Link - Murrey Math Trading with UPD1.







Input parameters.





Period - specify the period for which the levels will be calculated.

History - choose the way of displaying history (current / whole history).

Bars Count - indicate how many bars to draw line / history.





Visual Button - whether or not to display the button.

Corner - select anchor angle.

Indent X - x-axis offset in pixels.

Indent Y - y-axis offset in pixels.





Label Visual - whether or not to display the level label.

Label Font Size - specify font size.

Label Shift Bars - set the indent in bars from the level.

Label Tooltip - whether or not to display a tooltip when hovering over a level.

Label Name - full or short.





Levels Color - indicate color for levels.

Line Width - indicate the width of levels.

Line Style - indicate the style of levels.