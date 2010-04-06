Macd STO Forex by Gerega

TheDual MACD & Stochastic Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully automated trading system that utilizes two MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)indicators along with the Stochastic Oscillator to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By combining trend confirmation from MACD with momentum analysis from Stochastic, this EA provides precise entry and exit points for optimized trading performance.


Key Features:

Dual MACD Strategy– Uses two MACD indicators with different settings to confirm trend strength and direction.

Stochastic Oscillator Confirmation– Filters trade signals based on overbought and oversold conditions, ensuring high-accuracy entries.

Fully Automated Execution– Opens, manages, and closes trades based on predefined rules, reducing manual workload.

Customizable Parameters– Adjustable MACD and Stochastic settings, lot size, stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop.

Optimized Trade Filtering– Prevents false signals by requiring both MACD and Stochastic to align before executing a trade.

Risk Management Tools– Includes stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop to protect capital and maximize profits.


Additional Information:


After purchasing,a set file with optimized settings will be sent to ensure the best performance.

This EA is compatible with all account types and brokers supporting automated trading on the MetaTrader platform.


The Dual MACD & Stochastic EA is an excellent choice for traders looking for a reliable trend-following strategy with momentum confirmation and robust risk management. Start using it today to enhance your trading!


Recommended products
Three Moving Averages
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.27 (26)
Experts
The trade strategy is based on three moving averages. To determine the trend, it uses three exponentially smoothed moving averages: FastEMA, MediumEMA and SlowEMA. Trade signals: Buy signal: FastEMA>MediumEMA>SlowEMA (upward trend). Sell signal: FastEMA<MediumEMA<SlowEMA (downward trend). Input parameters: Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_FastPeriod = 8; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_MediumPeriod = 38; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_SlowPeriod = 48; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_StopLoss = 400; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_TakeProfit = 900; Inp_
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
Experts
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Divergence Rsi Trader EA
Igor Widiger
4.33 (6)
Experts
Divergence RSI Trader is based on divergences in the chart and indicator (RSI Level 14). Divergence RSI Trader's strategy to find lows and highs on the chart and RSI indicator, analyze them and then open positions. EA was tested in the EURUSD H1 in the strategy tester and adjusted to this currency by default. EA has also been tested with other settings at GBPUSD M5 for 10 years and completed with good results. Because this is a free version, there will be no more tests and only updates. Please
FREE
Candle Cross DCR
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Expert Advisor Description: Candle Cross DCR Candle Cross DCR is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that generates precise trading signals when a candlestick crosses a moving average (EMA) — a classical and powerful trend signal — and optionally confirms that signal using DeMarker, CCI, or RSI. This EA is highly configurable and suitable for both scalping and trend-following strategies. It allows you to combine price-action triggers with multi-timeframe indicator filters for incr
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
MACD Colored ZeroLag
Farzin Sadeghi Bonjar
4.67 (9)
Indicators
It is the MQL5 version of zero lag MACD that was available for MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9993 Also there was a colored version of it here but it had some problems: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8703 I fixed the MT4 version which has 95 lines of code. It took me 5 days to write the MT5 version.(reading the logs and testing multiple times and finding out the difference of MT5 and MT4!) My first MQL5 version of this indicator had 400 lines of code but I optimized my own code again and n
FREE
ToolBot Probabilistic Analysis
Josue De Matos Silva
4 (1)
Indicators
ToolBot Probabilistic Analysis - FREE   An effective indicator for your negotiations The toolbot indicator brings the calculation of candles and a probabilistic analysis so that you have more security on your own. Also test our  FREE tops and bottoms indicator: :   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/52385#description Also test our  FREE (RSI, ATR, ADX, OBV) indicator:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/53448#description Try our EA ToolBot for free:   https://www.mql5.com/market/prod
FREE
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
Experts
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Macd divergence and parabolic sar sell only
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0T8Mge39Xsk&t=9s Youtube These EAs trade macd divergence only if there is a parabolic sar change at the same time. Sell bearish macd divergence & parabolic sar crosses above price Macd settings  Threshhold is how far above / below zero divergence must occur. Timeframe used Parabolic sar settings Only one trade in that direction can be opened at once. Trades on open bar Alerts , mt5 and mobile Stop loss and target points Stop loss is set to a % percentage of the
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
Curver Arrows
Francis Dube
3.75 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is a straight port of a well known MetaTrader 4 indicator that is freely available on the Internet. It does not redraw at all. It implements a type of breakout strategy. The arrows indicate market direction. Use the indicator on M15 charts and higher. The indicator draws two bands near price action and generates signals when the price closes below the lower band and also above the upper band. The indicator uses periodic highs and lows to calculate upper and lower threshold bands.
