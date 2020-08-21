UPD1 Murrey Math Levels
- Indicators
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Vitaliy KuznetsovUPD1 MT4 Indicators - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt4/indicator?filter=UPD1
Levels
Patterns
Volume
Money Management
- Version: 1.36
- Updated: 1 January 2025
Murray's mathematical levels are based on observations by Gann and his theory of the squareness of prices. According to Gann, the price moves in 1/8 of the range.
These 1/8 allow us to get different resistance and support levels for a given chart, which have their own characteristics.
After a breakout of -2 or +2 levels, or with a decrease in volatility, they are rebuilt.
You can choose which period to display (current or entire history). All lines are drawn through buffers.
Blog-Link - Murrey Math Trading with UPD1.
Input parameters.
Period - specify the period for which the levels will be calculated.
History - choose the way of displaying history (current / whole history).
Bars Count - indicate how many bars to draw line / history.
Visual Button - whether or not to display the button.
Corner - select anchor angle.
Indent X - x-axis offset in pixels.
Indent Y - y-axis offset in pixels.
Label Visual - whether or not to display the level label.
Label Font Size - specify font size.
Label Shift Bars - set the indent in bars from the level.
Label Tooltip - whether or not to display a tooltip when hovering over a level.
Label Name - full or short.
Levels Color - indicate color for levels.
Line Width - indicate the width of levels.
Line Style - indicate the style of levels.
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