Brent Trend Bot
- Experts
- Maksim Kononenko
- Version: 1.0
It is recommended to use it exclusively for BRENT Oil on the M5, M15 timeframe.
Profit $37/daily Pair: USOIL Deposit: $500 USD LOT: 0.03 Spread: Zero
I love this trend bot .Did my settings for eurusdm5, seems it works well. Thans for the developer !
I did a backtest of 18 months, just one major drawdown (50%) appeared, but I particularly support it.
THX Maksim !! Incredible EA !!
Facile -efficace 24e/jour en lot de 0.1 M15- mais je ne comprends pas le lot mini de 0.12 chez XM !
All of your bot is useless when market condition is on long bullish/bearish trend, they keep opening new opposite position with increasing lot
Nice EA so far! Good results with BrentOil! Thank you!
