SimpleTrade by Gioeste

Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience.

video backtest : https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A


****Strengths****

- **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical indicators: RSI, ADX, DeMarker, and Awesome Oscillator. This multi-indicator strategy generates more reliable and precise trading signals, increasing the chances of success in your trades.

- **Advanced Risk Management**: With customizable settings for Stop Loss, Take Profit, and daily protections, this EA helps you manage risk effectively. You can set limits for maximum daily loss and drawdown, ensuring your capital is protected even during the most volatile market phases.

- **News Filtering**: SimpleTradeGioeste includes an integrated news filter that allows you to avoid trading during significant economic events. This reduces exposure to unpredictable market movements and enables you to focus on safer opportunities.

- **Easy to Configure**: With an intuitive setup and customizable options, even less experienced traders can start using this EA without difficulty. The default settings are optimized for most markets, but you can adapt them to your personal preferences.

- **Real-Time Performance Monitoring**: Take advantage of the performance monitoring feature to track position statistics and trades. Staying informed about your trading performance is crucial for making strategic decisions.

****Trading Strategy****

The strategy behind SimpleTradeGioeste is based on in-depth technical analysis. It utilizes the following indicators:

- **RSI (Relative Strength Index)**: Helps identify overbought or oversold conditions, providing clear signals for opening or closing positions.

- **ADX (Average Directional Index)**: Measures the strength of the current trend, allowing the EA to quickly adapt to market changes.

- **DeMarker**: Assesses buying and selling pressure, aiding in determining optimal entry points.

- **Awesome Oscillator**: Provides momentum signals that can confirm trends identified by other indicators.

With this powerful combination, SimpleTradeGioeste not only seeks profitable opportunities but does so strategically and safely, making it an indispensable ally for every trader.

Choose **SimpleTradeGioeste** to elevate your trading to new heights and seize opportunities in the Forex market with confidence!


Reviews 2
ryanbrooks
1774
ryanbrooks 2025.08.17 02:21 
 

This bot is really reliable. My settings on GBPUSD M5 work perfectly. Thanks again to the developer for such a useful tool!

Yassou Kalimera
702
Yassou Kalimera 2025.04.16 20:57 
 

Hi thanks for your work. Bye

