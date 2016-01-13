Harmonic ABCD Universal

5

The indicator displays harmonic ABCD patterns, as well as the market entry points, which allows the trader to make trading decisions quickly. Harmonic ABCD Universal is one of the few indicators that predict price movement by determining pivot points with a rather high probability long before the pivot itself. It supports sending push and email notifications, as well as alerts.

The indicator scans all possible combinations on the chart for the current moment, and also in history, with the help of specifically designed tracing algorithm. If a pattern is not formed yet, the indicator plots a possible (predicted) ABCD pattern. Once the price reaches the D vertex of the predicted pattern, it becomes fully formed. Thus, all the ABCD patterns, as well as their possible variants, that meet the parameters specified in the settings, will be highlighted.


Determination of the pivot points

The indicator displays the possible pivot points with the help of lines with labels: "Sell limit (Sell) [Start]" or "Buy limit (Buy) [Start]", long before the pivot itself. These levels are designed for placing limit orders, and they also serve as guides, if you don't use limit orders. In case the limit orders are not used, or the price simply didn't reach a limit order, an arrow appears right after the price reversal.


Trading Requirements

Works on all instruments. Recommended time frames: М5 - H4.


How to Trade

Place the limit orders by the lines with "[Start]" labels, for both formed and not formed patterns. If the not formed pattern disappears, remove the pending order. Another option: place an instant execution order after a formed pattern appears, or once a signal arrow of a formed pattern appears. One of the order maintenance methods can be seen in the video below the description


Configurations

  • n_bars – number of bars for the analysis, value of -1 - all bars (3000)
  • f_min_bc_lv – the minimum level of the pattern's C point, by Fibonacci (0.618)
  • f_max_bc_lv – the maximum level of the pattern's C point, by Fibonacci (0.786)
  • f_min_cd_lv – the minimum level of the pattern's D point, by Fibonacci (1.270)
  • f_max_cd_lv – the maximum level of the pattern's C point, by Fibonacci (1.618)
  • f_bc_cd_dev – acceptable deviation by Fibonacci for points C and D (0.05)
  • k_st – start and target levels ratio, relative to the f_min_bc_lv - f_max_bc_lv ratio (0.15)
  • k_sl_1 – stop loss coefficient, for method 1 (0.85 of the [Target-1] level)
  • k_t – number of bars to determine points С and D (3)
  • f_t2_lv – second target level (Fibonacci level of the entire movement of the AD pattern) (0.786)
  • k_sl_2 – stop loss coefficient, for method 2 (0.85 of the [Target-2] level)
  • arrow – display arrows (true)
  • alt_sign – alternative signal (false)
  • zz_depth (1), zz_dev (5), zz_backstep (35) – ZigZag settings
  • trace – enable/disable tracing (true)
  • tr_min_backstep – the minimum Backstep value of the ZigZag, for tracing (24)
  • tr_max_backstep – the maximum Backstep value of the ZigZag, for tracing (42)
  • tr_step_backstep – the step of the Backstep value of the ZigZag during tracing(3)
  • send_mobile_signal - send a push notification when a formed pattern appears (true)
  • send_mobile_predict - a push notification when a not completely formed pattern appears (false)
  • send_mobile_test - send a test notification to a mobile phone (true)
  • send_mail_signal – send a notification by e-mail when a formed pattern appears (true)
  • send_mail_predict – a notification by e-mail when a not completely formed pattern appears (false)
  • send_mail_test – notification sending test after the indicator is launched (true)
  • alert – indicator alerts (true)
  • alert_signal - alert when a pattern appears (true)
  • alert_predict - alert when a not formed pattern appears (true)

Note If the indicator slows down the terminal operation during testing or trading, then the n_bars parameter should be reduced to 1500 – 3000 bars. If you need to perform the analysis of all the historical data (n_bars: -1), but the indicator slows down the performance, then you should disable tracing (trace: false) or decrease the range (tr_min_backstep - tr_max_backstep) or increase the step (tr_step_backstep).


Test Mode

Note Due to the way the tester works, some of the indicator functions (such as the pattern selection and others) may work incorrectly! This features of the tester do not affect the demonstration of the indicator operation in general. When trading on a real or demo account the indicator works properly.

Reviews 3
Devonish
3278
Devonish 2025.07.10 21:42 
 

I like it :)

Issam Khettabi
850
Issam Khettabi 2021.11.26 18:37 
 

hope you update this indicator so we can change the colors because its not working.

(update 1.12.2021 : a perfect indicator .. and thank your Mihail)

