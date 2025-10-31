Breakout Box Pro 3in1

5

Triple Volatility Box System

The ultimate breakout engine is finally here — built for precision, structure, and consistent execution.


A professional breakout system designed around institutional volatility cycles and price compression logic.

Triple Volatility Box System identifies periods of reduced volatility (“boxes”) and automatically positions for potential expansions that follow — a principle widely used by institutional traders.

Core Logic

  • Operates with three independent, time-based boxes aligned with major trading sessions (Asia, London, New York).

  • Detects and trades volatility expansions following consolidations.

  • Optional Fibonacci retracement entry at key ratios (e.g. 61.8%) to improve entry quality.

  • Volatility and range filters ensure trades only occur after meaningful compression.


Trade Management

  • Two-part position structure:

    • TP1 secures partial profit.

    • TP2 follows the remaining move with a dynamic trailing stop.

  • Automatic breakeven adjustment after TP1.

  • Optional time-based exit to avoid overnight exposure.

  • Built-in risk control includes automatic lot calculation and per-box risk limitation.


Features

  • Fully customizable box times and session settings.

  • Timeout protection for inactive boxes.

  • Works with both hedging and netting accounts.

  • No martingale, grid, or scalping logic — clean volatility breakout methodology.


Recommended Settings

  • Pairs: EURUSD (also effective on GBPUSD, XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum Deposit: $500

  • Broker: ECN, low spread, fast execution

  • Risk per Box: 1% (default)

__

Notes

Triple Volatility Box System focuses on structure, volatility, and execution timing — not prediction.

24/7 user support is available for installation guidance, optimization, and technical assistance.

Every user will receive professional help for any configuration or trading question at any time.
Reviews 2
gazpachain
39
gazpachain 2025.11.05 15:42 
 

Llevaba mucho tiempo buscando un Bot que operara en diferentes sesiones con una estrategia solida, sin martin galas, alta frecuencia o simples medias. Ahora puedo dedicar todo mi tiempo en mi operativa manual mientras que el bot opera de forma automática. Tiene la opción de modificar parámetros a tu antojo y probar nuevas configuraciones en diferentes activos a través del probador de estrategias. Sin duda una gran herramienta! Además el creador va incorporando nuevas mejoras y actualizaciones. La curva de rentabilidad que ofrece a lo largo del tiempo es bastante sólida con un drawdown total bastante controlado, perfecto para pruebas de fondeo, lo configure para challenges y me lo aprobó en cuestión de días! una maravilla!

rubense
54
rubense 2025.11.04 17:36 
 

el robot funciona perfectamente, tradea 3 veces al dia y es consistente, tiene muchas configuraciones profitables para el mismo activo con tps y entry ajustables, además de trailing stop, cierre por hora para cada operacion y b.e. Me gusta que es un robot muy versatil y con un unico robot puedes hacer una curva bastante equilibrada compensando unas configuraciones con otras, y sirve para multitud de activos. yo tradeo manualmente esta estrategia con diferentes formaqs de gestion y este robot me va a ahorrar muhco trabajo :) muchas gracias al creador.

