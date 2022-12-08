UPD1 Volume Cluster

4.82

The algorithm finds the zones of reduced volatility based on the UPD1 Trend Direction Indicator and builds the maximum horizontal volume based on the UPD1 Volume Box Indicator.

As a rule, a strong trend movement occurs when exiting accumulation. If the price has left the accumulation, then it can test its maximum horizontal volume (POC).

Smart alerts are available in the settings.


Input parameters.


Main Settings.

Bars Count – the number of history bars on which the indicator will work.

Timeframe Flat - choosing the timeframe on which the flat is being searched and the cluster is being built. By default, it is always the current one.

Data Source - the choice of the timeframe of quotations. Detects automatically (optimally).

Vertical Step - affects density and vertical accuracy.

Period - select the oscillator period.

Start Flat After Bar - how many bars should I ignore after the trend ends to start drawing a flat.

Minimal Flat Bars - minimum number of bars in the flat.

ID - indicator number. Choose a different ID in order to set the indicator on the chart several times. For example, with different periods of flat.


Visual Settings.

Cluster Width - POC/Cluster flat line thickness.

Cluster UP / DN Color - line color selection.

Extend Line Multiplier - continuation of the POC line, multiplier. Is equal to 2. The line is extended by the same number of candles multiplied by 2.

Extend Line Style - continuation line style. Dots. You can select a dashed line, etc.

Touch First Bar - stop the extension of the line at the first touch with the price. Disabled by default.

Draw Current Flat - display the POC of the flat until its completion.

Flat Color - POC flat line color.


Alert Settings.

Alert (1, 2, 3) - enable / disable notification settings.

1. Flat Start - alert when a gray cluster  line appears.

2. End of Flat (Probable) - alert when the cluster is over.

3. Touch Bar - alert when price touches the cluster line.

Repeat Signal - allow signals on adjacent bars.

Visual Alert Object - displaying signal icons.

Alert Work Time - specify the time period when the alert will be active.

Alert Pop Up - enable / disable alert popup.

Alert Push - enable / disable notification to phone.

Alert E-mail - enable / disable email notification.

Alert Sound - enable / disable sound notification.

Alert Sound Name - select sound alert file.


Reviews 24
Chapa
482
Chapa 2026.01.05 03:05 
 

Brilliant!! The author is providing for free what others charge for. A whole suite of volume based indicators. This one is sweet... like a gateway drug to the main course, Volume Box. Ahhh Vitaliy, I see what you did here. : )

18607983623
64
18607983623 2025.09.05 13:04 
 

怎么没有副图指标

Sokslegend
877
Sokslegend 2025.04.18 02:19 
 

This is a superb indicator if one knows how to use it.

