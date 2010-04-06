Macd STO Forex by Gerega

TheDual MACD & Stochastic Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully automated trading system that utilizes two MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)indicators along with the Stochastic Oscillator to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By combining trend confirmation from MACD with momentum analysis from Stochastic, this EA provides precise entry and exit points for optimized trading performance.





Key Features:

•Dual MACD Strategy– Uses two MACD indicators with different settings to confirm trend strength and direction.

•Stochastic Oscillator Confirmation– Filters trade signals based on overbought and oversold conditions, ensuring high-accuracy entries.

•Fully Automated Execution– Opens, manages, and closes trades based on predefined rules, reducing manual workload.

•Customizable Parameters– Adjustable MACD and Stochastic settings, lot size, stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop.

•Optimized Trade Filtering– Prevents false signals by requiring both MACD and Stochastic to align before executing a trade.

•Risk Management Tools– Includes stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop to protect capital and maximize profits.





Additional Information:





After purchasing,a set file with optimized settings will be sent to ensure the best performance.

This EA is compatible with all account types and brokers supporting automated trading on the MetaTrader platform.





The Dual MACD & Stochastic EA is an excellent choice for traders looking for a reliable trend-following strategy with momentum confirmation and robust risk management. Start using it today to enhance your trading!



