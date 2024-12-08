Go Long Advanced

The Go Long EA implements an advanced intraday trading strategy based on the principle of systematic daily trading with multiple technical confirmations. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA combines simple yet effective concepts with sophisticated risk management and multiple technical filters.

The EA opens positions at a specific time each day, but only when market conditions align with multiple technical indicators. This systematic approach helps capture intraday moves while avoiding overnight holding costs that can eat into profits. The EA automatically closes positions at a predetermined time, making it perfect for traders who want to avoid overnight exposure.

Money Management

  • Base Money: Capital for risk calculations
  • Risk Percent: Risk per trade
  • TP/SL Percent: Take profit/Stop loss levels
  • Dynamic position sizing with multipliers

    • Trading Session

  • Custom open/close hours
  • Trading day selection (Mon-Fri)
  • Magic number identifier
  • Automatic position management

    • Position Management

  • Trailing stop functionality
  • Break-even protection
  • Custom trailing steps
  • Automatic position closure

    • Technical Filters

    Moving Average (MA)

  • Custom period settings
  • Price relationship checks
  • Risk multiplier above MA
  • Special RSI conditions below MA

    • RSI

  • Oversold condition monitoring
  • Custom threshold settings
  • Risk multiplier for conditions
  • Period customization

    • MACD

  • Trend confirmation
  • Fast/Slow/Signal periods
  • Signal line validation

    • ATR

  • Volatility monitoring
  • Custom period settings
  • Maximum volatility threshold
  • Risk adjustment based on volatility

    • Bollinger Bands

  • Price position validation
  • Custom period and deviation
  • Inside/Outside band trading rules
  • Standard deviation settings

    • ADX

  • Trend strength measurement
  • Minimum strength threshold
  • Custom period settings
  • Trend validation

    • Heiken Ashi Filter

  • Trades based on the previous daily Heiken Ashi candle

    • Additional Filters

  • Momentum indicator
  • Stochastic oscillator
  • Ichimoku cloud system
  • Swing pattern recognition

    • Each technical filter can be enabled/disabled independently, allowing traders to customize the strategy to their preferences. The EA's sophisticated position sizing algorithm takes into account all enabled filters when calculating trade size.
    Reviews 15
    Yasintorn Cholsawat
    120
    Yasintorn Cholsawat 2025.05.18 17:50 
     

    ทดลองดี ต้องลองใช้งานจริง

    ryanbrooks
    1774
    ryanbrooks 2025.05.08 02:47 
     

    A very good bot ! Made some minor changes for eurusd xauusd m15 , and it’s now working perfectly. Big thanks to the team!

    paulengberink
    67
    paulengberink 2025.04.22 01:36 
     

    I think this EA is great, working well on the chart and clear TP and SL points showing on the chart with the added benefit of a TSL if you wish. Working well on trending assets with big profits. Developer is accessible and always willing to assist.

    Lydia Kwarteng
    1603
    Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 08:07 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Benjamin Afedzie
    2878
    Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 12:07 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Filipe Simões
    38
    Filipe Simões 2025.06.03 10:37 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Phantom Trading Inc.
    9233
    Reply from developer Nithin Elbin 2025.06.28 23:20
    should be fixed. pls test and lemme know.
    Yasintorn Cholsawat
    120
    Yasintorn Cholsawat 2025.05.18 17:50 
     

    ทดลองดี ต้องลองใช้งานจริง

    ryanbrooks
    1774
    ryanbrooks 2025.05.08 02:47 
     

    A very good bot ! Made some minor changes for eurusd xauusd m15 , and it’s now working perfectly. Big thanks to the team!

    XimoBTC
    34
    XimoBTC 2025.05.06 21:43 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    paulengberink
    67
    paulengberink 2025.04.22 01:36 
     

    I think this EA is great, working well on the chart and clear TP and SL points showing on the chart with the added benefit of a TSL if you wish. Working well on trending assets with big profits. Developer is accessible and always willing to assist.

    [Deleted] 2025.04.19 01:47 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    [Deleted] 2025.03.27 04:35 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    [Deleted] 2025.03.04 11:19 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    k.rathnam
    16
    k.rathnam 2025.01.31 07:33 
     

    Nice EA

    Yassou Kalimera
    702
    Yassou Kalimera 2025.01.17 12:25 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    elmahdi
    75
    elmahdi 2025.01.06 22:54 
     

    Great EA! It's the best tool to get funded and follow Nasdaq to the moon while working toward your goals. It works perfectly on FTMO, and while it takes time to get funded, that’s the key, guys—winning takes time! Huge thanks to the developer for creating such an amazing tool!

    Phantom Trading Inc.
    9233
    Reply from developer Nithin Elbin 2025.01.07 00:48
    Thanks for the positive review! Im glad you've found this tool useful to get funded :)
    acer56
    166
    acer56 2024.12.11 03:10 
     

    Very useful ea. For trading some further seasonal approaches it would be great if there was still the option for a trailing sl, a breakeven function and to select the days of the week.

    Phantom Trading Inc.
    9233
    Reply from developer Nithin Elbin 2024.12.11 04:23
    great suggestions. I will add these features in the next update shortly.
    [Deleted] 2024.12.09 18:26 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