Recommended products
TPX Connect All
TPX
Indicators
After purchasing the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator, you must download this indicator which will link and feed market data to the Tpx Dash Supply Demand indicator and will provide all Supply Demand price signals, ATR Stop, VAH and VAL, trend values ​​with the ADX, and POC prices and locations in the market. Just download it and Dash will locate the indicator to retrieve the information!
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Hurst Buy and Sell Mt4
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicators
Hurst Buy and Sell  This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals. The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it
FREE
Supply Demand MT4
Agus Santoso
4.43 (7)
Indicators
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125434 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157662 MT4 ASSISTANT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107986 RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR), DROP BASE RALLY (DBR), DROP BASE DROP (DBD), RALLY BASE DROP (RBD), FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) / IMBALANCE, HIDDEN BASE Introducing the "Supply Demand MT4" Indicator – your ultimate tool for navigating the dynamic world of financial markets with precision and confidence. This cutting-edge Indica
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Volume Profile Indicator / Market Profile Indicator What this is not : FMP is not the classic letter-coded TPO display , does not display the overall chart data profile calculation , and , it does not segment the chart into periods and calculate them. What it does :  Most importantly ,the FMP indicator will process data that resides between the left edge of the user defined spectrum and the right edge of the user defined spectrum. User can define the spectrum by just pulling each end of the indi
FREE
MT Supply Demand
Issara Seeboonrueang
4 (4)
Indicators
We provide indicators tailored to better meet your trading requirements.       >>  MT Magical  << MT Supply Demand : It is an indicator created to find supply and demand, which will be important support and resistance levels for the price.  Supply Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is often resisted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more selling power to push the price back down. Demand Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is ofte
FREE
Zig Zag 123
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Zig Zag 123 tells us when a reversal or continuation is more likely by looking at the shift in supply and demand. When this happens a signature pattern appears known as 123 (also known ABC) will often break out in direction of higher low or lower high. Stop loss and take profit levels have been added. There is a panel that shows the overall performance of your trades for if you was to use these stop loss and take profit levels.  We get alerted if a pattern 123 appears and also if the price re
FREE
Pips forex
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Pips forex - is a ready trading system . This indicator shows with arrows on the chart when and in what direction you need to open an order. If the arrow is green, then we open a buy deal, and if the arrow is red, then we open a sell deal. Everything is very simple and quite effective. TakeProfit set 15-25 points. StopLoss set at the level of points. When the dots move, we immediately override the StopLoss. Recommended timeframe for trading M1 and M5. This is a scalping strategy and works best
Lisek Weis Wave
Darius Hans Lischka
5 (3)
Indicators
This Weis Wave Volume indicator is a tool to help traders identify the current price trend.  Understanding volume can provide insight into a market's behavior to help you determine its overall health. The most important rule is this: volume precedes price. Typically, before a market price moves, volume comes into play. It has 2 main colors histogram which are green and red. – Green indicates an upward wave. The more the price increases, the bigger the green volume gets. – The red color shows a d
FREE
RadarBoard
Vitali Platonov
Indicators
We all know that if gasoline prices rise, the cost of absolutely everything increases. After all, the higher cost of freight transportation is factored into the delivery price of any product. Or take an example from everyday life—a hot year leads to a surplus of grain, and as a result, producers will lower prices to adapt to market supply. In the same way, the RadarBoard indicator helps uncover obvious correlations in the forex markets. If gold becomes more expensive, it is bought with dollars,
FREE
Bid Ask Ticks Indicator MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
This indicator displays the historical bid and ask prices on the chart. This is an extremely useful tool for watching the spread rise and fall, as well as watching to see whether or not the bid and ask prices are converging or diverging. This tool will allow you to enter the market at just the right time. This indicator will help you stay out of the market when the spread begins to rise and help you get into the market as the spread begins to fall again. ON SALE FOR FREE, GET IT FREE FOR A LIMI
FREE
Simple QM Pattern
Suvashish Halder
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Simple QM Pattern is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential reversals by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes dynamic
FREE
Flat Reminder
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
Flat Reminder Overview Flat Reminder is a powerful technical analysis tool that identifies and highlights price consolidation zones on your chart. It detects when price action slows down and moves sideways, indicating potential reversal points, continuation setups, or key decision zones in the market. Key Features Consolidation Detection : Automatically identifies flat price zones where market momentum decreases Range Measurement : Calculates and displays the exact range of each consolidation in
FREE
Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicators
Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
FREE
BoxInside MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
FREE
Volume Weighted ATR MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The   Volume Weighted ATR indicator   is a helpful tool for measuring market activity. It is based on the idea of the Volume-Weighted ATR. Combining these two elements helps identify potential turning points or breakout opportunities. The indicator for the classification of the activity of the market uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, where the VWATR bar is located (relative to the moving average), it is labelled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high or ultra high. Th
