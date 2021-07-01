Dark Sprint MT5

5

Dark Sprint is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy, also adopting the use of the atr to determine the right volatility.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the strong impulse on the current instrument.


Key benefits

  • Easily visible sprint lines
  • Intuitive directional arrows
  • Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument
  • Easy to use even for beginners
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag
  • 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development
  • All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts
  • Highly customizable settings


It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. ► Recommended Brokers

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes: All.

Recommended working pairs: All.

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT4 Version


Recommendations

  • An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
  • The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades


If you Buy 1 Indicator you can write a feedback at market and get a Second Indicator for Free, for More info contact me


Parameters

  • Atr Periods: Atr periods for calculate the indicator
  • Atr Multiplier: atr multiplier value to filter out slow signals
  • Impulse leght bars: Number of bars to be considered for the impulse
  • Draw 3d lines: line type
  • Line width: line size
  • Up 1: Color 1 for bullish impulse
  • Up 2: Color 2 for bullish impulse
  • Up 3: Color 3 for bullish impulse  
  • Down 1: Color 1 for bearish impulse
  • Down 2: Color 2 for bearish impulse
  • Down 3: Color 3 for bearish impulse  
  • Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
  • Enable E-Mail: Receive an email when there is a signal
  • Enable Push Notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
  • Alert Additional text: additional text for alert
  • Custom chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors
  • Maximum Bars: Max bars to apply the indicator


For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me .

Reviews 5
Millonarioacosta
19
Millonarioacosta 2025.05.23 20:46 
 

Hi Marco, I hope you’re doing great. I recently purchased your Dark Sprint indicator and I’m very impressed with its accuracy and overall performance. It’s a great addition to my trading system and I’m already seeing positive results. As you mentioned in the description, those who leave a review can receive a free premium indicator. I’ve just submitted my honest review, and now I’m kindly requesting access to the premium indicator you offer. Thank you for your amazing work and for supporting the trading community with quality tools. Best regards, Richard Ditren

Xinhe Xiang
1248
Xinhe Xiang 2021.10.19 07:27 
 

Good support and after-sales service, you deserve it.

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Millonarioacosta
19
Millonarioacosta 2025.05.23 20:46 
 

Hi Marco, I hope you’re doing great. I recently purchased your Dark Sprint indicator and I’m very impressed with its accuracy and overall performance. It’s a great addition to my trading system and I’m already seeing positive results. As you mentioned in the description, those who leave a review can receive a free premium indicator. I’ve just submitted my honest review, and now I’m kindly requesting access to the premium indicator you offer. Thank you for your amazing work and for supporting the trading community with quality tools. Best regards, Richard Ditren

Dlitzler
30
Dlitzler 2025.03.14 15:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Xinhe Xiang
1248
Xinhe Xiang 2021.10.19 07:27 
 

Good support and after-sales service, you deserve it.

cabopino2021
293
cabopino2021 2021.08.12 09:10 
 

works ok stil playing whit settings , looks promissing

aqvarivz
36
aqvarivz 2021.07.07 03:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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