UPD1 Pivot Levels
- Indicators
-
Vitaliy KuznetsovUPD1 MT4 Indicators - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt4/indicator?filter=UPD1
Levels
Patterns
Volume
Money Management
- Version: 1.26
- Updated: 1 January 2025
The indicator shows on the chart the classic pivot levels calculated on the basis of the previous day.
You can choose from what hour to calculate the formula.
Trade on reversal levels in a flat. In a trending market, use them as a target.
Combine with your strategies for successful trading.
The levels are drawn using buffers and displayed on the entire available quote history.
Input parameters.
Start Hour - Choose from what hour to start building levels. 00 - Default.
Show Mid Pivots - Middle Levels.
Visual Button - (On / Off).
Corner - (UP Left / DN Left / UP Right / DN Right).
X indent - in pixels.
Y indent - in pixels.
Label Visual - On/Off digital level marking.
Label Font Size.
Label Shift Bars.
Label Tooltip.
Levels Style.
Levels Width.
Levels Color.
Alert - On/Off.
Alert Work Time - 00:00-23:59 (edit).
Alert Pop Up - On/Off.
Alert Push - On/Off.
Alert Email - On/Off.
Alert Sound - On/Off.
Alert Sound Name.
El mejor indicador de pivotes. Una humilde solicitud. Podrías por favor agregar los minutos. Por ejemplo si quiero calcular los pivotes a partir de la 1:30, o 3:15 etc. Muchas gracias por su atención.