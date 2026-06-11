SixtyNine EA

4

SixtyNine EA – A Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, featuring 6 integrated strategy layers, predefined Stop Loss on every trade, and a clean trading structure without Martingale, Recovery systems, or Grid trading.

Public Live Signal: $500 Start, Fixed 0.02 Lot, 500%+ Growth, 20 Weeks Live

The public live signal is the central proof point of SixtyNine EA. The account started with a $500 balance, used a fixed 0.02 lot size per trade, and has been active for more than 20 weeks of live trading. During this period, it has recorded over 500% total growth.
The signal also shows the realistic risk side of the system, including around 20% drawdown under live market conditions. Since the signal uses fixed 0.02 lot sizing on a relatively small $500 balance, users who prefer lower exposure can choose smaller lot settings and conservative set files, depending on market conditions and broker execution.

LIVE SIGNAL HERE

Price: $299 → Next: $499 → Final: $999


SixtyNine EA is designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5. It combines 6 integrated strategy layers to analyze market movement, manage entries and exits, and execute trades with a structured approach. It is built for traders who want more than a simple backtest presentation — a live-tested Gold trading system with transparent results, flexible configuration options, and practical support after purchase. Every trade is protected by a predefined Stop Loss, and the EA does not use Martingale, Recovery systems, Grid trading, or position multiplication techniques.

What Makes SixtyNine EA Different?

  • 6 Integrated Strategy Layers: Multiple strategy layers operate simultaneously, using different entry and trade management parameters to adapt to varying Gold market conditions.
  • Live Signal First: Supported by a public live signal account with visible performance, not only backtest screenshots.
  • 3+ Years of Personal Use: The core strategy logic has been used personally for more than 3 years and has remained effective through changing market conditions.
  • Transparent Results: Growth, profit, loss, drawdown, backtests, and live signal behavior are available for review.
  • Easy to Use: Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, with simple inputs and straightforward setup. Users can start with recommended settings while advanced options are available for traders who want further customization.


Strategy & Execution

The Gold market is fast, volatile, and emotional. SixtyNine EA is built to bring discipline into Gold trading through predefined strategy logic, controlled execution, and automated position management.
The EA does not trade randomly or chase every market move. It waits for structured setups and executes only when its internal strategy logic is aligned. Trades usually remain open from a few minutes to a few hours, depending on market conditions and trade management logic.
SixtyNine EA can identify both buy and sell opportunities, but it does not open opposite buy and sell positions at the same time as a hedge. The system works directionally based on its strategy conditions and manages trades with predefined risk parameters.

Key Features

  • Public Live Signal: $500 start, fixed 0.02 lot size per trade, over 500% total growth, and more than 20 weeks of live trading activity.
  • Visible Risk Behavior: The public signal shows both growth and drawdown behavior, including around 20% drawdown under live market conditions.
  • 6 Integrated Strategy Layers: Multiple strategy layers working together to identify opportunities and manage trades under different Gold market conditions.
  • Custom Set Files: Set files can be prepared according to account size, risk level, and trading preferences.
  • Challenge-Style Risk Profiles Available: Conservative profiles can be prepared for traders who need controlled exposure and disciplined execution.
  • Buy & Sell Market Logic: Works with both bullish and bearish Gold setups, without opening opposite hedge positions at the same time.
  • Comprehensive Protection: Every trade includes Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop.
  • No Grid / No Martingale / No Simultaneous Hedging: Clean trading structure focused on controlled exposure and predefined risk parameters.
  • Gold Optimized: Specifically calibrated for Gold trading on XAUUSD.
  • Flexible Schedule: Trade 5 days a week or customize specific days and hours.


Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Timeframe: H1 or H4
  • Minimum deposit: $300 for very small lot or testing profiles
  • Recommended deposit: $1000 or higher for more balanced use
  • Broker: A reliable ECN/RAW spread broker is recommended
  • VPS: Recommended for stable execution and continuous operation
  • Backtesting: Backtesting can be performed using the default settings. Results may vary significantly depending on the selected lot sizing mode. Compare Fixed Lot, Auto Lot, and Risk of Previous Trade modes to find the configuration that best matches your account size and risk preference. For faster testing, disable the EA panel before starting the backtest.


After Purchase

After purchasing SixtyNine EA, send me a private message to receive setup guidance and recommended set files based on your account size, risk preference, and trading objectives.

