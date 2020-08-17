UPD1 Pivot Levels

The indicator shows on the chart the classic pivot levels calculated on the basis of the previous day.

You can choose from what hour to calculate the formula.

Trade on reversal levels in a flat. In a trending market, use them as a target.

Combine with your strategies for successful trading.

The levels are drawn using buffers and displayed on the entire available quote history.





Input parameters.





Start Hour - Choose from what hour to start building levels. 00 - Default.

Show Mid Pivots - Middle Levels.





Visual Button - (On / Off).

Corner - (UP Left / DN Left / UP Right / DN Right).

X indent - in pixels.

Y indent - in pixels.





Label Visual - On/Off digital level marking.

Label Font Size.

Label Shift Bars.

Label Tooltip.







Levels Style.

Levels Width.

Levels Color.







Alert - On/Off.

Alert Work Time - 00:00-23:59 (edit).

Alert Pop Up - On/Off.

Alert Push - On/Off.

Alert Email - On/Off.

Alert Sound - On/Off.

Alert Sound Name.