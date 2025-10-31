Breakout Box Pro 3in1
Triple Volatility Box System
A professional breakout system designed around institutional volatility cycles and price compression logic.
Triple Volatility Box System identifies periods of reduced volatility (“boxes”) and automatically positions for potential expansions that follow — a principle widely used by institutional traders.Core Logic
Operates with three independent, time-based boxes aligned with major trading sessions (Asia, London, New York).
Detects and trades volatility expansions following consolidations.
Optional Fibonacci retracement entry at key ratios (e.g. 61.8%) to improve entry quality.
Volatility and range filters ensure trades only occur after meaningful compression.
Two-part position structure:
TP1 secures partial profit.
TP2 follows the remaining move with a dynamic trailing stop.
Automatic breakeven adjustment after TP1.
Optional time-based exit to avoid overnight exposure.
Built-in risk control includes automatic lot calculation and per-box risk limitation.
Fully customizable box times and session settings.
Timeout protection for inactive boxes.
Works with both hedging and netting accounts.
No martingale, grid, or scalping logic — clean volatility breakout methodology.
Pairs: EURUSD (also effective on GBPUSD, XAUUSD)
Timeframe: M5
Minimum Deposit: $500
Broker: ECN, low spread, fast execution
Risk per Box: 1% (default)
Notes
Triple Volatility Box System focuses on structure, volatility, and execution timing — not prediction.
24/7 user support is available for installation guidance, optimization, and technical assistance.
Every user will receive professional help for any configuration or trading question at any time.
Llevaba mucho tiempo buscando un Bot que operara en diferentes sesiones con una estrategia solida, sin martin galas, alta frecuencia o simples medias. Ahora puedo dedicar todo mi tiempo en mi operativa manual mientras que el bot opera de forma automática. Tiene la opción de modificar parámetros a tu antojo y probar nuevas configuraciones en diferentes activos a través del probador de estrategias. Sin duda una gran herramienta! Además el creador va incorporando nuevas mejoras y actualizaciones. La curva de rentabilidad que ofrece a lo largo del tiempo es bastante sólida con un drawdown total bastante controlado, perfecto para pruebas de fondeo, lo configure para challenges y me lo aprobó en cuestión de días! una maravilla!