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The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Super Bollinger Bands
Mihail Matkovskij
4.25 (8)
Indicators
This is a forward-looking indicator for trading on all instruments. An advanced version of Bollinger Bands indicator created by outstanding analyst John Bollinger. One of the main differences of Super Bollinger Bands indicator from its predecessor consists in displaying upper and lower bands behavior on the middle line with some specific colors. Thus, the indicator gives a trader some visual information about trend development at the moment, and not in the past, as majority of other indicators d
Interactive Stop Loss
Mihail Matkovskij
Utilities
The EA allows a trader to place stop loss invisible for brokers and thereby prevent false breakthroughs and unwanted stop loss triggering. When you use standard stop loss, the price may break through stop loss before moving to the direction of an open order and therefore the orders is closed. Interactive Stop Loss removes standard stop loss of the open order and adds a horizontal line instead. After this it maintains the order until the line is crossed by the price. And then it finally closes th
Cyberdev Peak ZigZag MT4
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
ZigZag with backlight Fibonacci levels. The indicator has the ability to set any number of levels, the signals of the intersection of which can be sent to your mobile device email, as well as viewed via alerts. The indicator is designed to perform wave analysis, search for harmonic petterns, as well as search for other technical analysis figures. The indicator is designed to work in the MetaTrader 4 terminal and is ported from the version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
Harmonic ABCD Wizard MT4
Mihail Matkovskij
Experts
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. This EA has been ported from the Harmonic ABCD Wizard version for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal . A more detailed description of the EA can be found here . And also in the blog . Parameters EA Values magic  - magic ID deviation  - deviation Parameters Peak ZigZag minPeakDist  - the minimum distance of the Zi
Advanced MACD MT4
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
Modified MACD, for technical analysis of charts, with color backlight of histogram signals. The indicator highlights, the direction of the histogram movement, the change in the direction of the histogram movement, the histogram peaks, the interaction of the histogram and the signal curve. Also, the indicator makes it easier to find convergences / divergences between bars and the histogram (which serve as a powerful signal in some trading systems using the MACD indicator). Color designation of Ad
Stochastic Signals
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
This indicator implements the well-known trend trading strategy for Stochastic, with two levels for purchases (40 and 80) and two levels for sales (60 and 20). When an upward movement begins, the oversold level rises, from 20 to 40. When there is a downward movement, the overbought level goes down, from 80 to 60. Thus, the strategy has 4 levels. Obviously, tracking signals using the usual 4-level Stochastic is not very convenient, therefore, this indicator illuminates the inputs and outputs with
Cyberdev Peak ZigZag
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
ZigZag with backlight Fibonacci levels. The indicator has the ability to set any number of levels, the signals of the intersection of which can be sent to your mobile device email, as well as viewed via alerts. The indicator is designed to perform wave analysis, search for harmonic petterns, as well as search for other technical analysis figures. This Zigzag uses the principle of constructing extrema in which any trader will understand very easily. First, the indicator finds the upper and lower
Harmonic ABCD Wizard
Mihail Matkovskij
Experts
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. The search for patterns is carried out by the universal Zigzag, Peak ZigZag, which was specially adapted to work in this EA. Through the use of the trace mode (when scanning patterns is performed on several Zig-zags with different Peak dist, see the description of the parameters), various AB = CD patterns from t
Overclock Deposit EA
Mihail Matkovskij
Experts
An EA created to overclock a deposit within the short period of time. The EA uses accurate signals towards the trend to be able to enter the market. Together with the author’s optimization criterion, the EA allows you to choose appropriate settings to overclock your deposit. The EA works on 4 timeframes, which increases the accuracy of signals. Sometimes it can involve 3 timeframes. Attention! As you know, a trader's deposit is exposed to a risk in the Forex market. Especially, this should be ta
Harmonic ABCD Universal MT5
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
The indicator for trading on the signals of the harmonic pattern AB=CD. It gives signals and shows the levels of entry into the market, as well as levels for placing stop orders, which allows the trader to make timely decisions on entering the market, as well as effectively manage positions and orders. It supports sending push notifications to a mobile device, e-mail, as well as alerts. This indicator has been ported from the version for MetaTrader 4. For more information, as well as a detailed
Harmonic ABCD Monitor MT5
Mihail Matkovskij
5 (2)
Indicators
Multi-currency, multi-timeframe, harmonic pattern indicator AB = CD. Supports sending push notifications about signals to a mobile device, messages on e-mail, as well as messages using alerts on all available currency pairs and timeframes. This indicator was based on the indicator Harmonic ABCD Universal. Version for MetaTrader 5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44972 . See also: Harmonic ABCD Universal for MetaTrader 4 . Using modern software development methods has made the indicator a
Trend Alligator MT5
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
The modified Alligator indicator is designed as an oscillator. Facilitates the analysis of the Alligator indicator values by signaling the trader about market changes using a colored histogram. Histogram color values Medium Spring Green - uptrend Orange Red - downtrend Gray - lateral movement (flat) Parameter values jaw_period - jaw period teeth_period - teeth period  lips_period - lips period jaw_shift - jaw shift teeth_shift - teeth shift lips_shift - lips shift ma_method - method for calculat
Advanced MACD MT5
Mihail Matkovskij
Indicators
Modified MACD, for technical analysis of charts, with color backlight of histogram signals. The indicator highlights, the direction of the histogram movement, the change in the direction of the histogram movement, the histogram peaks, the interaction of the histogram and the signal curve. Also, the indicator makes it easier to find convergences / divergences between bars and the histogram (which serve as a powerful signal in some trading systems using the MACD indicator). Color designation of Ad
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Devonish
3278
Devonish 2025.07.10 21:42 
 

I like it :)

Issam Khettabi
850
Issam Khettabi 2021.11.26 18:37 
 

hope you update this indicator so we can change the colors because its not working.

(update 1.12.2021 : a perfect indicator .. and thank your Mihail)

Mihail Matkovskij
12302
Reply from developer Mihail Matkovskij 2021.11.27 06:18
Recompiled the indicator for a new terminal build. Added new chart themes.
Nelson Belchior
1251
Nelson Belchior 2016.06.07 13:02 
 

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