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Acceleration Fractals 4Free
Vladimir Tkach
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In the free version, virtual trade is performed without refills in case of a repeat of the signal. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction lines are display
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.86 (29)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
TrendXpert Indicator
Samuel Ayienda Omanga
Indicators
TrendXpert Indicator v1.02 – Master the Trend, Trade with Precision Overview TrendXpert v1.02 is a precision tool built for serious traders who want to stay on the right side of the market. Designed specifically for the 4H, 1H, and 30M timeframes, it helps you identify high-probability trend conditions and delivers timely, clean trade signals—without clutter or confusion. What’s New in v1.02 Enhanced Trend Detection : Improved internal logic ensures even greater accuracy in trend labeling and
FREE
Multi Timeframe ATR ADR
LEE SAMSON
Indicators
The Multi-Timeframe ATR is an enhanced version of the standard ATR indicator for MetaTrader 4 that allows traders to view volatility from any timeframe directly on their current chart. Unlike the default ATR, which only plots data from the active chart timeframe, this version lets you select a higher or lower timeframe (for example, display the Daily ATR while analysing a 15-minute chart ). How It Works The indicator retrieves ATR values from the timeframe you specify — such as H1, H4, or D1 —
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
ProfileVolumesMarket
Sergey Zhukov
5 (3)
Indicators
The ProfileVolumesMarket indicator calculates tick volume on each price level in a selected range. Volume is vital when determining strength and therefore significance of price levels. The calculation range is set by a trader by means of moving two vertical lines. Thus the indicator allows to track important levels on different steps of a symbol price formation. A histogram of volume profile can be displayed on the chart (or removed from the chart) if you press "ON" ("OFF") button. When you chan
Pips Hunter PRO MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Pips Hunter PRO has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them / MT5 version . Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives No lag T
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicators
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
BoxProfile MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.92 (12)
Indicators
The indicator displays volume profiles based on the nesting principle. Profiles periods are pre-set so that each subsequent profile has a length twice as long as the length of the previous profile. In addition to profiles, the indicator displays volume clusters sorted by color, depending on the volume they contain. Indicator operation features The indicator works on typical timeframes from M5 to MN, but for calculations uses historical data from smaller timeframes: M1 - for timeframes from M5
FREE
Investment Castle Volatility Index MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Investment Castle Volatility Index has the following features: 1. This indicator shows the volumes of the current symbol and the market volatility. 2. This indicator is built-in in the Investment Castle EA which works as volatility index for the EA dynamic distance and opposite start. 3. Parameters available for optimization for each pairs. 4. Works with any chart.
FREE
MACD plus TDI
Devy Tanusukma
Indicators
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) combined with Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) Input parameters: signal mode: true if you want to plug it into STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between TDI line to arrow on chart middle band: use middle band (middle bolinger band) signal filter price line: use 50 price line signal filter RSI period RSI price method volatility period moving average RSI period moving average signal period moving average method use MACD indicator fast MAC
FREE
AQ XFifteen
HIT HYPERTECH INNOVATIONS LTD
4 (7)
Indicators
Χ15 indicator is a MetaTrader 4 tool that allows you to BUILD & BACKTEST ON REAL TIME your own strategies quickly, easily and efficiently. It contains 15 of the most popular technical analysis indicators that you can use, each one in a different way. Choose the indicators that you want to use, select how you will use them and you will see on the chart BUY (green) and SELL (red) arrows implementing your strategy. Choose Take Profit and Stop Loss and you will see the results of your strategy with
FREE
Colored Candle Time
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
Indicators
Candle Time (MT4) The Candle Time indicator shows the remaining time for the current candle on the active chart timeframe. It adapts automatically to the chart period and updates on every tick. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Display the time remaining for the current candle on any timeframe (M1 to MN). Color-coded state: green when price is above the open (up), gray when unchanged, and red when below the open (do
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
UPD1 Volume BOX
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.93 (15)
Indicators
The indicator displays the horizontal volume profile in the specified area (BOX) and the maximum volume (POC). Product Features. 1. You can use ticks or just price. 2. Adaptive grid spacing (M1-MN). 3. Adaptive high volume (median) search step depending on box size. 4. Automatic chameleon color for box lines and buttons. 5. Multiple boxes, easy to create and delete. 6. 70% volume area (enable in settings). 7. There is an alert for touching the maximum horizontal volume line (POC). 8. VWAP. 9. C
UPD1 Semaphore 123 Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator builds a three-period semaphore and reversal pattern 123 from the extremum. The signal comes at the opening of the second candle. This pattern can be traded in different ways (test point 3, breakout and others). Exit from the channel or breakout of the trendline is the main trigger for finding an entry point. Icons are colored according to Fibonacci levels. Yellow icons indicate a test of a level at which the signal is amplified. Using the multi-currency dashboard, you can track w
UPD1 Trend Direction
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.63 (8)
Indicators
