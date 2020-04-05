Vigilante Alfa Candle

Alpha Vigilante Candle (H1 Master Edition)

The Alpha Vigilante Candle is a high-performance investment robot developed to operate fully automated on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Created by the writer and strategist Adilço Bortoncello, this expert advisor was calibrated to deliver consistency, high assertiveness, and rigorous risk control in the financial market.

Operating Principle

The robot continuously monitors the market on the 1-hour chart (H1). It operates in favor of the macro trend and institutional flow through the harmonious combination of three fundamental tools:

  • Exponential Moving Average: Acts as the master direction filter, ensuring the robot trades strictly in favor of the main trend (buys only above the average, sells only below).

  • Bollinger Bands: Identify expansion zones and legitimate volatility breakouts of the asset.

  • RSI (Relative Strength Index): Validates momentum and the true strength of the movement before authorizing an entry.

When all conditions align, the robot executes the order with a Take Profit, a structured Stop Loss, and features daily capital protection locks, operating autonomously without the need for manual intervention.

Advantages and Experience for the Buyer

  • High Assertiveness on H1: Optimized based on rigorous testing to target an excellent win rate with controlled trades.

  • Macro Trend Following: The moving average filter eliminates counter-trend trades, avoiding false breakouts.

  • Smart Risk Management: Lot size is automatically calculated based on the defined risk percentage and account balance.

  • Integrated Daily Locks: Features automatic locking mechanisms upon reaching profit targets or established loss limits.

  • Operational Versatility: Although the main setup was statistically refined to deliver peak performance on the H1 (1 hour) chart—where it expresses its full potential for high assertiveness—the compiled file (.ex5) is fully flexible and can be tested or used by the user in any other timeframe on the platform according to their strategic preference.

Input Parameters (Customizable Inputs)

The robot comes with a default setup highly refined through advanced statistical tests, but offers complete freedom for customization. You can adjust directly in the MetaTrader platform's inputs tab:

  • Take Profit and Stop Loss: Calibrated distances for technical trade management.

  • Risk Management: Percentage of the account balance dedicated to each order.

  • Indicator Sensitivity: Adjustable periods and limits for the Bollinger Bands, RSI, and Macro Trend Filter (Moving Average).

  • Daily Safety Locks: Financial profit targets and maximum loss limits for automatic capital shielding.


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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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