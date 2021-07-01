Dark Sprint MT5

Dark Sprint is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy, also adopting the use of the atr to determine the right volatility.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the strong impulse on the current instrument.





Key benefits



Easily visible sprint lines

Intuitive directional arrows

Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument

Easy to use even for beginners

Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag

100% compatible with Expert Advisor development

All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts

Highly customizable settings





It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. ► Recommended Brokers

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes: All.

Recommended working pairs: All.





Recommendations



An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading

broker is always recommended for your manual trading The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades





If you Buy 1 Indicator you can write a feedback at market and get a Second Indicator for Free, for More info contact me





Parameters

Atr Periods: Atr periods for calculate the indicator

Atr Multiplier: atr multiplier value to filter out slow signals

Impulse leght bars: Number of bars to be considered for the impulse

Draw 3d lines: line type

Line width: line size

Up 1: Color 1 for bullish impulse

Up 2: Color 2 for bullish impulse

Up 3: Color 3 for bullish impulse

Down 1: Color 1 for bearish impulse

Down 2: Color 2 for bearish impulse

2: Color 2 for impulse Down 3: Color 3 for bearish impulse

3: Color 3 for impulse Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform

Enable E-Mail: Receive an email when there is a signal

Enable Push Notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)

Alert Additional text: additional text for alert

Custom chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors

Maximum Bars: Max bars to apply the indicator





For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me .