Babel Assistant

4.33
Babel assistant 1

    The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling.

It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position, deals, trends. 

     A manual position increase by lot 0.02 or more is perceived by the robot as triggering of its own pending order (order triggered). Pending or market orders with a lot of 0.01 just change the position s volume upon triggering.

If this free robot helped you, make a donation by purchasing my other robot.

Disclaimer:

The materials presented below are informational ones and are intended solely for educational or informational purposes.

When using this product, Babel assistant 1 - a program for the purposes of automatically making transactions on the Forex market, you completely accept the risk of not receiving a calculated profit, as well as the risk of a complete loss of all invested funds.

The results of the robot ’ s work in the past, as well as the results of testing and optimization do not guarantee the receipt of similar results in the future.

Parameters of the Babel robot:

1. Indicator Mode Only.

      "true* means the robot does nothing, just indicates Fibo levels and Trends probability.

       "false" means the robot can open a position.

2. Pending Orders Are Allowed.

       "true " means if a position is present, the robot can place pending orders.

       "false" means the Babel will not generates a pending orders.

3Negative profit (in pips) for Stop Loss line calculating.

     Distance in pips between current position price and Stop Loss line.

4. Profit (in pips) for Take Profit line calculating.

      Distance in pips between current position price and Take Profit line.

5Lot for open a position.

       Size of an initial lot for open a position.

    If my robot helps you, please donate me.  https://donatello.to/iurii2019


       The Babel robot calculates position equity,  which can be not equal to the position profit 

    For example, the profit on a position may be positive (usually it is displayed in the lower right corner of the terminal on the Trade tab),

    but taking into account Swaps, Commissions, Fees and the results of partlydeals, position equity  may be negative.


ATTENTION! The MT5 platform removes Stop Loss and Take Profit when pending orders to increase the position volume are triggered . Therefore, it is important to keep the robot switched on. 

Before shutting down the robot, switch it into indicator mode for deleting pending orders and make sure there is a Stop Loss. 

Reviews 9
Dong Zhi Sun
349
Dong Zhi Sun 2024.07.28 15:19 
 

nice one

AnongKittipong
58
AnongKittipong 2024.07.24 10:56 
 

good

Yahya Alkharfan
220
Yahya Alkharfan 2023.10.05 05:57 
 

It's very good

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Babel EVO — Advanced Trend-Following Expert Advisor Sound Video:  https://youtu.be/-DuDdGEgyRw Babel EVO is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed specifically for MT5 Netting accounts . Built upon a foundation of technical analysis, it integrates multiple market indicators to identify high-probability entry points and manage complex positions with precision. Why Choose Babel EVO? Smart Multi-Indicator System: Babel EVO combines the trend-detecting power of ZigZag and Fibonacci re
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daniel francisco
18
daniel francisco 2026.01.23 21:41 
 

porque nao tem distanciamento das ordens e take profit nao funciona

Iurii Bazhanov
10030
Reply from developer Iurii Bazhanov 2026.01.27 07:19
Utilize este robô apenas para contas de "NETTING" (e não de "HEDGING") com sua corretora. Verifique ou pergunte à empresa onde você abriu sua conta se ela é de "NETTING". Peça à corretora para abrir uma conta DEMO de netting para você e veja como o robô funciona nessa conta.
Dong Zhi Sun
349
Dong Zhi Sun 2024.07.28 15:19 
 

nice one

AnongKittipong
58
AnongKittipong 2024.07.24 10:56 
 

good

Yahya Alkharfan
220
Yahya Alkharfan 2023.10.05 05:57 
 

It's very good

mchafid
54
mchafid 2022.08.04 22:21 
 

It's very helpful to me. Thanks for sharing

Julio Oliveira
72
Julio Oliveira 2021.04.12 15:35 
 

Muito boa a intenso deste robô , mas infelizmente para mim ele não deu certo não ,mas agradeço o autor por ter compartilhado o robô conosco , obrigado !

Zhan Ivanov
180
Zhan Ivanov 2021.02.17 14:08 
 

Good

Ahmed Sarıkaya
2724
Ahmed Sarıkaya 2020.11.04 16:28 
 

Very good advisor. Few trade but all profit.

Evgeny Belyaev
92440
Evgeny Belyaev 2020.10.19 10:49 
 

5 stars.

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