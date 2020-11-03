CRW CCI and RSI and WPR

4

Necessary for traders: tools and indicators

Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5
Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5
Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO




The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed by Donald Lambert, a US stock market technical analyst in the 1980s, to specifically measure whether stock prices, foreign exchange or precious metal transactions have exceeded the normal distribution range. It belongs to a special kind of overbought and oversold indicators. Fluctuates between positive infinity and negative infinity. However, there is no need to use 0 as the central axis, which is also different from indicators that fluctuate between positive infinity and negative infinity.

The relative strength indicator RSI is a technical curve made based on the ratio of the sum of the number of points rising and the number of falling points in a certain period of time. It can reflect the prosperity of the market in a certain period of time. It was first applied to futures trading by Welles Wilder. Later, it was discovered that in many technical analysis of charts, the theory and practice of strength indicators are extremely suitable for short-term investment in the stock market, so it was used in stocks. The rise and fall are being measured and analyzed. The design of the analysis indicator is to reflect the strength of the price trend with three lines. This kind of graph can provide investors with operating basis and is very suitable for short-term spread operations.

The William Index (Williams %R) or W%R for short is the "How I made one million dollars last year trading commodities" published by Larry Williams in 1973. First published in the book, this indicator is an oscillatory indicator that measures whether a stock/index is overbought or oversold according to the swing point of the stock price. It measures the ratio of the distance between the peak (highest price) created by the long and short sides from the daily closing price to the range of stock price fluctuations within a certain period of time (such as 7 days) to provide a signal of the stock market trend reversal.

Reviews 8
Yu Kwok Ngai
427
Yu Kwok Ngai 2022.01.21 13:57 
 

Good indicator

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Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Strongly recommend trend indicators,   automatic calculation of wave standard   and   MT5 ver
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Kaijun Wang
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Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Can set the cycle for other varieties of K line graph covered this window, fluctuations obser
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backdeskboy
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backdeskboy 2022.01.30 15:47 
 

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Yu Kwok Ngai
427
Yu Kwok Ngai 2022.01.21 13:57 
 

Good indicator

JIANBOWANG
294
JIANBOWANG 2021.08.15 16:12 
 

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kukakuka
299
kukakuka 2021.07.07 15:20 
 

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Ccqwe
354
Ccqwe 2021.07.04 16:21 
 

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ddddfae
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ddddfae 2021.07.04 03:51 
 

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chenxingyijiu
294
chenxingyijiu 2021.06.25 16:02 
 

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ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2020.11.25 16:00 
 

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Kaijun Wang
184053
Reply from developer Kaijun Wang 2020.11.25 16:25
keep Interesting to trading
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