This indicator is used to display the places of the flat and trend. The construction is based on an oscillator. It is used as an additional filter, both for trading on a regular chart and for binary options. Flat places are used in the UPD1 Volume Cluster indicator for trading according to the concept of smart money The built-in alert signals the places of the greatest overbought/oversold. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count - indicate the number of bars on which the trend direction w
FREE
UPD1 Volume Footer
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.85 (13)
Indicators
The indicator shows the vertical volume. In the settings there are 2 coefficients for determining high and extreme volume and 1 for determining low volume. A similar algorithm is also used in the UDP1 Volume Pixel indicator . When the specified volume is detected, the histogram is painted in the appropriate color. The width of the histogram is selected automatically, depending on the scale. As a rule, the price reacts to the maximum and minimum volume. But it is necessary to use confirmation si
FREE
UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (14)
Indicators
The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will he
UPD1 Fibo Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the specified number of candles and plots Fibonacci levels based on the high-low. Since the levels are rearranging, we are interested in the right side of the range. The price magnetizes the levels and reacts to the touch. Use this tool to find a trend entry point after a correction. If on the left we see that the levels have risen perfectly, then we can assume that we have found the end of the movement at the extreme point. All lines are drawn through buffers or objects (
FREE
UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator shows signals based on the terminal RSI oscillator on the chart. It is possible to filter out repeated signals. Here the oscillator is used to search for a reverse signal. It is recommended as an entry point in swing strategies and trading from levels. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. In product discussions, you can suggest an algorithm in which you can embed a dashboard. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count – the n
FREE
UPD1 Volume TimeFrame POC
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.4 (5)
Indicators
The indicator display the maximum horizontal volume on the selected timeframe. Based on the UPD1 Volume Box indicator . The lines can be connected or separated. In the settings, you can enable smart touch alert. Such an indicator will be useful for those who trade according to the market profile and the concept of smart money. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count - indicate the number of bars on which the TF POC will be drawn. Data Source - the time frame from which the ticks will be u
FREE
UPD1 Average True Range Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Average True Range ( ATR ) is a measure of market volatility over a specified number of days. You should not expect a big continuation move when the price has reached the end of the range. The market is considered to have run out of fuel. If the price has not reached the edge, it still has a range. The indicator formula allows you to calculate High-Low levels both in aggregate and individually. You can also use these levels as support/resistance and target. Input parameters. Start Day - f
FREE
UPD1 Murrey Math Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (7)
Indicators
Murray's mathematical levels are based on observations by Gann and his theory of the squareness of prices. According to Gann, the price moves in 1/8 of the range. These 1/8 allow us to get different resistance and support levels for a given chart, which have their own characteristics. After a breakout of -2 or +2 levels, or with a decrease in volatility, they are rebuilt. You can choose which period to display (current or entire history). All lines are drawn through buffers. Blog-Link -   Murrey
FREE
UPD1 Profile Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator finds the levels of the maximum and minimum price volume (market profile) on the working histogram for the specified number of bars.  Composite profile . The height of the histogram is fully automatic and adapts to any instrument and timeframe. The author's algorithm is used and does not repeat well-known analogues. The height of the two histograms is approximately equal to the average height of the candle. Smart alert will help you to inform about the price concerning the volume l
UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will hel
UPD1 Profile Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (5)
Indicators
The indicator finds the levels of the maximum and minimum price volume (market profile) on the working histogram for the specified number of bars.  Composite profile . The height of the histogram is fully automatic and adapts to any instrument and timeframe. The author's algorithm is used and does not repeat well-known analogues. The height of the two histograms is approximately equal to the average height of the candle. Smart alert will help you to inform about the price concerning the volume
UPD1 X00 Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due to
FREE
UPD1 Pivot Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator shows on the chart the classic pivot levels calculated on the basis of the previous day . You can choose from what hour to calculate the formula. Trade on reversal levels in a flat. In a trending market, use them as a target. Combine with your strategies for successful trading. The levels are drawn using   buffers and displayed on the entire available quote   history. Input parameters. Start Hour - Choose from what hour to start building levels. 00 - Default. Show Mid Pivots - M
FREE
UPD1 Volume Pixel
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator finds the low, high, extreme volume based on the specified coefficients and paints them in the specified colors. This replaces the standard volume drawing function in the metatrader terminal. Bars can also be painted in the color of the volume. On bars with extreme volume, the maximum horizontal volume (cluster/POC) is determined. Depending on its location (pushing, neutral, stopping), the cluster also has its own color. If the cluster is in the shadow, and the bar has an extreme
UPD1 X00 Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (10)
Indicators
The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due t
FREE
UPD1 Watermark MT4