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicators
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
RelicusRoad MACD v2 MT5
Relicus LLC
4.74 (19)
Indicators
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trading strategy is a popular technical analysis tool that is used to identify changes in momentum and trend direction. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period exponential moving average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA. A 9-period EMA, called the "signal line," is then plotted on top of the MACD to act as a trigger for buy and sell signals. The MACD is considered to be in bullish territory when the MACD line is above the signal line and
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Indicators
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
FREE
SaTo EA
Mr Nattapon Chanchanakan
Experts
SaTo EA simple for free.  1. Double MA indicator for Entry signal 2. RSI for trend filter (Uptrend: RSI value greater than RSI level, Downtrend: RSI value less than RSI level ) 3. MACD for trend filter  (Uptrend:   MACD greater than signal , Downtrend:   MACD less signal ) Buy signal : Fast MA greater than Slow MA, RSI value greater than RSI level, MACD greater than signal Sell signal : Fast MA less than Slow MA, RSI value less than RSI level, MACD less signal
FREE
Dual RSI
Paul Conrad Carlson
3 (1)
Indicators
Indicator alerts for Dual Relative strength index rsi. Large rsi preset at 14 is below 30 small rsi preset at 4 is below 10 for buy bullish signals . Large rsi preset are 14 is above 70 small rsi preset at 4 is above 90 for sell bearish signals . Includes mobile and terminal alerts. draws lines when alerts. This indicator can help identify extremes and then the tops or bottoms of those extremes .
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
YM Bollinger bands EA
Yassine Mouhssine
Experts
YM Bollinger bands Pro EA Description: Our trading robot is designed for traders who want a smart automated tool that combines the simplicity of classic strategies with the power of advanced money management. Basic Version (Free/Standard): • Uses Bollinger Bands to detect overbought and oversold levels. • Works with pending order scaling (Martingale strategy) to recover drawdowns and balance risk. • Easy to use and effective on most currency pairs. Pro Version (Paid): • Enhanced accurac
FREE
MA Crossover ADX
MetaQuotes Ltd.
4.07 (14)
Experts
The strategy is based on price crossover with Moving Average indicator, confirmed by ADX indicator. The trade signals: Buy: closing price of the last completed bar is higher than moving average, the moving average increases at the current and last completed bars. Sell: closing price of the last completed bar is lower than moving average, the moving average decreases at the current and last completed bars. To filter the false signal, it checks the trend power (ADX>ADXmin) and trend direction usin
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.6 (10)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.11 (9)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (286)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Disco
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.67 (12)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (11)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 50 USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Run without prior setup YES If you’re interested in artificial intelligence in trading, subscribe to my channel. I research the latest advances in machine learning, share free models, and sometimes write mini-ar
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Check my profile MT4 V
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Late Summer Sale – Only for a Limited Time! A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure SGear at the current price before the next price increase is triggered. This sale is limited – both in time and in quantity. After that, the regular market price applies. Click here -> SGear Signal to monitor the live signal. SGear – Clear Trend Logic Instead of AI Illusion SGea
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Introducing Syna Version 3+ - The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 3+, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented direct API access to leading AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek, and OpenRouter's extensive model ecosystem. Now with Vision input capabilities, automated API key management, and refined AI prompting protocols, Syna delivers an intui
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.4 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player   — New Generation Trading Advisor A special offer is in effect at the start of sales: first 10 copies — $390, next 20 copies — $550.  EA New Player is a unique trading advisor for MT5, built on the basis of 7 different classic trading strategies. The advisor was created without the use of artificial intelligence, only on the basis of time-tested technical analysis tools. Its main feature is the transparency of logic, simple settings and versatility for any trader. Attention slow
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for now This EA is built for long-term, controlled
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Price: 404$ -> 550$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Algorithmic System with Multi-Layered Vector Logic VectorPrime is an autonomous trading system engineered for structured execution under multi-timeframe market conditions. At its core lies the concept of vector analysis, where price dynamics are decomposed into directional impulses and matrix-based structures. The system interprets market flow not as isolated signals, but as interconnected vectors forming a coherent market map. Key modules of VectorPrime: Vector Dynamics Engine — i
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link So, I created the Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" based on my original algorithm for identifying and trading MACD divergences. This is an automated trading system that: Complies with regulations of US, European, and Asian brokers (work
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Experts
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on MQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
