Go Long Advanced

- Updated: 28 June 2025
The Go Long EA implements an advanced intraday trading strategy based on the principle of systematic daily trading with multiple technical confirmations. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA combines simple yet effective concepts with sophisticated risk management and multiple technical filters.
The EA opens positions at a specific time each day, but only when market conditions align with multiple technical indicators. This systematic approach helps capture intraday moves while avoiding overnight holding costs that can eat into profits. The EA automatically closes positions at a predetermined time, making it perfect for traders who want to avoid overnight exposure.
