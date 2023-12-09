LVL RSI mt5

Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch.


Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content.

Expert advisors currently available:

  1. LVL Creator

  2. LVL Creator Pro

  3. LVL Bollinger Bands

 

Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out your back tests and tests on a demo account.


When you will use that expert advisor on a live account, don't hesitate to share your account link with me, I would be delighted to follow your results.


. Live signals


. Definition of parameters:

Values between parentheses mean the default values of the indicators.

  • Risk Management

    • Allocation Type: how the allocation is calculated

    • Size: size value depending of the allocation type

  • Stop Loss

    • Use stop loss when opening order: true to set a stop loss while opening a position, false otherwise

    • Use trailing stop loss: true to use a trailing stop loss, false otherwise

    • Stop loss type: stop loss type to use

    • Stop loss value: stop loss value to use

  • Take Profit

    • Use take profit: true to set a take profit while opening a position, false otherwise

    • Take profit type: take profit type to use

    • Take profit value: take profit to use

  • Settings

    • Reverse trades: true to open the opposite type of position provided by the strategy, false otherwise

    • Close all positions and switch off the EA: true to close all open positions and switch off the expert advisor

    • Magic number: magic number to open positions

  • Trading Hours

    • Trading start hour: the time from which the EA can open a position

    • Trading end hour: the time from which the EA closes a position

  • Trading Days

    • Monday: true open a position on Monday, false otherwise

    • Tuesday: true open a position on Tuesday, false otherwise

    • Wednesday: true open a position on Wednesday, false otherwise

    • Thursday: true open a position on Thursday, false otherwise

    • Friday: true open a position on Friday, false otherwise

    • Saturday: true open a position on Saturday, false otherwise

    • Sunday: true open a position on Sunday, false otherwise

  • Trades

    • Close all positions every day: true to close all positions every day at the time corresponding to “Trading end hour”, false otherwise

    • Close all positions on Friday: true to close all positions on every Friday at the time corresponding to “Trading end hour”, false otherwise

    • Open buy positions: true to authorise the EA to open buy positions, false otherwise

    • Open sell positions: true to authorise the EA to open sell positions, false otherwise

  • Position Management

    • Position management: type of position management (none, martingale or grid)

    • Coefficient type: if the new lot size is an addition or a multiplication from the last lot size

    • Coefficient management: the value to add or multiply to calculate the new lot size

    • Max number of positions: the maximum number of positions in case of grid

    • Min distance between positions: the minimum distance in points between the last and the new position

  • RSI

    • Number of RSI to use: number of RSI to use

    • RSI timeframe short: timeframe of the first RSI

    • RSI timeframe long: timeframe of the second RSI (useless if 1 RSI)

