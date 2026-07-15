LSMR DualMode Gold is a professional automated trading system for XAUUSD and XAUUSDc, refined through 14 live iterations on real accounts. It combines four independent trading modes that detect market regime and activate the appropriate strategy automatically.





FOUR TRADING MODES





Mode 1 — Spike Reversal: Detects large-body candles (liquidity sweeps) and enters mean-reversion trades when price shows rejection. Adaptive spike detection adjusts thresholds based on current volatility.





Mode 2 — Range Trading: Identifies consolidation zones using ATR compression analysis. Enters at range boundaries with tight stops and targets the opposite boundary.





Mode 3 — Momentum Breakout: Catches trend continuation with 3-candle consecutive patterns and engulfing setups. Requires H1 trend alignment to avoid false breakouts.





Mode 4 — Fresh Breakout: Detects new 48-bar highs/lows with ATR expansion confirmation. Highest priority mode — fires before lagging indicators can block it.





ENTRY QUALITY SYSTEMS





Directional Consensus Gate — Every entry requires agreement between H1 trend, M5 EMA, and RSI. Blocks the most common loss pattern where timeframes disagree.





ADX Trend Strength Filter — Suppresses counter-trend RSI signals during strong trends (ADX above 25). Prevents mean-reversion entries into momentum moves.





Fast Regime Override — When price is more than 2x ATR from EMA50, normal filters are bypassed to capture strong moves that lagging indicators would miss.





Session Intelligence — Adapts which modes are active based on market session. Range mode disabled during NY overlap (trending), Momentum disabled during Asian hours (too quiet).





RISK PROTECTION





3-Layer Profit Protection: MicroLock at 15 percent of TP, Break-Even at 25 percent, Partial Take Profit at 50 percent (closes half the position).





Equity Portfolio Stop — Closes ALL positions when equity drops beyond your daily limit. Not just blocking new entries — actually closing open trades to prevent cascading losses.





Drawdown-Adaptive Risk — Risk percentage automatically reduces after losing days and restores after winning days. Prevents aggressive trading during drawdowns.





Weekly Performance Tracker — Monitors rolling 5-day P&L. Automatically halves risk when weekly loss exceeds the configurable limit.





Dynamic Exit Intelligence — Extends TP when ATR expands significantly (captures more during volatility bursts). Time-capped at 2 hours to ensure TPs actually get hit.





Smart Pyramid Filter — Pyramid entries blocked when spread exceeds 20 percent of expected TP distance. Prevents adding positions where the cost exceeds the potential.





Currency Correlation Cooldown — After a loss on any pair, blocks correlated pairs for 30 minutes. Prevents simultaneous losses from shared currency weakness.





RECOMMENDED SETTINGS





Symbol: XAUUSD or XAUUSDc

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Deposit: 50 USD (standard) or 100 USC (cent)

Recommended Broker: Any MT5 broker with Gold trading

Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

Account Type: Hedging





USER-ADJUSTABLE INPUTS





Risk per trade (default 0.5 percent for standard, 1.0 percent for cent)

Maximum lot size

Maximum daily loss

Maximum open trades

Session hours (UTC)

Enable/disable each trading mode independently

Emergency equity stop level





All internal strategy parameters are optimized through 14 live iterations and locked at tested values. Users control risk and mode selection only.





WHAT MAKES THIS EA DIFFERENT





This is not a backtest-optimized EA. Every feature was added to solve a specific real-market problem encountered during live trading, with the exact date, loss amount, and root cause documented in the changelog. Version 4.14 represents the accumulated wisdom of months of live Gold trading.





No martingale. No grid. No dangerous money management. Single-position entries with strict risk per trade.





IMPORTANT





Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first. Start with minimum lot size on live accounts.