More from author
UT Bot Alerts by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (5)
Indicators
This MT5 indicator is a conversion of the UT Bot Alerts indicator by @QuantNomad from TradingView. It utilizes ATR to generate custom candles on the chart while providing strong entry signals based on these candles. All buffers, including those for the custom candles and entry signals, are available, making it easy to integrate into any EA. Additionally, various strategies based on this indicator can be found online, or you can contact me for a custom strategy development.
FREE
Order Block by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (1)
Indicators
The  Order Block Indicator for MT5  is a powerful tool designed for traders who use smart money concepts and institutional trading strategies. It automatically detects key order blocks on the chart, helping traders identify high-probability reversal and continuation zones. Key Features: • Automatic Order Block Detection – Highlights strong buying and selling zones based on price action and volume. • Multi-Timeframe Support – Analyze order blocks across different timeframes for better market in
FREE
Nadaraya Watson Envelope by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Nadaraya-Watson Envelope  is a non-parametric regression-based indicator that helps traders identify trends, support, and resistance levels with smooth adaptive bands. Unlike traditional moving averages or standard deviation-based envelopes, this indicator applies the Nadaraya-Watson kernel regression , which dynamically adjusts to price movements, reducing lag while maintaining responsiveness. Key Features: • Adaptive Trend Detection – Smooths price action while remaining responsive to m
FREE
Boilinger Bands and RSI by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
This strategy uses Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to identify potential trade opportunities. It is designed for both mean-reversion and trend-following approaches, making it suitable for various market conditions. How It Works: Bollinger Bands assess volatility and identify overbought/oversold conditions. RSI gauges momentum and confirms potential market reversals. Trade Entry: Buy: When the price reaches or falls below the lower Bollinger Band, and the RSI is below 30 (i
FREE
Linear Regression Candles by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Linear Regression Candles  indicator is a powerful tool that enhances traditional candlestick analysis by incorporating linear regression techniques. It helps traders visualize market trends more clearly by smoothing price movements and reducing noise. Unlike standard candles, Linear Regression Candles are dynamically calculated based on statistical regression, providing a clearer picture of the prevailing market direction. Key Features: • Trend Identification – Highlights the overall mar
FREE
ChandelierExit by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The   Chandelier Exit Indicator   for MT5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders manage trades by dynamically adjusting stop-loss levels based on market volatility. It is based on the   Average True Range (ATR)   and follows the trend, placing stop-loss levels above or below price action, depending on the trend direction. This makes it an effective tool for   trend-following strategies, breakout trading, and risk management . Key Features: •   Dynamic Stop-Loss Placement   – Adjusts stop-
FREE
Kijun Sen Envelope by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Kijun-Sen Envelope  is a powerful trend-following indicator based on the  Kijun-Sen  line from the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. This tool creates dynamic upper and lower bands around the Kijun-Sen, forming an envelope that helps traders identify market trends, potential reversals, and overbought/oversold conditions. Key Features: • Trend Confirmation – Helps determine whether the market is in a strong uptrend, downtrend, or ranging phase. • Support & Resistance Zones – The envelope acts as
FREE
ZLSMA by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Zero Lag Least Squares Moving Average (ZLSMA)  is an advanced moving average indicator designed to provide  fast and smooth trend analysis  while eliminating lag. It is based on the  Least Squares Moving Average (LSMA)  but incorporates a zero-lag calculation, making it highly responsive to price changes. This indicator helps traders identify trend direction with minimal delay, making it ideal for both short-term and long-term trading strategies. Key Features: • Zero-Lag Calculation – Red
FREE
UT Alerts Strategy by Gerega
Illia Hereha
2 (1)
Experts
This strategy combines Linear Regression Candles with UT Bot Alerts to identify high-probability trading opportunities. It is designed for trend-following and breakout trading , making it suitable for multiple timeframes and market conditions. How It Works: • Linear Regression Candles smooth out price action, providing a clear visualization of the trend and reducing market noise. • UT Bot Alerts generate precise entry and exit signals by detecting strong momentum shifts. • Trade Entry: • Buy:
Nwersiasf Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
This strategy integrates the  Nadaraya-Watson Envelope , Relative Strength Index (RSI) ,and  ATR Stop Loss Finder to identify high-probability trade setups with dynamic stop-loss placement. It is suitable for both  trend-following and mean-reversion trading styles . How It Works: • Nadaraya-Watson Envelope: A non-parametric regression-based indicator that smooths price action and identifies dynamic support and resistance zones. • RSI: Measures momentum and helps detect overbought/oversold cond
FREE
AndeanOscillator by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Andean Oscillator  is a powerful momentum-based indicator designed to help traders identify trends, reversals, and market strength with high precision. Inspired by traditional oscillators like the MACD and RSI, this unique tool smooths out price fluctuations and provides clearer signals for both entry and exit points. Key Features: • Momentum & Trend Detection – Helps traders spot bullish and bearish momentum shifts early. • Smoothed Oscillator – Reduces noise and provides more reliable t
