AutoSR Automatic Support and Resistance MT4

This Automatic support/resistance indicator calculates various peaks and troughs of the price action, identifies relevant levels and draws support and resistance automatically. It uses the built-in "ZigZag" indicator in Metatrader as a data source hence, very much accurate indicator. 

The support and resistance lines are contineusely updated as new levels and formed.

The indicator has only 5 parameters to set, and mostly it can be used with the default values: 

The description of the settings is shown below:

  1. Minimum gap between peaks: if two peaks are, say, 100 points apart, they may not be different, they are part of a level with slight difference. Default value is 100
  2. Sensitivity: There must be at least a certain number of peaks on the same level for the level to be considered as either a support or resistance. Otherwise, it is just a random peak (likely false one). default value is 2
  3. Lookback count: The display chart should limit to consider a certain number of levels, otherwise it could be unnecessary display cluttering. The default value is 50. 
  4. Line Color: obviously, the color of the support/resistance lines can be adjusted as required. Default value is midnight blue color
  5. Line weight: This is the thickness of the line. Default value is 2


The indicator is automatically removed from the computer memory as soon as the chart window is closed. This avoids unnecessary computer slow down. 


More from author
AutoSR Automatic Support and Resistance Indicator
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
Indicators
This Automatic support/resistance indicator calculates various peaks and troughs of the price action, identifies relevant levels and draws support and resistance automatically. It uses the built-in "ZigZag" indicator in Metatrader as a data source hence, very much accurate indicator.  The support and resistance lines are contineusely updated as new levels and formed. The indicator has only 5 parameters to set, and mostly it can be used with the default values:  The description of the settings is
Trading Session Indiator MultiSession
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
Indicators
Visual guide which divides the 24 hours into three trading sessions. The default setting is to show   Asian ,   London   and   New York   sessions. But, the session start and end hours can be adjusted as required.  The indicator is useful to develop trading strategies by making it easy to see the market behavior during the three sessions.  Inputs Time Zone Start and End hours (Please provide values in HH:MM format, like 02:00, not like 2:00. Both the hours and minutes should have 2 digits) Ti
Trading Session Multisession
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
Indicators
Visual guide which divides the 24 hours into three trading sessions. The default setting is to show Asian , London and New York sessions. But, the session start and end hours can be adjusted as required.  The indicator is useful to develop trading strategies by making it easy to see the market behavior during the three sessions.  Inputs Time Zone Start and End hours (Please provide values in HH:MM format, like 02:00, not like 2:00. Both the hours and minutes should have 2 digits) Time zone ba
Yen Master EA
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
Experts
Yen Master is a powerful and profitable Expert Advisor that uses a combination of techniques to identify the optimum entry and exit points for trades. It has been backtested using high accuracy data and optimized for low risk trading. Here are some of the features and results of Yen Master: High performance:  Yen Master has a very high return on investment. The Expert Advisor can grow a small account of $200 to $248,000, or a larger account of $10,000 to $3,732,000 , in just 4 years. The EA c
