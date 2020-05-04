Peaks and Troughs
- Indicators
-
Pavel VerveykoWriting scripts, indicators, EAs on MQL5 and MQL4.
Fast, Reliable, And High-Quality.
For all questions, please contact personal messages.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 8 December 2020
- Activations: 5
The indicator detects important peaks and troughs (extremes) on the chart.
These points can be used to plot support/resistance levels and trend lines, as well as any other graphical analysis.
These points can serve as reference points for setting trading orders.
The indicator does not redraw.
Settings:
- Size_History - the size of the calculated history.
- Num_Candles_Right - number of candles to the right of the peak or trough.
- Num_Candles_Left - number of candles to the left of the peak or trough.
- Type_Arrows_extremum - label style.
- Send_Sound - sound alert.
- Send_Mail - send an email notification.
- Send_Notification - send a mobile notification.
- Send_Alert - standard terminal alert.
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