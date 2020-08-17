UPD1 Pivot Levels

5

The indicator shows on the chart the classic pivot levels calculated on the basis of the previous day.

You can choose from what hour to calculate the formula.

Trade on reversal levels in a flat. In a trending market, use them as a target.

Combine with your strategies for successful trading.

The levels are drawn using buffers and displayed on the entire available quote history.


Input parameters.


Start Hour - Choose from what hour to start building levels. 00 - Default.

Show Mid Pivots - Middle Levels.


Visual Button - (On / Off).

Corner - (UP Left / DN Left / UP Right / DN Right).

X indent - in pixels.

Y indent - in pixels.


    Label Visual - On/Off digital level marking.

    Label Font Size.

    Label Shift Bars.

    Label Tooltip.


      Levels Style.

      Levels Width.

      Levels Color.


        Alert - On/Off.

        Alert Work Time - 00:00-23:59 (edit).

        Alert Pop Up -  On/Off.

        Alert Push -  On/Off.

        Alert Email -  On/Off.

        Alert Sound -  On/Off.

        Alert Sound Name.


        Reviews 6
        Hector Manuel
        456
        Hector Manuel 2025.05.09 12:46 
         

        El mejor indicador de pivotes. Una humilde solicitud. Podrías por favor agregar los minutos. Por ejemplo si quiero calcular los pivotes a partir de la 1:30, o 3:15 etc. Muchas gracias por su atención.

        Edgar Dario Ortigoza Vera
        458
        Edgar Dario Ortigoza Vera 2023.03.27 00:19 
         

        Muy buen indicador, funciona bien

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        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
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        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
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        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
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        5 (5)
        Utilities
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        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (2)
        Indicators
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        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        4 (1)
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        UPD1 Profile Levels MT5
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (4)
        Indicators
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        Filter:
        Hector Manuel
        456
        Hector Manuel 2025.05.09 12:46 
         

        El mejor indicador de pivotes. Una humilde solicitud. Podrías por favor agregar los minutos. Por ejemplo si quiero calcular los pivotes a partir de la 1:30, o 3:15 etc. Muchas gracias por su atención.

        danmar
        2479
        danmar 2024.12.29 13:07 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        xlxAxlx
        1503
        xlxAxlx 2024.11.15 20:04 
         

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        Edgar Dario Ortigoza Vera
        458
        Edgar Dario Ortigoza Vera 2023.03.27 00:19 
         

        Muy buen indicador, funciona bien

        tr4ppist
        97
        tr4ppist 2021.03.12 21:54 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Vladimir Nikolaychuk
        169
        Vladimir Nikolaychuk 2020.08.19 13:14 
         

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