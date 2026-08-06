TOOP1 Swing MT5

TOOP1 Swing is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Built upon a short-term swing trend-following strategy, this Expert Advisor operates with a strict risk management philosophy: a complete rejection of Martingale and Grid strategies. Every single market execution consists of only one trade with explicit, predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels set immediately at order initiation.

Live signal (Use fixed SL,TP)

    Early Bird Launch Offer (Limited Slots):

    • First 5 copies: Only $199 (only 2 copies left)

    • Price Progression: Increases by $100 after every 20 copies sold.

    • Final Price: $899

    After purchasing, please contact me via private message so that I can provide the best possible support and guidance on how to use the product effectively.

      The Core Philosophy Behind TOOP1 Swing

      • T - Trend: Always aligning and trading with the dominant market trend. Utilizes multiple filters for trend identification (including EMA, Time constraints, and a proprietary built-in filter specifically developed to generate highly accurate trend signals for this Expert Advisor)

      • O - Opportunity: Handpicking high-probability setups within that trend.

      • O - Optimization: Automatically fine-tuning the entry point to secure an optimal Risk/Reward ratio.

      • P - Protect: Prioritizing account preservation through rigid capital management

      • 1 - 1 Entry Only: Executing only one high-quality trade at a time, strictly avoiding any reckless position averaging or over-trading.

      Key Features & Advantages

      • One Trade at a Time: The Expert Advisor strictly executes only one trade at a time. No complex hedging, no reckless position averaging, and absolutely no Martingale or Grid strategies
      • Hard Stop Loss & Take Profit: Every single order is immediately protected with explicit, predefined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels from the very millisecond of trade initiation
      • Slippage Resilience: Engineered with a robust, low-latency execution mechanism, ensuring the trading performance remains highly stable and unaffected by minor market slippage
      • Dynamic Price-Based Trailing Stop: Features an advanced price-based trailing algorithm. Once the trade moves into profit, the system does not just lock in break-even, but dynamically trails the Stop Loss level step-by-step according to price action to lock in maximum profits.
      • Prop Firm Ready: With strict internal drawdown controls and a non-toxic trading logic.

      Specifications & Recommendations

      • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
      • Timeframe: M5
      • Minimum Deposit: $500
      • Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread account with Swap-Free
      • Select your broker (2 or 3 decimals)
      • Broker Recommendation: Highly recommended to use brokers with 2-decimal pricing for Gold (e.g., 2568.89)

      Risk Disclaimer

      Trading in financial markets always involves significant risk. All past performance, backtesting results, statistical data, screenshots, live monitoring data, and historical records are provided for reference purposes only and do not guarantee future results.

      The Expert Advisor may experience losing trades, including multiple consecutive stop-loss executions. Such drawdowns are an inherent part of the strategy's risk profile and reflect the natural probability distribution of trading outcomes. Therefore, these periods do not automatically indicate that the Expert Advisor is flawed.

      This Expert Advisor is provided on an "as-is" basis. The user bears full and sole responsibility for testing, risk management, account protection, platform configuration, and all trading decisions.


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