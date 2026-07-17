SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio.

Live Signal.

To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model:

Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours)

Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold

Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold the same day

Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product.

Concept

Instead of running a single setup that tends to overfit a narrow market regime, SomaOil ships with a curated set of 20 pre-tuned strategies that all run in parallel under a single EA on a single WTI chart.

Each strategy has its own magic number, comment, timeframe, swing-detection parameters, exits, news distances and lot-step. They share the same execution engine but trade independently, so you get genuine diversification across timeframes and breakout breadth without managing dozens of charts.

Portfolio creation

I ran optimizations across two complementary in-sample ranges, each with the same parameter grid:

5 groups of timeframes: D1, H12, H8, H4, H1

Three breakout breadth variants:

V1 Broad: wider swings, fewer but stronger setups;



V2 Medium: balanced setup frequency;



V3 Narrow: tighter swings, more frequent setups.

All of them were optimized by return / drawdown:

First by Return / Balance DD



Then by Return / Equity DD

The two optimisation ranges and their out-of-sample windows were:

Res1 — In Sample: 2018.10.10–2024.10.10 | OOS: 2024.10.10–2026.06.26

Res2 — In Sample: 2020.06.26–2026.06.26 | OOS: 2018.10.10–2020.06.26

Res1 and Res2 are complementary halves of the same history, so each range validates the other out of sample. W2 OOS (2018–2020) sits inside W1 IS, and W1 OOS (2024–2026) sits inside W2 IS — the same cross-validated Res1/Res2 pattern used for SomaBTC, anchored to available XTIUSD history from 2018.10.10.

This combination of timeframe x breadth x optimisation range is what produces the diversification. Different strategies trigger in different volatility regimes, so the equity curve does not depend on a single market behaviour.

Each candidate strategy was then filtered:

If strategies correlated too strongly with another remaining strategy, they were removed.

If a strategy did not match real ticks or failed its out-of-sample window, it was removed.

All optimizations were made with Friday trading closure enabled, which eliminated optimization based on risky weekend gaps.

So, after that, only 20 strategies survived — 7 from Res1 and 13 from Res2.

Final portfolio by optimisation range and swing timeframe:

Res1 (7): 1 D1, 1 H12, 2 H4, 3 H1

Res2 (13): 2 D1, 4 H12, 2 H8, 4 H4, 1 H1

Total (20): 3 D1, 5 H12, 2 H8, 6 H4, 4 H1

And as the last step, every strategy lot size was set by a proprietary Python portfolio optimizer that found the best combination of return / equity DD (with optional per-strategy DD caps). Strategies that correlate more in DD receive smaller allocations, and strategies that bring more value receive larger lot-size allocation. The EA ships with four built-in lot-allocation presets — see Portfolio risk tiers below.

Portfolio risk tiers

The SomaOilPortfolio input selects one of four built-in presets. All four run the same 20 strategies; only the per-strategy LotPerBalance_step values change. Use a fixed sizing balance via ManualBalanceForLotSizing when you want results comparable across accounts; scale risk with account size using the usual lot-sizing inputs.

V2.1 - Conservative - Balanced by equity (default) — lowest equity-DD risk tier.

(default) — lowest equity-DD risk tier. V2.2 - Medium - Balanced by equity — medium equity-DD risk tier.

— medium equity-DD risk tier. V2.3 - High Risk - Balanced by equity — highest equity-DD risk tier.

— highest equity-DD risk tier. V1.0 - Balanced by balance — older balance-DD lot allocation (embedded per-strategy steps). Kept for comparison / parity testing; not equity-DD rebalanced.

V2.1 / V2.2 / V2.3 are equity-DD balanced portfolios. V1.0 keeps the older balance-DD lot steps and is retained for comparison / parity testing.

Magic numbers

Each strategy uses a unique 8-digit magic number so MetaTrader can tell its trades apart from other EAs or manual orders. You will see the magic on every order and position, and in the strategy comment (for example SomaOil #1 81241201).

The digits are not random — they encode what the strategy is:

1st digit — EA family (8 = SomaOil)

2nd digit — optimisation range (1 = Res1, 2 = Res2)

3rd–4th digits — swing timeframe in hours (01 H1, 04 H4, 08 H8, 12 H12, 24 D1)

5th digit — breakout breadth (1 Broad, 2 Medium, 3 Narrow)

6th digit — optimisation target (1 Balance DD, 2 Equity DD)

7th–8th digits — original set-file ID from the research batch

Example: magic 81241201 reads as SomaOil · Res1 · D1 · Broad · Equity DD · set #01.