    • Period of the mobile average: averaging period

    • RSI value to open a buy: RSI value to open a buy position

    • RSI value to open a sell: RSI value to open a sell position

Recommended products
Range Auto TP SL
Dilwyn Tng
4.57 (46)
Experts
Range Auto TP SL  is for you, 100% free for now, download it and give me a good review and you are free to use it for lifetime !!!! Range Auto TP SL is a EA to set Stop Loss and Take Profit level based on range using Average True Range (ATR). It works on both manually opened positions via PC MT5 Teriminals or MT5 Mobiles and EA/robots opened position. You can specify magic number for it to work on or it can work on all the positions. Many EA does not good Stop Loss and Take Profit function and
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
3.67 (3)
Experts
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.33 (9)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.18 (11)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.5 (16)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
EA16 Taka Grid
Nhat Tien Duong
Experts
TAKA Grid EA (EA16): The Sideway King & Prop Firm Shield Are you tired of EAs that get destroyed by choppy, ranging markets? Meet TAKA Grid EA , the ultimate mean-reversion system designed specifically for the AUDNZD cross pair on the M15 timeframe. It doesn't rely on explosive breakouts; it dominates the sideways chop with mathematical precision.   ENTER YOUR KEY HERE:   [  EA16_99999D_TANINCODER_595559587987 ] -- MANDATORY: ALLOW WEBREQUEST TO ACTIVATE THE BOT To verify your License
FREE
Aurum AI Evolution XAUUSD
Yuriy Kuzmin
Experts
Fully autonomous neural network Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. Features real-time dynamic Self-Learning based on closed trades and a unique interactive AI training progress bar directly on your chart! Aurum AI Evolution XAUUSD is a next-generation, high-tech trading robot engineered specifically for the highly volatile Gold market. The core of the EA utilizes a single-layer perceptron mathematical model paired with a Hyperbolic Tangent (MathTanh) activation function. The network is co
FREE
Neural network 2 Moving Averages
Vladimir Mikhailov
5 (6)
Experts
A neural network Expert Advisor based on two moving averages with the training mode. Train the Expert Advisor on selected examples and make a profit in real life. The EA can work on any instrument and in any timeframe. Trading Algorithm of the EA Two moving averages are analyzed by the neural network core, which produces commands to buy or sell. the values of two moving averages, fast (FMA) and slow (SMA), are provided to the first layer, at the second layer it calculates two neurons responsibl
FREE
Alligator Joe
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview Alligator Joe is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around the classic Alligator indicator (Jaw, Teeth, Lips). It waits for a fresh alignment of the three lines — not an alignment that has already been running for a while — then enters in the direction of that trend. Positions are closed gradually in three stages as price falls back through each line, instead of a single fixed exit. How it works The EA checks the last closed candle: are Lips, Teeth and Jaw fully aligned (bullish or
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
WaveTraderMA
ANTON KOMISSARENKO
Experts
F ully automated trading system based on the Moving Averages indicator. It supports three classic trading signals and uses a flexible position management system. It is suitable for various trading instruments and adapts to any market conditions. Key features Three entry signals for flexible strategy customization Three types of entry orders: Market order Pending market stop Limit market order Trading time configuration – up to six time intervals Closing orders after a specified number of bars F
FREE
Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker
Tomas Vanek
2.5 (2)
Experts
The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
4.78 (9)
Experts
The Go Long EA implements an advanced intraday trading strategy based on the principle of systematic daily trading with multiple technical confirmations. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA combines simple yet effective concepts with sophisticated risk management and multiple technical filters. The EA opens positions at a specific time each day, but only when market conditions align with multiple technical indicators. This systematic approach helps capture intraday moves while a
FREE
DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
ForceBB Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
SpikeBoom
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Experts
A classic buy low & sell high strategy. This Bot is specifically Designed to take advantage of the price movements of US30/Dow Jones on the 1 Hour Chart, as these Indices move based on supply and demand. The interaction between supply and demand in the US30 determines the price of the index. When demand for US30 is high, the price of the US30 will increase. Conversely, when the supply of shares is high and demand is low, the price of t US30  will decrease. Supply and demand analysis is used to i
FREE
PZ Fractal Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.2 (5)
Experts
This EA trades untested fractals using pending orders. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise It implements 4 different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading ca
FREE
Auric Mohd iK
Md Iqbal Kaiser
Experts
AURIC MOHD-iK is a dynamic, logic-based Expert Advisor (EA) engineered specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike standard trading systems that rely on lagging, unreliable indicators, this EA operates purely on clean price logic—executing trades the way an experienced human trader naturally reads the market. This version is completely free with limitations, offering permanent value to your trading setup with zero hidden costs. Active Auric Mode That's it!!!!!!!!!! Core Trading Parameters Ac
FREE
EA34 Tanin Force
