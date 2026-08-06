TOOP1 Swing MT5

TOOP1 Swing is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Built upon a short-term swing trend-following strategy, this Expert Advisor operates with a strict risk management philosophy: a complete rejection of Martingale and Grid strategies. Every single market execution consists of only one trade with explicit, predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels set immediately at order initiation.

After purchasing, please contact me via private message so that I can provide the best possible support and guidance on how to use the product effectively.

The Core Philosophy Behind TOOP1 Swing

1 - 1 Entry Only: Executing only one high-quality trade at a time, strictly avoiding any reckless position averaging or over-trading.

T - Trend: Always aligning and trading with the dominant market trend. Utilizes multiple filters for trend identification (including EMA, Time constraints, and a proprietary built-in filter specifically developed to generate highly accurate trend signals for this Expert Advisor)

Broker Recommendation: Highly recommended to use brokers with 2-decimal pricing for Gold (e.g., 2568.89)

Risk Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets always involves significant risk. All past performance, backtesting results, statistical data, screenshots, live monitoring data, and historical records are provided for reference purposes only and do not guarantee future results.

The Expert Advisor may experience losing trades, including multiple consecutive stop-loss executions. Such drawdowns are an inherent part of the strategy's risk profile and reflect the natural probability distribution of trading outcomes. Therefore, these periods do not automatically indicate that the Expert Advisor is flawed.

This Expert Advisor is provided on an "as-is" basis. The user bears full and sole responsibility for testing, risk management, account protection, platform configuration, and all trading decisions.