  • Custom set file preparation based on account size, risk level, and trading preferences
  • Conservative and aggressive risk profiles
  • MT5 installation guidance
  • VPS setup support
  • Lot sizing guidance
  • Fast support for configuration and operation
  • Personal answers to user questions, one by one

Custom set files are available. Set files can be prepared according to your account size, preferred risk level, and trading objectives. Most users only need adjustments in lot size and risk settings, while advanced parameters can also be customized when needed. If you would like a personalized set file, send me a private message.


If you are looking for a live-tested Gold EA with public market proof, transparent results, controlled risk behavior, flexible setup options, and personal support after purchase, SixtyNine EA is ready for you.

Selling exclusively on the MQL5 Market.

Reviews 5
Amit-AX
716
Amit-AX 2026.07.14 21:48 
 

Legendary EA from an incredible DEV who has nailed this one. Safe trades with small SL but large profits without any grid and never trade against the trend. I am gutted i found this so late but its life saver and cannot wait to see my account grow! Profits to follow in comment section.

SMR Trades
43
SMR Trades 2026.07.07 09:03 
 

Its great ea all time best ea everyone go & buy it. i tried many ea but only loss but this EA gave me 60% returns in few time. just all the best ea

thompsonalmeida
659
thompsonalmeida 2026.06.30 01:38 
 

It's a surprise that this EA hasn't sold many copies yet, I'm doing really well with it, consistent profits. I recommend this EA. I posted a picture of a winning cycle in the comments section.

