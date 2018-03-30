MACD Trader FREE MT5

4

This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the MACD and Envelopes indicators.

The paid version is available here.

The free version has the following limitations.

  1. No panel for opening orders.
  2. The trading is limited to the EURUSD currency pair and similar.
  3. Orders can only be opened with the minimum lot, no more than 5 orders can be opened in the same direction, to a total of 10 orders.
  4. Pause after closing of all orders is 6000 minutes.
  5. During the analysis, no more than 50 orders are added to the database and 15 bars are checked.


Parameters

Common

  • TradeObjectsDelete: delete trade objects.
  • Magic: Magic number of orders opened by the EA.
  • Trading: type of trading, Netting or Standard.
  • SavingInfo: save to files/variables.
  • Messages: messages.

Indicators

  • MACD
    • MACDfastEMA: Fast EMA Period.
    • MACDslowEMA: Slow EMA Period.
    • MACDsigLine: Signal SMA Period.
    • MACDprice: select one of the price options.
    • MACDnoOpen: the number of points from 0 to not open positions.
    • iBarLook: number of bars to look back for comparison. Refers to both indicators. There is no need to set a large value. The optimal ones are 1-3.
  • Envelopes
    • EnvelopesPeriod: period.
    • EnvelopesShift: MA shift.
    • EnvelopesPrice: select one of the price options.
    • EnvelopesMAMethod: smoothing methods.
    • EnvelopesDeviation: deviation (in percent).

Working with Orders

  • MaxSpred: maximum allowable spread to open trades. 0 - any.
  • Deviation: default slippage.
  • StepPips: distance to the next order in pips.
  • StopLossOrder: stop loss when opening an order. **
  • TakeProfitOrder: take profit when opening an order. **

Working with a loss-making order

  • MinusProfitFactor: * for the negative order, Lot*X. **
  • LockMinusProfitFactor: * for covering the negative order, Lot*X.

Stop Loss when tracking for profitable market orders

(All stop losses should not be lower than allowed by STOPLEVEL)

  • SecCheckStop: the minimum number of seconds to modify Stop Loss/Take Profit.
  • InterestOrderP: breakeven percentage for profitable orders. **
  • MinStopLoss: minimum stop loss for profitable orders. **
  • TakeProfitOrderMod: take profit for modified orders. **

Take profit

  • ProfitFactor: * for all orders (average Lot*X). **
  • PairFactor: * for the currency pair during rollbacks (average Lot*X). **
  • PairHeadingFactor: * for the currency pair direction during rollbacks (average Lot*X). **
  • OrderProfitFactor: * for profitable orders during rollbacks. **

Training

  • TrainingWork: training mode
  • AnalysisProfit: profit of an order to add it to the trading database (pips)
  • AnalysisMinus: loss of an order to remove it from the database (pips)

* - profit multiplier

** - if 0, disabled/not used/not taken

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