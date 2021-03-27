Long Waiting
- Experts
-
- Version: 5.1
- Updated: 2 April 2021
Expert description
Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading
The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking,
if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections
The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset.
The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually.
Recommendations for use
Expert's TF is D1, keep this in mind when working with an expert
|Risk level
|Balance
|InpLongCoefficient
|Low
|1000
|>= 1000
|Medium
|1000
|>= 500
|High
|1000
|<= 300
* Use a robot on CFDs on indices, in particular, the expert shows good results on futures on NASDAQ
* Use reopening a position after correction (InpReOpenAfterMargin) with a small deviation value of 0.02-0.1 (InpReOpenProfit)
* Use a volume step (InpVolumeStep) 0.01 for a smooth increase in position volumes
* Use a small amount of profit for fixing (InpMinimumProfit) to constantly update the used volumes and increase the position
It is not recommended to use an Expert Advisor at forex due to the "eternal sideways trend"
We do not recommend using short positions (InpUseShort) and changing the direction of the position (InpChangeSide) when a critical point is reached (InpReOpenProfit)
Parameter Description
Volume Management
InpLongCoefficient - Used volume ratio for long positions
InpShortCoefficient - Used volume ratio for short positions
InpVolumeStep - Volume step
InpMinimumVolume - Minimum volume
InpMaximumVolume - Maximum volume
InpUseIntegerVolume - Use of integer volume, usually used when trading instruments with integer lots (not CFDs)
* The volume is calculated as follows: UserBalance / InpCoefficient * InpVolumeStep
Position Management
InpUseLong - Allowing to use long positions
InpUseShort - Allowing for the use of short positions, we recommend that you disable this option when working with indices and stocks
Margin Call Management
InpMarginCall - Closing a position when a certain drawdown level is reached
InpMarginFromBalance - Regulation, relative to what the drawdown is calculated, if true - from the user's balance, if false - from the asset price relative to the position opening price
InpChangeSide - Action when fixing a losing position, if true, the position will be opened in the other direction, if false, the direction will not change
InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong - The maximum allowable drawdown when using long positions at which the position will be closed (0.3 = 30%)
InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort - The maximum allowable drawdown when using short positions at which the position will be closed (0.3 = 30%)
InpMinimumProfit - The minimum required profit, at which profit is fixed and a new position is opened in the same direction, is indicated in the profit value
ReOpen Management
InpReOpenAfterMargin - Is it permissible to open a new position after closing unprofitable ones (initially set to false, but the EA works more efficiently if the value is true), use true to transplant deep corrections or crises
InpReOpenProfit - % of the deviation from the price from the closing price of a position, allowed for opening a new one, is indicated in a fractional value (0.3 = 30%)
Worket Time Management
InpWorkedHourFirst - First working hour
InpWorkedHourSecond - Second working hour
InpWorkedHourTheerd - Third working hour
InpUsedSecondTime - Using the second working hour
InpUsedTheerdTime - Use of the third working hour
InpSkipBadMonths - Skip unprofitable months (aug, sep, dec) (for nasdaq)
User didn't leave any comment to the rating