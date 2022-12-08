UPD1 Volume TimeFrame POC

The indicator display the maximum horizontal volume on the selected timeframe.

Based on the UPD1 Volume Box indicator.

The lines can be connected or separated. In the settings, you can enable smart touch alert.

Such an indicator will be useful for those who trade according to the market profile and the concept of smart money.





Input parameters.





Main Settings.

Bars Count - indicate the number of bars on which the TF POC will be drawn.

Data Source - the time frame from which the ticks will be used.

Vertical Step - affects density and vertical accuracy.

TimeFrame Period - the timeframe period by which the maximum horizontal volume is plotted.

ID - the identification number of the indicator. Choose different values to use the indicator on the same chart several times.





Visual.

Current POC - display the emerging POC.

Crop Line To Current Bar - the line will not go beyond the last bar.

Link POC - connect POC lines with a vertical line.

POC Width - POC line thickness.

POC Color ID - the color of the POC line for the selected indicator ID.

Extend Line Multiplier - continuation of the POC line, multiplier. Is equal to 1. The line is extended by the same number of bars.

Extend Line Style - continuation line style. Dots. You can select a dashed line, etc.

Extend Line Width (If Style Solid) - the thickness of the extension line, if the line style is selected solid.

Touch First Bar - interrupt the extension of the line at the first touch.





Alert Settings.

Alert (Smart) - enable / disable notification settings.

Repeat Signal - allow signals on adjacent bars.

Visual Alert Object - displaying signal icons.

Alert Work Time - specify the time period when the alert will be active.

Alert Pop Up - enable / disable alert popup.

Alert Push - enable / disable notification to phone.

Alert E-mail - enable / disable email notification.

Alert Sound - enable / disable sound notification.

Alert Sound Name - select sound alert file.