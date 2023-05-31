Range Auto TP SL

4.57
Range Auto TP SL is for you, 100% free for now, download it and give me a good review and you are free to use it for lifetime !!!!


Range Auto TP SL is a EA to set Stop Loss and Take Profit level based on range using Average True Range (ATR). It works on both manually opened positions via PC MT5 Teriminals or MT5 Mobiles and EA/robots opened position. You can specify magic number for it to work on or it can work on all the positions.

Many EA does not good Stop Loss and Take Profit function and it is cumblesome to set TP and SL of Manual Trade or EA opened trades especially in when the EA is a multi currency EA, Range Auto TP SL can help you to set TP and SL automatically and quickly.

This EA works in points and works for all symbols, pairs and brokers. It is very fexible, which you can use it one 1 or many sybol, 1 or magic numbers.

To Backtest: Load this EA in a demo account and open some manual trade without stop loss and take profit settings, then check the stop losses and take profits. 

Note: This free EA is fully functional and tested on live and demo accounts, if it does not work for you, check your at your MT4 and broker account, there is no limitation in the code.

Settings:

ATR TimeFrame Timeframe where the range will be based on. If you are using Range Auto SL TP on EA opened manual, it is suggested that you use this timeframe as the EA's.

ATR Peroid  Period of the above timeframe

ATR Shift Shift of the above timeframe

Take Profit Factor  (ATR Value x This)  Take Profit Factor times the ATR value. For example, A buy position price is 1.00050, ATR is 50points and you set this parameter as 2, Take Profit value will be set as 1.00150.

Stop Loss Factor  (ATR Value x This) Stop Loss Factor times the ATR value. For example, A buy position price is 1.00050, ATR is 50points and you set this parameter as 1, Take Profit value will be set as 1.00000.

TP or SL have no value Only If you set this to false, Range Auto SL TP will set any newsly open position TP and SL, overwrite its current SL and TP value. If you set this to True,   Range Auto SL TP will work on positions TP and SL which has 0 value only.

This Chart Symbol Only  If you set this to false, Range Auto SL TP will set any newsly open position symbol TP and SL. If you set this to True,   Range Auto SL TP will work on positions TP and SL of the chart symbol which you load Range Auto SL TP.

Magic Number as Below Only  If you set this to false, Range Auto SL TP will work on any open position which bear the same magic number which you can set at the next field. If this is false, it will work all the magic numbers in the account.

Magic Number The magic number you want  Range Auto SL TP to work on.

MM_TradeSize This is used in backtest of the EA, this EA will random open trades at the start of a candle. It will not open any trade in live account. This is a special feature you can see how it works before applying this EA into your account.


Some Tips:
You  can load 1 or more  Range Auto SL TP into 1 MT5 terminal, combined with  TP or SL have no value Only,  This Chart Symbol Only and  Magic Number as Below only you can create a very fexible and powerful exit stratery

Use  Take Profit Factor bigger then   Stop Loss Factor

Reviews 75
421915405939 Araxenan
117
421915405939 Araxenan 2026.07.05 09:14 
 

Hello, trader colleague. I have carried out a series of backtests and forward tests with a countless number of SL/TP optimizations, including various combinations and permutations, based on mathematical weighting of the plus/minus ratio in favor of TP and in favor of SL, alignment of the ratio, etc. Another layer of settings was optimized with respect to the bar/auction anatomy of the specific ticker. (Of course, I am not doing retail analysis, and yes, I used footprint futures.) With different settings, I found various possibilities for profitability in an effort to narrow the operating corridor as much as possible, with the lowest possible margin load and drawdown. So, to summarize: I acknowledge that you created a high-quality EA with a very good recovery logic. It does not matter on which retail indicator it runs. The primary entries are typically the classic retail 50/50 setup, which you know very well, and that is why you integrated rescue money-management layers and sublayers, which is logical. That is nothing new. However, you managed to calculate the most optimal layering anatomically and mathematically, with very good results. If you allow me, and if I may be so bold, I would like to make a suggestion. First, you mention in the comments that you can add trailing logic on request. That is a good direction, but not if the trailing is valid only for a single position. Based on my observations, your rescue basket reaches a situation of high active profit equity in approximately 93% of cases statistically, across various market conditions, which is excellent. But what is not excellent is the execution logic. Your EA ignores high profit in the overall basket combo. It probably also reacts to ATR or a strong counter-signal and literally “leaves money on the table,” where the profit expires and execution happens at a very small gain, at breakeven, or even at a loss. So, in conclusion: you created a unique EA — just try to add an execution layer where, in the external inputs, you also allow the option: “If the basket combo reaches profit XY — close it, either in points, in monetary value, or in percent.” I wish you much success in development. I look forward to your future updates. Have a nice day.

Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2026.04.22 01:38 
 

Amazing robot! After some testing and fine-tuning, I finally found the right Gold settings that fit my strategy perfectly. Very happy with the performance, thanks a lot!

12013911
65
12013911 2026.04.16 06:36 
 

good ea

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421915405939 Araxenan
117
421915405939 Araxenan 2026.07.05 09:14 
 

Hello, trader colleague. I have carried out a series of backtests and forward tests with a countless number of SL/TP optimizations, including various combinations and permutations, based on mathematical weighting of the plus/minus ratio in favor of TP and in favor of SL, alignment of the ratio, etc. Another layer of settings was optimized with respect to the bar/auction anatomy of the specific ticker. (Of course, I am not doing retail analysis, and yes, I used footprint futures.) With different settings, I found various possibilities for profitability in an effort to narrow the operating corridor as much as possible, with the lowest possible margin load and drawdown. So, to summarize: I acknowledge that you created a high-quality EA with a very good recovery logic. It does not matter on which retail indicator it runs. The primary entries are typically the classic retail 50/50 setup, which you know very well, and that is why you integrated rescue money-management layers and sublayers, which is logical. That is nothing new. However, you managed to calculate the most optimal layering anatomically and mathematically, with very good results. If you allow me, and if I may be so bold, I would like to make a suggestion. First, you mention in the comments that you can add trailing logic on request. That is a good direction, but not if the trailing is valid only for a single position. Based on my observations, your rescue basket reaches a situation of high active profit equity in approximately 93% of cases statistically, across various market conditions, which is excellent. But what is not excellent is the execution logic. Your EA ignores high profit in the overall basket combo. It probably also reacts to ATR or a strong counter-signal and literally “leaves money on the table,” where the profit expires and execution happens at a very small gain, at breakeven, or even at a loss. So, in conclusion: you created a unique EA — just try to add an execution layer where, in the external inputs, you also allow the option: “If the basket combo reaches profit XY — close it, either in points, in monetary value, or in percent.” I wish you much success in development. I look forward to your future updates. Have a nice day.

Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2026.04.22 01:38 
 

Amazing robot! After some testing and fine-tuning, I finally found the right Gold settings that fit my strategy perfectly. Very happy with the performance, thanks a lot!

12013911
65
12013911 2026.04.16 06:36 
 

good ea

Armenia9654 Viklor
162
Armenia9654 Viklor 2026.04.06 08:30 
 

Good EA!!

Mbarek Dahi
156
Mbarek Dahi 2026.04.04 05:51 
 

bonjour ce produit et au top bravo au concepteur.

Ivan Privalov
766
Ivan Privalov 2026.03.18 09:05 
 

This is a great EA that simply sets the take profit and stop loss levels for newly opened positions at the optimal ATR level. The only downside is that it changes your chart's colours to its own dark theme. It also displays flag icons in the top right-hand corner for no apparent reason, which overlap your chart's elements.

32165436
24
32165436 2026.03.07 05:17 
 

Mükemmel çalışan bir EA. Teşekkürler Dilwyn Tng. EA nızın bir de takip eden SL versiyonunu da yapsaydınız çok güzel olurdu.

simon.cote1982
44
simon.cote1982 2026.02.03 02:41 
 

Excellent, easy to use, like it!

Evgeny Belyaev
92449
Evgeny Belyaev 2026.01.28 18:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Manu2342
21
Manu2342 2025.12.10 00:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hak Lam
895
Hak Lam 2025.12.02 16:58 
 

Excellent EA, reliable and easy to use, love it!

Yong Xiang Yang
349
Yong Xiang Yang 2025.11.23 00:28 
 

good!

Tyhbdse757
44
Tyhbdse757 2025.11.06 05:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.11.06 03:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

shogun1543
511
shogun1543 2025.11.02 01:27 
 

Good!

Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2025.10.30 08:20 
 

Thank you, great job

blakedrew
74
blakedrew 2025.09.24 10:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Russell Javier Rennalds
221
Russell Javier Rennalds 2025.09.05 17:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

515214
144
515214 2025.09.03 13:03 
 

ganz OK

Justin Dollison
19
Justin Dollison 2025.08.02 17:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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