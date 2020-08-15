Mercury MT5
- Experts
- Marta Gonzalez
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Mercury MT5 it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert.
Mercury MT5 It is an advanced trading system. The system is ideal for consolidated market.
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
-
Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
- "Safety first" approach in development.
- Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.
- Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
- Fast VPS a most.
-
The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
Input parameters:
Magic Number:One different number for pair.
LOT: Initial lot of the system, and based lot of the algoritm
Stair step: Initial distance into two level of order
max order: Number of max order open in one cycle.
------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.
I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.
Input parameters:
Magic Number:One different number for pair.
LOT: Initial lot of the system, and based lot of the algoritm
Stair step: Initial distance into two level of order
max order: Number of max order open in one cycle.
------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.
I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.
Try the demo now!