FREE
SuperTrend Indicator by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Supertrend Indicator for MT5  is a powerful trend-following tool designed to help traders identify market direction with precision. Based on the Average True Range (ATR), it dynamically adjusts to price movements, making it suitable for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Key Features: • Accurate Trend Detection – Clearly identifies bullish and bearish trends with a color-coded trend line. • ATR-Based Volatility Adjustment – Adapts to market conditi
FREE
MAAOS Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
The   MAAOS Expert Advisor   is a powerful automated trading system that combines   Moving Averages (MA)   and the   Andean Oscillator (AO)   to generate high-probability trading signals. By leveraging these two indicators, MAAOS identifies trend directions and momentum shifts with precision, allowing traders to enter and exit trades at optimal points. Key Features: •   Dual Indicator Strategy   – Uses Moving Averages to determine the overall trend and the Andean Oscillator to confirm entry an
FREE
ATR HeikenAshi by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The ATR Indicator Based on Heiken Ashi is a unique volatility analysis tool that combines the Average True Range (ATR) with Heiken Ashi candlestick calculations to provide a smoother and more reliable measure of market volatility. Unlike the traditional ATR, which uses standard candlesticks, this indicator applies the Heiken Ashi formula to filter out market noise and deliver a clearer volatility signal. Key Features: • ATR Calculation Based on Heiken Ashi Candlesticks – Offers a more stable v
FREE
BoxLine by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Box Range Indicator  for MT5 helps traders visualize key price zones by automatically detecting and highlighting market structures. It dynamically draws upper, lower, and middle levels based on price action, making it an effective tool for identifying  support and resistance zones, breakouts, and trend reversals . Key Features: • Automatic Box Detection – Identifies price ranges based on market movements. • Dynamic High and Low Updates – Adjusts in real time to reflect market conditions.
FREE
Average Force by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Average Force Indicator  is a technical analysis tool designed to measure the strength of price movements by analyzing both momentum and volatility. This indicator is based on the  Force Index , which combines price changes and volume data, but with a smoothing mechanism to provide a clearer and more stable reading of market dynamics. Key Features: • Momentum and Trend Strength Measurement – Helps traders identify the intensity of buying or selling pressure. • Smoothed Force Index Calcula
FREE
ATR Finder by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  ATR Finder  indicator for MT5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders analyze market volatility using the  Average True Range (ATR) . This indicator calculates and displays ATR values dynamically, allowing traders to identify periods of high and low volatility, optimize stop-loss and take-profit levels, and refine their trading strategies. Key Features: • Real-time ATR Calculation – Continuously updates ATR values to reflect current market conditions. • Customizable Settings – Adjust
FREE
Momema Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
The  Momentum & EMA Expert Advisor (EA)  is a fully automated trading system that combines  two Momentum indicators  with  Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)  to identify high-probability trade opportunities. This EA leverages momentum strength and trend confirmation to execute precise entries and exits. Key Features: • Dual Momentum Strategy – Uses two Momentum indicators with different periods to confirm price acceleration. • EMA Trend Confirmation – Trades are opened only when the EMAs align
Triple MACD Scalping by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
The  Triple MACD Scalping EA  is a fully automated trading system designed for high-frequency scalping. It utilizes three different  MACD indicators  with varying settings to confirm strong market momentum and optimize entry and exit points. This strategy is ideal for short-term traders looking for quick profits in volatile market conditions. Key Features: • Triple MACD Confirmation – Uses three MACDs with different periods to filter false signals and confirm strong trends. • High-Frequency Sc
Triple MA and WF by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
This strategy combines  three Moving Averages (MAs)  with  Williams Fractals  to identify strong trends and optimal trade entry points. It is designed for traders looking for a simple yet effective approach to follow market trends and capture profitable opportunities. How It Works: • Three Moving Averages (fast, medium, and slow) help determine the overall trend direction. • Williams Fractals identify local highs and lows, signaling potential reversals or trade entries. • Trade Entry occurs wh
Afaosmd Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
This strategy integrates the   Average Force Indicator ,   Andean Oscillator , and   MACD   to identify strong trends, momentum shifts, and optimal trade entry points. It is designed for traders who seek a balanced approach between trend-following and momentum trading. How It Works: •   Average Force Indicator   measures market strength, filtering out weak trends and confirming strong movements. •   Andean Oscillator   identifies momentum shifts and trend continuation signals. •   MACD (Moving
Andean Oscillator Scalping by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
This strategy is designed for  high-frequency scalping , utilizing the  Daily High/Low  levels and the  Andean Oscillator  to identify optimal trade opportunities. It works best in volatile market conditions where price frequently reacts to key levels. How It Works: • Daily High/Low Levels act as dynamic support and resistance zones where price often consolidates or reverses. • Andean Oscillator measures momentum shifts and trend strength, confirming entries with high precision. • Trade Entry:
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review