The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable transactions. The advisor cannot boast of high profitability, but the risk of loss here is insignificant.





The operating principle is a trend advisor that opens transactions at the moment of a price channel breakthrough. The system of placing stops and take profits allows you to take about 15-50% of the trend movement.





Recommended deposit - $ 300.(for Lot 0.03)





Potential profitability - 30-50% per month.





It is recommended to use it exclusively for BRENT Oil on the M5, M15 timeframe.