Recommended products
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Experts
The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 — Universal Trading Expert Advisor for Custom Indicators Turn almost any custom indicator into a fully automated trading workflow. The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 is a universal Expert Advisor designed to read signals from your custom indicators and execute trades based on the logic you define. You only need to specify the indicator name, signal buffers, and core parameters. The EA then uses this data to automate execution, trade management, and signal handling. It
Platinum Trend Protected EA XPTusd
Oscar Moyano Rodriguez
Experts
Attention Platinum Traders! The XPTUSD Trend Protected EA doesn’t open trades randomly. It only enters when the trend is strong and the market confirms it. Avoids noise and random movements that destroy accounts. Smart risk: reduces exposure after losses and capitalizes on winning streaks. Each trade is independent—no martingale, grid, or hedging. Progressive trailing stop secures profits while letting the trend run. Adapts to London, New York, and intermediate sessions. Controlled drawdown and
Trader AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Trader AI | Professional EURUSD Trend Specialist Trader AI is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the EURUSD pair. Unlike conventional EAs, Trader AI utilizes an Automated Daily Analysis engine powered by neural networks to decode market structure and execute trades with surgical precision. 3 Years of Real Trading Account Solid Growth Results Daily AI Analysis Designed for the modern trader, this Expert Advisor merges Machine Learning with robust trend-foll
Golden Osiris EA
Luis Corso
Experts
What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
CornGrid
Mohamad Akram Bin Mohd Jamil
Experts
CornGrid EA for MetaTrader 5 Website: https://corngrid.netlify.app/ Smart Reverse Grid Recovery System with Dynamic Basket Profit CornGrid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed with an intelligent Reverse Entry + Smart Grid Recovery strategy. Instead of following market momentum, the EA identifies potential short-term reversals by opening the first trade against the previous candle direction, then intelligently manages recovery positions using an adjustab
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Realza Grid Scalper Pro Mt5
Ricardo Rene Realza Ylarraga
Experts
REALZA GOLD GRID PRO MT5   Automate your XAUUSD (GOLD) trading with precision, power, and professional strategy Realza Gold Grid Pro MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want consistent performance in the gold market (XAUUSD), using an advanced Grid strategy + intelligent position management. This robot works fully automated, analyzing the market in real time, executing multiple strategic trades, and managing basket closures to maximize profits.   WHAT DOES THIS ROBOT DO?   A
Xauusd Gold 1M Scalper Pro MT5
Prashant Prabhakar Sable
Experts
XAUUSD Gold 1M Scalper MT5 This Expert Advisor is designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute timeframe in MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-timeframe trend filter combined with a momentum indicator and a volatility-based entry condition to select trade entries during the London and New York trading sessions. Strategy Overview A trade opens only when three conditions align simultaneously: the higher timeframe EMA alignment confirms the broader trend direction, the 1-minute Supertrend matches that di
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
XGen Scalper MT5
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XGen Scalper MT5 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
SuperAgentPRO
Orcun Kaya
Experts
SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro - Quantitative Scoring & Dynamic Risk Description: SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro is a high-fidelity MT5 adaptation of an advanced Python financial algorithm. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines a   Quantitative Scoring Engine   with   Dynamic Risk Management   to provide professional-grade portfolio management. Key Features: Multi-Layered Decision Engine:   Evaluates the market through three dimensions: Low-Lag Signal Processing, Trend Bias Confirmation, and Momentum Sco
Boom Crash Candle Scalper
Brian Sipitali Shitsukane
Experts
Boom Crash Candle Scalper  is an advanced Expert Advisor engineered specifically to navigate the unique market structure of Boom   500, 1000 and Crash 500, 1000 indices. It combines dynamic price action filtering with strict risk management to scalp small price movements while protecting your account against unexpected market spikes. Key Features Built Specifically for Synthetics: Uses custom tick-based calculations adapted to Deriv's unique synthetic algorithms. Smart Spike Detection: Features
Deep Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
Smart Zone Pro
The Thang Nguyen
Experts
Smart Zone Pro Flexible Zone Trading EA with Optional Hedge & ATR Risk Control Smart Zone Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built for controlled execution, flexible risk management, and adaptive trading . It supports both conservative single-trade mode and advanced hedge recovery logic . ️ Trading Modes Single-Trade Mode (Conservative) One position at a time No hedge layering Clean and controlled execution Set: MaxOrders = 1 Advanced Hedge Recovery Mode Zone-based hedge structure Step-
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
TW Wolf Martingale MT5
Altan Karakaya
Experts
Professional Grid & Martingale EA TW Wolf Martingale MT5 is a Professional Grid & Martingale EA and Advanced Smart Grid Trading EA designed for traders who demand precise risk control, flexible execution, and safe automated trading across different market conditions. This Advanced Martingale EA combines structured grid logic with smart risk management , enabling low-risk grid trading on multiple symbols and timeframes without aggressive or fixed settings, making it a reliable professional fore
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Experts
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
AurumEdge EA
Tlotliso Casmeer Mofolo
Experts
AurumEdge EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to help traders navigate the Gold market with confidence and consistency. Developed specifically for XAUUSD and Gold Micro instruments, AurumEdge EA combines intelligent market analysis with automated execution to identify high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management. Built for both new and experienced traders, AurumEdge EA removes emotional decision-making and executes trades based on predef
HMA Crossover
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Hull Moving Average Crossover EA – MT5 Harness the speed and precision of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) in a fully automated trend-following system for MetaTrader 5. The Hull Moving Average Crossover EA is designed for traders who want fast reaction to emerging trends without sacrificing structured risk control. By combining a user-defined fast HMA with a slower HMA, the EA identifies potential momentum shifts early — while managing risk dynamically through ATR-based protection. Built for clari
SuperMax MT5
Paranchai Tensit
5 (1)
Experts
SuperMax MT5  is a fully automated, intelligent expert advisor with advanced mechanisms, using a dynamic system to measure market volatility to be consistent with the timing of market entry and exit. The mechanism of this system is based on the principle of mean reversion and momentum of market price. Rely on scalping and recovery strategies with optimal trading frequency and can still work well in all market conditions, be it trend or sideways, can be traded full time in any condition. This EA
XAU Titan Pro
Sourav Suklabaidya
Experts
Welcome to XAU Titan Pro - The Premier XAUUSD Trading Engine I am an algorithmic developer focused entirely on one asset class: GOLD (XAUUSD). I engineer highly specialized, volatility-adapted Expert Advisors designed to extract consistent, sustainable growth from the most aggressive market in the world. XAU Titan Pro is the result of relentless quantitative testing. It abandons dangerous, overly complex mentalities. Instead, it trades with discipline, patience, and strict mathematical expectanc
Zonas Oferta y Demanda
Jose Antonio Rojas Amaricua
Experts
Identify High-Probability Zones and Trade with Confirmed Trend! Introducing the PRO Supply & Demand Zones EA with ZigZag Filter v5.5 , an advanced algorithmic trading tool designed for traders looking to combine the robustness of Supply and Demand (Support & Resistance) analysis with ZigZag indicator trend confirmation . This version, optimized for stability and efficiency in MQL5, allows you to automate the identification and trading of key market zones, ensuring your operations are always alig
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (23)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (37)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.62 (21)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (212)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
AI Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Scalping EA for EURUSD and BTCUSD Promo Price The EA is currently available at a discounted price. Only 3 slots are left at this price. After the discount period, the regular price will be $1999 . JOIN GROUP: Click here Input Guide: Open the input guide Setfile: Download the recommended setfile Live signal: [ Click Here ] Other EAs you may like: AI Aurum Pivot | Vega Bot | Bitcoin Scalping !!! When purchasing this EA, you may have a chance to receive Diamond Quant and bonus EAs from the priva
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
More from author
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Experts
BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
Close Trade
Farzad Saadatinia
Utilities
Close Trade A simple, fast, and practical tool for managing and closing trades in MetaTrader In the trading world, there are countless methods and strategies for opening and closing positions. Sometimes, due to volatile market conditions or multiple open trades, you need a tool that allows you to close all or specific trades instantly and efficiently. Close Trade is designed precisely for that, a lightweight, reliable, and easy-to-use tool for complete trade and order management in MetaTrader.
FREE
GoldWise
Farzad Saadatinia
5 (1)
Experts
GoldWise – A Professional Expert Advisor for Advanced Gold Trading Gold has historically been one of the safest assets in the world and has shown continuous growth over time. Over the past year, gold has experienced significant price increases, and as global gold prices have risen, the volatility of this asset has increased significantly as well. Based on the recent behavior of gold and current market volatility, this EA has been developed using two completely different strategies. Each strate
X Hunter Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
Experts
X Hunter Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , powered by GPT-4o AI , built to deliver intelligent, real-time market analysis and smarter trading decisions. More than just an automated trading robot, X Hunter Pro is a complete AI-assisted trading system that combines advanced automation, market behavior analysis, and dynamic basket management into one powerful tool. The EA is specifically optimized for range markets, oscillating price movements, and clear trend conditions ,
Filter:
bc01
501
bc01 2026.07.28 12:29 
 

