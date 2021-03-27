Long Waiting

Expert description





Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading

The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking,

if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections

The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset.

The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually.





Recommendations for use





Expert's TF is D1, keep this in mind when working with an expert





Risk level Balance InpLongCoefficient

Low 1000 >= 1000 Medium 1000 >= 500 High 1000 <= 300





* Use a robot on CFDs on indices, in particular, the expert shows good results on futures on NASDAQ

* Use reopening a position after correction (InpReOpenAfterMargin) with a small deviation value of 0.02-0.1 (InpReOpenProfit)

* Use a volume step (InpVolumeStep) 0.01 for a smooth increase in position volumes

* Use a small amount of profit for fixing (InpMinimumProfit) to constantly update the used volumes and increase the position





It is not recommended to use an Expert Advisor at forex due to the "eternal sideways trend"

We do not recommend using short positions (InpUseShort) and changing the direction of the position (InpChangeSide) when a critical point is reached (InpReOpenProfit)





Parameter Description





Volume Management

InpLongCoefficient - Used volume ratio for long positions

InpShortCoefficient - Used volume ratio for short positions

InpVolumeStep - Volume step

InpMinimumVolume - Minimum volume

InpMaximumVolume - Maximum volume

InpUseIntegerVolume - Use of integer volume, usually used when trading instruments with integer lots (not CFDs)





* The volume is calculated as follows: UserBalance / InpCoefficient * InpVolumeStep

Position Management

InpUseLong - Allowing to use long positions

InpUseShort - Allowing for the use of short positions, we recommend that you disable this option when working with indices and stocks

Margin Call Management

InpMarginCall - Closing a position when a certain drawdown level is reached

InpMarginFromBalance - Regulation, relative to what the drawdown is calculated, if true - from the user's balance, if false - from the asset price relative to the position opening price

InpChangeSide - Action when fixing a losing position, if true, the position will be opened in the other direction, if false, the direction will not change

InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong - The maximum allowable drawdown when using long positions at which the position will be closed (0.3 = 30%)

InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort - The maximum allowable drawdown when using short positions at which the position will be closed (0.3 = 30%)

InpMinimumProfit - The minimum required profit, at which profit is fixed and a new position is opened in the same direction, is indicated in the profit value

ReOpen Management

InpReOpenAfterMargin - Is it permissible to open a new position after closing unprofitable ones (initially set to false, but the EA works more efficiently if the value is true), use true to transplant deep corrections or crises

InpReOpenProfit - % of the deviation from the price from the closing price of a position, allowed for opening a new one, is indicated in a fractional value (0.3 = 30%)

Worket Time Management

InpWorkedHourFirst - First working hour

InpWorkedHourSecond - Second working hour

InpWorkedHourTheerd - Third working hour

InpUsedSecondTime - Using the second working hour

InpUsedTheerdTime - Use of the third working hour

InpSkipBadMonths - Skip unprofitable months (aug, sep, dec) (for nasdaq)