Nhat Tien Duong
5 (2)
Experts
[FREE EA] EA34 TANIN FORCE: MACD & STOCH ENGINE (Prop Firm Ready) Are you tired of market noise and false breakouts? Meet EA34 Tanin Force, a commercial-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for the EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. This system combines the raw trend-following power of MACD with the precision timing of the Stochastic Oscillator. PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS (6-Year Stress Test 2020 - 2026): * Symbol & Timeframe: EURUSD | M15 * Set & Forget: Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit. No
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.14 (43)
Experts
This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers. It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale and inverse martingale mode.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products   |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable moving average settings It implements two different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works f
FREE
EurowaveFX
Fabio Sorrentino
Experts
FX_EUXXX is a free expert advisor designed primarily for EURUSD on the H4 chart. It operates without hedging, grid, martingale, or anti-martingale basically, no gambling. I encourage you to request the updated set file for free. Subscribe   to our new channel for   promo/FREE  and   updates! :  MQL5 Group   OR  Telegram Channel Subscribe  to get new   announcements   and look behind the scenes!  MQL5_Channel   Please support me to building   FREE EAs!   Leave a   review ! Thank you Recommendati
FREE
EA23 Tanin Heiken CCI
Nhat Tien Duong
Experts
[FREE EA] EA23 TANIN HEIKEN CCI: THE PULLBACK ASSASSIN & PROP FIRM SHIELD Are you tired of entering trends too late and getting caught in drawdowns? Meet EA23 Tanin Heiken CCI , a commercial-grade automated trading system designed to catch the perfect pullback entries in a strong trend. THE BIG UPDATE: NO MORE .SET FILES! For the first time, you don't need to download or load messy .set files. EA23 comes with Built-in Presets . Just select your mode from the dropdown menu (Prop Firm Safe M
FREE
BitGameBot
Galin Vasilev
Experts
BitGame Bot is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on sigma-style trading logic. The robot is designed for XAUUSD / Gold and uses structured price movement, volatility and market deviation to search for trading opportunities according to predefined entry and risk-management rules. The system includes two trading modes: - Current mode - Alternative mode Both modes are designed for Gold trading. Users can test both presets in the Strategy Tester and choose the one that best matches their broker
FREE
Jireh Fair Value Gap EA
Jesse De Souza Ferreira
Experts
Jireh Fair Value Gap EA Free Introductory Release — Download, test and help shape the future of this project through your feedback. The Jireh Fair Value Gap Trader EA is an automated trading system that identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and executes trades when price returns to mitigate the imbalance. Designed around Smart Money Concepts (SMC), the EA combines multiple confirmation filters and advanced risk management tools to help traders automate a disciplined FVG trading strategy. Whether
FREE
Macd Rsi Expert
Lakshya Pandey
5 (1)
Experts
MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability. This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on
FREE
Nikkei225 Gap ContinuationEA
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
Experts
Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA Automated opening-gap continuation strategy for the Nikkei 225 Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for the Japanese stock index. It searches for significant opening gaps and enters only when price action confirms a possible continuation in the same direction. The strategy combines the opening gap, a configurable opening range and session VWAP confirmation. It also includes risk-based position sizing,
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
More from author
LVL Bollinger Bands
LVL Invest
5 (7)
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on Bollinger bands as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL RSI mt5 If you want to get a configuration file to improve your experience, leave a comment on this robot, then contact me by direc
FREE
LVL Ichimoku Kumo BO
LVL Invest
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Ichimoku Kumo Break Out as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands LVL RSI mt5 Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out
FREE
LVL Creator
LVL Invest
Experts
Build your own trading strategy using the combination of indicators you want from those offered (each indicator can be used up to 2 times) in addition to a few personal touches: Average True Range Bollinger Bands Ichimoku Kumo Breakout Ichimoku Tenkan Sen Kijun Sen Cross (TKC) MACD MFI Mobile Average RSI SAR Stochastic Double Mobile Average Triple Mobile Average Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it wi
LVL Creator Pro
LVL Invest
Experts
Build your own trading strategy using the combination of indicators you want from those offered (each indicator can be used up to 2 times) in addition to a few personal touches: Average True Range Bollinger Bands Ichimoku Kumo Breakout Ichimoku Tenkan Sen Kijun Sen Cross (TKC) MACD MFI Mobile Average RSI SAR Stochastic Double Mobile Average Triple Mobile Average Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it wi
LVL Break Out
LVL Invest
Experts
The strategy is based on a market analysis for a specific time period. Once the market analysis is completed, the Expert Advisor opens a position if the trend is confirmed. Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out your back tests and tests on a demo account. When you will use that expert advisor on a live account, don't hesitate to share your account link with me, I would be delighted to follow your results. . Live signals . Suggested symbols
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review