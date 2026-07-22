GOM Trade Manager helps you execute trades the way you want it. Works on all instruments Forex, Commodities, & Crypto.





It helps you with lot calculations, spread addition and balance calculations so you can just focus on actual trading.



For full automatic planned management, stackable triggers and spread widening protection >> check out GOM Trade Manager Pro.



------------------------------------------NOTABLE FEATURES------------------------------------------

You set everything based on bid price, which is the price of the candles you see on the chart. So instead of having to keep worrying about how much spread you need to add on top of your SELL SL/TP, just input the bid level where you think price will touch.

The EA will do the rest. The EA calculates the ask price for you based on average normal spread + average slight deviation.





about how much spread you need to add on top of your SELL SL/TP, just input the bid level where you think price will touch. The EA will do the rest. Calculate Minimum Amount needed to open your trade & Minimum amount to hold your trade until stop loss hits. Limiting your account balance to this amount helps cap your loss from events like weekend gaps or sudden news spikes, where you would lose more than your stop loss amount .





until stop loss hits. Limiting your account balance to this amount helps cap your loss . If your entry lots are above max lot, the TM will automatically divide your trades into max lots on execute. One button execution.





News Panel , shows relevant news based on your chart's currencies. MT5 Built-in calendar , no setup needed.





Up to 2 Partial TPs . F ull detail readout of RR / Money you will lose or gain.





Lot calculations based on risk you inputted. Commission can be included in risk calculations.





Changeable fonts and panel theme .





Hotkeys trading. Hotkeys for controlling panel from your keyboard.





-------------------------------------***Must Read Before Use***------------------------------------

Hedging account only. Does not support Netting Account yet. Netting Accounts are accounts that merge everything into one combined position per symbol.





Free version only supports up to 2 TP partials





Every price level you modify is based on bid level, you do not have to calculate ask price for your Sells TP/SL or your Buy Limit/Stop Entries. Just place your TP/SL on where you think price would touch.