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator shows any text and any image on the chart, and can also output the information requested by macros. There are three text blocks and one block for images. Available font selection, size, color, indentation and positioning. If you want to brand your screenshots or display the necessary information on a graph, then UPD1 Watermark will be a very useful tool. Description of settings. Text Settings (3 blocks). Text 1, 2, 3 – enter the text and, or a macro. Font Name – write the font n
FREE
UPD1 D Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicators
Levels indicator based on the previous day. Mathematical formula determines entry and exit levels.  Trading recommendations. Levels are traded at the beginning of the European session when volatility appears. In case of insufficient volatility use half of take profit to exit. If the price reversed at half take profit, then on the reversal look for a target also at the level of half take profit. If the price bounced from the entry level, then in the opposite direction the price can reach the se
FREE
UPD1 Impulse Candle
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator searches for impulse candles and displays them on the chart. It includes a shadow filter. It also finds breakout levels of Bollinger Bands. You can enable multi-currency dashboard in the settings. Alerting choose between the current chart or the entire list. Blog-Link -  Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 Trading patterns: Trend retest. False Breakout. Others. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Input parameters. Basic. Bars Count - the number of history bars on which th
UPD1 Impulse Channel
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (8)
Indicators
The channel indicator is trending and does not repaint. It creates an ATR price channel with the opposite volatility border. The indicator has proven itself well in the strategy of trading on impulse levels and fake breakout. The entry point should be looked for on the correction to the indicator line, and the take profit should be set on the opposite border. Blog-Link -   Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 . Input parameters. Bars Count - history to display. ATR - average true range period.
FREE
UPD1 Impulse Level
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The indicator finds impulse waves on the chart. Analyzes the breakdown of the fractal channel and builds impulse levels . In addition, it finds the alleged places of false breakouts and liquidity grabs . In the settings, you can enable a multi-currency dashboard and select any tools and timeframes. Notification Choose between the current schedule or the entire list. There are separate impulse and false breakdown signals. Blog-Link -  Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 . Trade Patterns: + Retes
UPD1 Pin Bar Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicators
An indicator that displays the Pin Bar candlestick pattern. With the help of coefficient settings, the ratio of shadow, body and size is easily adjusted. It is possible to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). This is the most popular price action pattern. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. Trading Patterns: Retest by trend. False breakout. Other. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Input para
UPD1 Impulse Shadow
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator searches for and displays large shadows on the chart automatically based on volatility. Shadows are additionally filtered by the wave size. The algorithm analyzes the fractal breakdown by the shadow in the specified range and displays the level. In the settings, you can enable a multi-currency dashboard. The alert is selected between the current schedule or the entire dashboard sheet. Signals for large shadows and those that have broken through the fractal level can be turned on s
UPD1 Rails Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator displays the "Rails" pattern on the chart. This pattern consists of two multidirectional candles with identical bodies and small shadows. If on the current timeframe the pattern "Rails", then on the x2 timeframe it will look like a Pin Bar (Doji). This indicator was created to automatically find the pattern in the most efficient way with logically simple settings that you can easily change. There is an option to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and reversal (RSI and Bollinger B
UPD1 Engulfing Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
An indicator that displays the Engulfing candlestick pattern. In the settings, you can specify the type of engulfing (body, shadow and combination). It is possible to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). This is a very popular price action pattern. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. Trading Patterns: Retest by trend. False breakout. Order Block. Other. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Inpu
UPD1 Inside Bar Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator shows a signal on the chart when the second candlestick is inside the first candlestick, i.e. has not gone beyond its limits. This candlestick pattern is called the Inside Bar. This pattern is not as popular as Pin Bar or Engulfing, but it is sometimes used by some traders. There is a possibility to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). Multicurrency panel is available. With its help you can easily switch between charts. Trading patterns:
UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Utilities
Trading panel with preset orders and automatic lot calculation for the MT4 terminal. Attention, the Trading Panel does not work in the strategy tester (only trailing stop testing). Manual, Description, Download Light Demo. Successful traders are distinguished by self-discipline and competent money management. If you use a fixed lot, then you are at risk. After all, there are different distances on different timeframes and one unprofitable transaction can cover several profitable ones. If you use
UPD1 Semaphore 123 Dashboard MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator builds a three-period semaphore and reversal pattern 123 from the extremum. The signal comes at the opening of the second candle. This pattern can be traded in different ways (test point 3, breakout and others). Exit from the channel or breakout of the trendline is the main trigger for finding an entry point. Icons are colored according to Fibonacci levels. Yellow icons indicate a test of a level at which the signal is amplified. Using the multi-currency dashboard, you can track w
Filter:
Chapa
482
Chapa 2026.01.05 03:05 
 

