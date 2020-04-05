Vigilante Alfa Candle

Alpha Vigilante Candle (H1 Master Edition)

The Alpha Vigilante Candle is a high-performance investment robot developed to operate fully automated on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Created by the writer and strategist Adilço Bortoncello, this expert advisor was calibrated to deliver consistency, high assertiveness, and rigorous risk control in the financial market.

Operating Principle

The robot continuously monitors the market on the 1-hour chart (H1). It operates in favor of the macro trend and institutional flow through the harmonious combination of three fundamental tools:

Exponential Moving Average: Acts as the master direction filter, ensuring the robot trades strictly in favor of the main trend (buys only above the average, sells only below).

Bollinger Bands: Identify expansion zones and legitimate volatility breakouts of the asset.

RSI (Relative Strength Index): Validates momentum and the true strength of the movement before authorizing an entry.

When all conditions align, the robot executes the order with a Take Profit, a structured Stop Loss, and features daily capital protection locks, operating autonomously without the need for manual intervention.

Advantages and Experience for the Buyer

High Assertiveness on H1: Optimized based on rigorous testing to target an excellent win rate with controlled trades.

Macro Trend Following: The moving average filter eliminates counter-trend trades, avoiding false breakouts.

Smart Risk Management: Lot size is automatically calculated based on the defined risk percentage and account balance.

Integrated Daily Locks: Features automatic locking mechanisms upon reaching profit targets or established loss limits.

Operational Versatility: Although the main setup was statistically refined to deliver peak performance on the H1 (1 hour) chart—where it expresses its full potential for high assertiveness—the compiled file (.ex5) is fully flexible and can be tested or used by the user in any other timeframe on the platform according to their strategic preference.

Input Parameters (Customizable Inputs)

The robot comes with a default setup highly refined through advanced statistical tests, but offers complete freedom for customization. You can adjust directly in the MetaTrader platform's inputs tab: