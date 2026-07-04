No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery

Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase.

This is an EA I am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers.

At the same time, this is still a launch version, not a fully mass-promoted final-stage product. The reason for the special launch price is simple: I want early users to test it, follow the results, share feedback, and help me understand how Smart Gold Impulse performs across different brokers and account conditions.

Anyone can purchase Smart Gold Impulse during this early launch and receive direct support from me. Buyers will be invited to a special improvement group, where we will discuss broker results, settings, updates, set files, and future improvements together.

My own results on Ultima have been very strong so far, but every broker can behave differently with spreads, execution, slippage, and trading conditions. This is why the EA is being released first with a limited launch price before moving to the regular market price later.

Early buyers can benefit from the launch price, receive the buyer-only set file, and follow the development of Smart Gold Impulse from the beginning.