Brilliant!! The author is providing for free what others charge for. A whole suite of volume based indicators. This one is sweet... like a gateway drug to the main course, Volume Box. Ahhh Vitaliy, I see what you did here. : )

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2026.01.05 09:38
Thank you for the high rating
18607983623
64
18607983623 2025.09.05 13:04 
 

怎么没有副图指标

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2025.09.05 19:02
感谢您的高度评价
Sokslegend
877
Sokslegend 2025.04.18 02:19 
 

This is a superb indicator if one knows how to use it.

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2025.04.18 05:04
Thank you for the high rating
nnminh
20
nnminh 2025.02.25 15:03 
 

I like it, have for MT5 platform?

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2025.02.25 18:18
Thank you for your high rating. There is no product on MT5
popcorn57
24
popcorn57 2025.02.17 14:09 
 

Trés bon indicateur, fiable, bon travail. Merci

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2025.02.17 19:10
Merci de votre appréciation
xlxAxlx
1493
xlxAxlx 2024.11.15 16:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.11.21 06:52
Thank you for the high rating
Miketrader2
223
Miketrader2 2024.07.22 01:06 
 

Nice set of tools for analysing volume. Thank you for your job

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.07.22 09:02
Thank you for the high rating
jenaustria
259
jenaustria 2024.05.18 09:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.05.18 12:16
Thank you for the high rating
rovinades
431
rovinades 2024.05.17 12:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.05.17 13:11
Thank you for the high rating
Calix Fujimoto
467
Calix Fujimoto 2024.05.08 09:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.05.08 13:01
Thank you for the high rating
_Striker_
150
_Striker_ 2024.05.03 13:06 
 

Это гениально. Еще ни разу не встречал чтобы подобную идею упаковали в индикатор. Да еще и в свободный доступ. Спасибо большое. Успехов Вам.

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.05.03 17:30
Спасибо за высокую оценку
Karlfx4
21
Karlfx4 2023.11.04 10:04 
 

The indicator is exactly what I was looking for it shows hidden distribution and accumulation on a chart, Going see how it performs in real time

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.11.04 10:51
Thank you for the high rating
Eric Raygoza
183
Eric Raygoza 2023.10.01 09:27 
 

I think this is a very good indicator, have just started using it, Thank you Vitaly.

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.10.01 09:35
Thank you for the high rating
topline8000
1144
topline8000 2023.08.13 10:54 
 

it's ok good

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.08.13 13:37
Ok
Suvashish Halder
145908
Suvashish Halder 2023.08.13 05:33 
 

It would be great if you can add 2 Buttons for the Chart. One Button show/hides Cluster Line and another Increase or Decrease Bars(input way) to Scan.

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.08.13 09:29
Thanks for the feedback, I'll think about it.
paddock
367
paddock 2023.05.22 12:05 
 

excellent, easy to follow but I agree with Martian Brown. Then it would be 10 stars :)

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.05.22 12:17
Thank you for the high rating. I 'll think about a new alert
yalewang
1120
yalewang 2023.05.03 11:31 
 

i can not understand

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.05.03 11:50
It's a pity that you made an assessment of the volume cluster indicator only because you didn't understand it
Edgar Dario Ortigoza Vera
458
Edgar Dario Ortigoza Vera 2023.03.27 00:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.03.27 08:29
Gracias por la retroalimentación
emir2018
348
emir2018 2023.03.21 10:05 
 

super

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.03.21 10:24
Thanks
Martin Brown
803
Martin Brown 2023.01.26 11:51 
 

There should be an option to receive an alert when the "flat" bar first appears and is gray. But this indicator is still without a doubt marvelous.

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.01.26 13:00
Thanks for the rating
12
Reply to review