This makes it easy to identify which strategy opened a trade in the terminal or in your account history, without opening the EA settings.

Risk and lot sizing

Two sizing modes are available:

Manual lot size — fixed lots per trade

Lot per balance step — automatic sizing based on account capital, scaled per strategy

Additional controls let you fine-tune the risk profile:

Global risk multiplier on top of the calculated lot

Optional EA lot cap via MaxLots ( 0 default = unlimited by EA; broker spec only); set > 0 for a hard maximum

( 0 default = unlimited by EA; broker spec only); set > 0 for a hard maximum Choose balance or equity as the sizing base

OnlyUp mode — lots ratchet up with peak capital but never down during trading drawdowns; withdrawals reduce the sizing peak and deposits raise it (both trigger immediate peak sync and pending lot rebalance). On startup the EA seeds the historical peak from recent closed-trade history (configurable lookback), so the OnlyUp baseline is meaningful from the first tick instead of being reset on every restart

Base-currency selector (USD, EUR, GBP, HKD, SGD or a custom pair) for correct sizing on non-USD accounts

Broker-agnostic lot sizing — money-based normalization via OrderCalcProfit (baseline reference 1000) for comparable exposure across brokers and cent/non-USD accounts; dashboard shows Contract Norm

Margin call protection (default on) — before placing orders the EA treats existing same-side pending stops/limits as if they already need their market-order margin, so free margin is not over-committed when the broker reserves little on pendings; it can also trim calculated lot size so worst-case concurrent same-side orders stay within a margin budget tied to your sizing base. Turn off only if you fully control leverage and headroom.

News filter

SomaOil includes a built-in US news calendar covering three high-impact event types:

NFP — Non-Farm Payrolls

CPI — Consumer Price Index

IR / FOMC — central-bank rate decisions

Around each event the EA can independently block new entries, cancel existing pending orders, and close open positions. Each strategy has its own minutes-before and minutes-after windows, so news protection is tuned per strategy rather than applied globally.

Broker GMT can be set manually or detected automatically, so news windows always align with broker time, including across daylight-saving changes. The classifier is tightened to exclude common false positives such as ADP Nonfarm Employment and FOMC speeches/minutes.

Trading window

An optional Monday-open / Friday-close window lets you avoid weekend gaps. You can choose whether to also kill pending orders or open positions outside the trading window.

Several strategies also use a built-in daily session window (per-strategy start/end hours) to avoid low-liquidity periods. These are part of the portfolio preset and are not separate user inputs.

Optimization was performed with Friday-close on, which is a default setting, so there is no overoptimization on risky weekend-gap conditions.

Spread filter

SomaOil can avoid placing breakout pending orders when the broker spread is too wide — important on crude oil where spreads widen around rollovers, news and low liquidity.

The filter applies to pending orders only. Once a trade is open, normal exit logic (SL, TP, trailing, break-even) runs unchanged.

Two global inputs control behaviour:

MaxSpreadPips (default 0 = off) — maximum spread in MT5 points as shown on a 3-digit WTI quote (e.g. 50 in Market Watch ≈ 0.050 price). Set a positive value (e.g. 80 ) to enable; 0 disables the filter entirely.

(default = off) — maximum spread in as shown on a 3-digit WTI quote (e.g. in Market Watch ≈ 0.050 price). Set a positive value (e.g. ) to enable; disables the filter entirely. RemovePendingSpreadSeconds (default 60) — after spread stays above the limit for this many seconds without interruption, that strategy's pending orders are cancelled. Set 0 to keep the placement gate but never auto-remove pendings for spread.

Placement gate — on each strategy's entry timing bar, if spread is too high the EA does not place new pendings and does not refresh levels. Existing pendings are left in place during brief spikes.

Sustained-high removal — if spread remains above the limit for the full grace period (timer resets on any dip below the limit), pending orders for that strategy are removed. They can be placed again on a later entry bar when spread normalizes.

The same input value works on 2-digit and 3-digit oil symbols (cross-broker normalization). The effective point limit is also scaled per strategy by built-in DefaultValue and current oil reference price, like other portfolio distances.

Prop Firm Compliance

An optional per-trade random pip offset can be applied to entries and exits via MaxRandomizationPips. This gives your account slightly different levels than other traders running the same EA — useful on prop-firm and funded accounts where identical copy-trading patterns may be flagged. Set the value to zero to disable.

SomaOil also includes an optional compliance layer (off by default): max daily DD lockout, no-hedge rule, and pending-order cap. See EnablePropFirmCompliance and related inputs below.

On-chart dashboard

SomaOil renders a live dashboard on the chart showing:

License status and active portfolio

Lot sizing base, effective capital, and contract normalization factor

Risk multiplier (with effective multiplier when Margin Protection reduces size)

Margin Protection ON/OFF with live per-order lot ceiling and margin budget

Per-side cap warning when protection reduces size

Pending orders and open positions split by Buy/Sell

Floating P/L and today's closed P/L

Balance and equity drawdown, absolute and percentage

Slippage statistics: all-time, 7 days, 24 hours

Current spread and active strategy count

Next and last NFP, CPI and IR/FOMC events

The dashboard can be disabled in the Strategy Tester (DisableDashboardInTesting, default on) or on live / demo charts (DisableDashboardInLive, default off).

Parameters

Portfolio Settings

SomaOilPortfolio -> selects one of four built-in lot-allocation presets (same 20 strategies; only LotPerBalance_step changes). Default: V2.1 Conservative (by equity). See Portfolio risk tiers above.

-> selects one of four built-in lot-allocation presets (same 20 strategies; only LotPerBalance_step changes). Default: V2.1 Conservative (by equity). See Portfolio risk tiers above. StrategiesToRun -> comma-separated 1-based strategy numbers to enable (default 1–20); useful for isolating a subset

Overrides

EnableMagicOverride -> when on, trade ID numbers are assigned as OverrideMagicBase + strategy index; when off (default) each strategy uses its built-in ID

-> when on, trade ID numbers are assigned as OverrideMagicBase + strategy index; when off (default) each strategy uses its built-in ID OverrideMagicBase -> starting trade ID number when magic override is enabled

-> starting trade ID number when magic override is enabled EnableCommentOverride -> when on, all trades share one comment; when off (default) each strategy keeps its own

-> when on, all trades share one comment; when off (default) each strategy keeps its own OverrideComment -> comment text used when comment override is enabled

Trade direction

AllowBuyTrades -> allow long trades and buy-side pendings

-> allow long trades and buy-side pendings AllowSellTrades -> allow short trades and sell-side pendings

Lot sizing

LotsAdjustMinChangePercent -> minimum % change before the active lot size is updated

-> minimum % change before the active lot size is updated Risk -> ManualLotSize (fixed StartLots) or LotSizeStep (auto from capital)

-> ManualLotSize (fixed StartLots) or LotSizeStep (auto from capital) AdjustLotsizeToVariableValues -> recalculate lots as balance or equity changes

-> recalculate lots as balance or equity changes StartLots -> fixed lot in manual mode, or floor reference in step mode

-> fixed lot in manual mode, or floor reference in step mode MaxLots -> optional EA lot cap; 0 = broker spec only

-> optional EA lot cap; 0 = broker spec only UseEquity -> size from equity instead of balance

-> size from equity instead of balance OnlyUp -> lots ratchet up with peak capital and never down during trading drawdowns; withdrawals reduce peak and deposits raise it

-> lots ratchet up with peak capital and never down during trading drawdowns; withdrawals reduce peak and deposits raise it RestorePeakFromHistory -> seed OnlyUp peak from recent closed-trade history on start

-> seed OnlyUp peak from recent closed-trade history on start RestorePeakLookbackDays -> lookback days for peak restore (0 = all history)

-> lookback days for peak restore (0 = all history) ManualBalanceForLotSizing -> fixed capital for sizing when > 0

-> fixed capital for sizing when > 0 RiskMultiplier -> global multiplier on calculated lot

-> global multiplier on calculated lot MarginCallProtection -> reserve margin for same-side pendings and cap lot size to margin budget

-> reserve margin for same-side pendings and cap lot size to margin budget BaseCurrency -> USD, EUR, GBP, HKD, SGD, or custom for non-USD accounts

-> USD, EUR, GBP, HKD, SGD, or custom for non-USD accounts CustomBaseCurrencyPair -> broker symbol for conversion when BaseCurrency is custom

GMT

Broker_GMT_OFFSET_Summer -> manual broker GMT offset in summer (hours)

-> manual broker GMT offset in summer (hours) Broker_GMT_OFFSET_Winter -> manual broker GMT offset in winter (hours)

