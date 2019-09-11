X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4

3.67

Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner

X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individual patterns according to your preferences. For example, if you only want to trade harmonic patterns, then just switch off all Elliott Wave and X3 patterns. Also, note that each pattern is customizable with RECF notation. Japanese candlestick patterns are kind of bonus package added in the indicator. Japanese candlestick patterns can be used as the secondary confirmation for harmonic patterns, Elliott wave and X3 patterns. You can also switch on and off Japanese Candlestick patterns.



Harmonic Pattern Category

Detectable Harmonic Patterns include Optimal AB=CD, Optimal Butterfly Pattern, Optimal Gartley Pattern, Optimal Bat Pattern, Optimal Alternate Bat Pattern, Optimal Shark Pattern, Optimal Crab Pattern, Optimal Deep Crab Pattern, Optimal Cypher Pattern, Optimal 5-0 Pattern and Optimal 3 Drives Pattern.


Elliott Wave Pattern Category

Detectable Elliott Wave patterns include Elliott Wave .1234 Pattern, Elliott Wave .12345 Pattern, Elliott Wave .12345AB Pattern and Elliot Wave .12345ABC Pattern. In addition, you can modify the structure of the Elliott Wave patterns as you wish.



X3 Chart Pattern Category

Detectable X3 Chart Pattern includes Star River Pattern, Trident Pattern, Horse Pattern, Eagle Pattern and Phoenix Pattern.



Japanese Candlestick Pattern Category

Detectable Japanese candlestick patterns include Engulfing, Piercing Line, Morning Star, Doji Star, Hammer, Harami and many more Japanese candlestick patterns also detetable.


Product Features

  • Non-repainting and non-lagging Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern and X3 Chart Pattern scanner
  • Pattern Completion Interval
  • Potential Reversal Zone
  • Potential Continuation Zone
  • Pattern Locking and Unlocking Feature
  • Interactive Stop Loss and Take Profit according to your Reward/Risk ratio
  • Historical Patterns
  • Can detect around 52 Japanese candlestick patterns
  • Multiple Timeframe Pattern Scanning for Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, and X3 Pattern


Entry and Exit for Trading

This indicator provides three essential components to trade and manage the trading risk including pattern completion interval, potential reversal zone and potential continuation zone. Provided stop loss and take profit levels are movable and adjustable. Potential reversal zone can be used to identify the location of turning point. Potential continuation zone can be used to predict future price move after turning point detection. Pattern Completion Interval is the tactical place where you can set breakeven, or trail stop your profit or to open new entry according to the market condition.


Secondary confirmation

Any experienced trader will recommend using secondary confirmation together with X3 chart patterns. Depending on your skill, you can combine various secondary confirmation technique with X3 Chart Pattern Scanner.

  • Other technical indicators (i.e. RSI, CCI, MACD, etc)
  • Supply Demand Analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Elliott Wave Analysis
  • Triangle pattern, rising wedge and falling wedge patterns



Trading Strategy Guide

Detailed trading strategy can be found from the link below. We highly recommend reading this guide before using this indicator.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750344

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750343


Important Note

X3 Chart Pattern Scanner provides many good patterns. However, use the patterns you like only as each pattern in the scanner can be switched on and off. This indicator is testable in strategy tester up to 80% of its features. Please test it before purchasing. This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.


Reviews 6
Nemesio Jr Reyes
749
Nemesio Jr Reyes 2022.06.26 22:34 
 

amazing indicator

Capital Growth
215
Capital Growth 2020.01.24 11:37 
 

The software is great and young ho seo is a great programmer, shame it doesn't allow you to show patterns that are forming, but I understand I'm a M1 scalper and not many people do that, so I always need constant patterns that are forming. For harmonics and elliot waves, this one is the best scanner in the market, I tried them all so I know.

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FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
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FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
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FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
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Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
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Elliott Wave Trend MT4
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Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
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elite luis
3480
elite luis 2023.03.09 14:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dave J. Roswell
202
Dave J. Roswell 2023.02.12 17:13 
 

Too much false signals

Nemesio Jr Reyes
749
Nemesio Jr Reyes 2022.06.26 22:34 
 

amazing indicator

Fregatt888
587
Fregatt888 2020.07.23 20:03 
 

Индикатор слабый связаться с разработчиком проблематично. Зря потраченные деньги... не стоит он таких денег.

majed237
177
majed237 2020.03.30 06:06 
 

I can not find any signal in chart iwont return my money

Capital Growth
215
Capital Growth 2020.01.24 11:37 
 

The software is great and young ho seo is a great programmer, shame it doesn't allow you to show patterns that are forming, but I understand I'm a M1 scalper and not many people do that, so I always need constant patterns that are forming. For harmonics and elliot waves, this one is the best scanner in the market, I tried them all so I know.

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