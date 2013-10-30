PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5

This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]

  • Simple input parameters for easier optimization
  • Customisable trade management settings
  • Trading session selection
  • Weekday selection
  • Money management


Beware...

Tick scalpers are dangerous because many factors can ruin the payoff. Variable spreads and slippage decrease the mathematical expectancy of the trade, a low tick density from the broker can cause phantom trades, the stop level undermines your ability to secure profits and network lag means requotes. Caution is advised.

Backtesting

  • The Expert Advisor uses tick data only. Please backtest in "every tick" mode.
  • It does not use HLOC (high - low - open - close) data at all
  • The timeframe of trading is irrelevant
For better performance, run a cloud optimization for each symbol you want to trade in every tick mode. Share later!


Input Parameters

  • Trigger: Price movement needed to fire a trade, in pips. (default = 10)
  • Min Time Window: Minimum time for the price movement to happen. (default = 3)
  • Max Time Window: Maximum time for the price movement to happen. (default = 10)
The above inputs handle trades. They literally mean "trade if the market moves 10 pips in less than 10 seconds, but not in less than 3 seconds."
  • Breakeven: Pips in profit to perform the break-even. Zero means  disabled.
  • Breakeven Behavior: Choose either
    a) Move the SL to open price or
    b) Secure half the profits of the trade
  • Trailing Stop: Trailing stop for trades expressed in % of the trade profit at the time
  • Trailing Step: Minimum increment in the stop-loss order.
  • Stop Loss: Stop-loss in pips, must have value.
  • Take Profit: Take-profit in pips. Zero means disabled.
  • Session Settings: Enable/Disable trading on asian / america / europe sessions
  • Weekday Settings: Enable/Disable trading on weekdays
  • Money Management Behavior: Choose either
    a) Auto-calculate lotsize for each trade or
    b) Trade a manual lotsize on each trade
  • Risk Per trade: Risk per trade expressed as % of the account balance
  • Manual Lot Size: Manual lot for the trades
  • NFA/FIFO Compliant: Enable to trade this EA on US Brokers
  • Custom Comment: Custom order comment for the trades
  • Magic Number: Number used by the EA to sign and recognize its trades
  • Slippage: Maximum deviation in filling prices, in points.
  • Manual Pip Value: Override the value of a pip for this symbol, if needed

Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
Emanuel533
Emanuel533 2025.12.14 22:40 
 

exelente producto,se probo y funciona,lo importante es siempre testear 10/10

Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 12:38 
 

good

Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi 2024.04.09 13:00 
 

Cool product