-> manual broker GMT offset in winter (hours) AutoGMT -> auto-detect broker GMT (ignores manual offsets)

News filters

EnableNFP_Filter -> enable NFP protection window

-> enable NFP protection window NFP_CloseOpenTrades -> close open positions before NFP

-> close open positions before NFP NFP_ClosePendingOrders -> cancel pending orders before NFP

-> cancel pending orders before NFP EnableIR_Filter -> enable IR / FOMC protection window

-> enable IR / FOMC protection window IR_CloseOpenTrades -> close open positions before IR

-> close open positions before IR IR_ClosePendingOrders -> cancel pending orders before IR

-> cancel pending orders before IR EnableCPI_Filter -> enable CPI protection window

-> enable CPI protection window CPI_CloseOpenTrades -> close open positions before CPI

-> close open positions before CPI CPI_ClosePendingOrders -> cancel pending orders before CPI

Per-strategy minutes before/after each event are built into the portfolio, not separate parameters.

Trading hours

UseTradingTimeZones -> enforce the weekly Monday–Friday window

-> enforce the weekly Monday–Friday window KillPending -> cancel pending orders outside the window

-> cancel pending orders outside the window KillOpen -> close open positions outside the window

-> close open positions outside the window MondayOpenHour / MondayOpenMinute -> window opens Monday at this broker time

-> window opens Monday at this broker time FridayCloseHour / FridayCloseMinute -> window closes Friday at this broker time

Several strategies also use a built-in daily session window (per-strategy start/end hours) as part of the portfolio preset. These are not separate user inputs.

Dashboard

DisableDashboardInTesting -> hide the on-chart dashboard in Strategy Tester (default on)

-> hide the on-chart dashboard in Strategy Tester (default on) DisableDashboardInLive -> hide the on-chart dashboard on live / demo charts (default off)

-> hide the on-chart dashboard on live / demo charts (default off) DashboardUpdateSeconds -> dashboard refresh interval in seconds

Spread Filter

MaxSpreadPips -> max spread in MT5 points (3-digit convention); scaled per strategy DefaultValue; 0 = off

-> max spread in MT5 points (3-digit convention); scaled per strategy DefaultValue; 0 = off RemovePendingSpreadSeconds -> remove pendings after spread stays above limit this long (seconds); 0 = never remove

Prop Firm Compliance

All inputs default to off / zero — zero performance impact when disabled.

MaxRandomizationPips -> prop-firm entry/exit offset; unique vs other EA users (0 = off)

-> prop-firm entry/exit offset; unique vs other EA users (0 = off) EnablePropFirmCompliance -> master switch; must be true for any rule below to take effect

-> master switch; must be true for any rule below to take effect PF_MaxDailyDrawdownPercent -> max daily equity loss as % of daily baseline (0 = off)

-> max daily equity loss as % of daily baseline (0 = off) PF_MaxDailyDrawdownMoney -> max daily equity loss in account currency (0 = off)

-> max daily equity loss in account currency (0 = off) PF_DailyResetHour -> broker/server hour (0–23) when the daily window resets

-> broker/server hour (0–23) when the daily window resets PF_DailyLossBufferPercent -> safety cushion before the hard limit (default 10%)

-> safety cushion before the hard limit (default 10%) PF_DisallowHedging -> blocks opposite-direction entries; sweeps opposite pendings

-> blocks opposite-direction entries; sweeps opposite pendings PF_MaxTotalPendingOrders -> cap on total EA pending orders (0 = off)

Recommended setup

Symbol: WTI crude oil — attach the EA to your broker's US crude / WTI chart. The same instrument is often listed under different tickers; across our test terminals we have seen: XTIUSD, USOUSD, USOUSD.s, WTI, SpotCrude. SomaOil accepts symbols starting with XTIUSD, USOUSD, USOIL, WTI, SpotCrude, or CRUDE (broker suffixes such as .s or m are fine); if your broker uses another name, open Market Watch and search for WTI, crude, oil, or USO to find the matching chart.

Timeframe: any (the EA reads its own timeframes internally)

Account type: ECN / RAW-spread account is recommended for tight spreads

Minimum recommended balance: 2000 USD for default risk. Calculated lot size cannot fall below 0.01 per trade, so accounts below this level cannot scale risk down further.

VPS: recommended for stable 24/5 execution

Add " https : // ea-license-server . somatrade . org " and " https : // www . worldtimeserver . com/ " to allowed URLs in MT5 (Tools - Options - Expert Advisors)

Summary