so far large losses comparing to tiny wins, not sure can work long term

Update 30/7/2026 - after huge losses yesterday. huge losses today. I am turning this EA off, not recommended at all

Farzad Saadatinia
1913
Reply from developer Farzad Saadatinia 2026.07.30 23:47
Thank you for your feedback. The complete trading history, including all profits and losses, is publicly available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361673 . After reviewing both the public signal and the historical backtests, the EA is currently operating within its normal drawdown range given the recent market conditions. Gold has been experiencing extended range-bound behavior with many false breakouts, which has been challenging for many Gold trading systems. As shown in both the backtests and the live signal history, similar drawdown periods have occurred before and were followed by strong recovery phases. For this reason, I encourage traders to evaluate the EA over a longer period rather than a few trading days. I also contacted you privately to verify that your configuration and results match the public signal, but I have not yet received a reply. If your results differ significantly from the signal, I will be happy to help investigate and review the setup.
Nhut Anh Phan
1964
Nhut Anh Phan 2026.07.21 13:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Amit-AX
716
Amit-AX 2026.07.14 21:48 
 

Legendary EA from an incredible DEV who has nailed this one. Safe trades with small SL but large profits without any grid and never trade against the trend. I am gutted i found this so late but its life saver and cannot wait to see my account grow! Profits to follow in comment section.

Farzad Saadatinia
1913
Reply from developer Farzad Saadatinia 2026.07.28 21:33
Thank you so much for your kind words and continued support! I'm really happy to hear that you're enjoying SixtyNine EA. I truly appreciate you taking the time to share your experience. If you have any ideas or suggestions for future improvements, I'm always happy to hear them. Wishing you continued success!
SMR Trades
43
SMR Trades 2026.07.07 09:03 
 

Its great ea all time best ea everyone go & buy it. i tried many ea but only loss but this EA gave me 60% returns in few time. just all the best ea

Farzad Saadatinia
1913
Reply from developer Farzad Saadatinia 2026.07.28 21:26
Thank you very much for your review! I'm glad to hear you've had a positive experience with SixtyNine EA. Thank you for your trust and support. I wish you continued success, and if you ever need any help or have questions, I'm always here to assist.
thompsonalmeida
659
thompsonalmeida 2026.06.30 01:38 
 

It's a surprise that this EA hasn't sold many copies yet, I'm doing really well with it, consistent profits. I recommend this EA. I posted a picture of a winning cycle in the comments section.

Farzad Saadatinia
1913
Reply from developer Farzad Saadatinia 2026.07.28 21:23
Thank you for your wonderful review and for sharing your results! I'm very happy to hear that the EA has been performing well for you. I also appreciate you posting your winning cycle in the comments—it will certainly help other traders. Wishing you continued consistent profits, and thank you again for your trust and support!
Reply to review