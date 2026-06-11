SixtyNine EA – A Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, featuring 6 integrated strategy layers, predefined Stop Loss on every trade, and a clean trading structure without Martingale, Recovery systems, or Grid trading.

Public Live Signal: $500 Start, Fixed 0.02 Lot, 500%+ Growth, 20 Weeks Live



The public live signal is the central proof point of SixtyNine EA. The account started with a $500 balance, used a fixed 0.02 lot size per trade, and has been active for more than 20 weeks of live trading. During this period, it has recorded over 500% total growth.

The signal also shows the realistic risk side of the system, including around 20% drawdown under live market conditions. Since the signal uses fixed 0.02 lot sizing on a relatively small $500 balance, users who prefer lower exposure can choose smaller lot settings and conservative set files, depending on market conditions and broker execution.

LIVE SIGNAL HERE



Price: $299 → Next: $499 → Final: $999



SixtyNine EA is designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5. It combines 6 integrated strategy layers to analyze market movement, manage entries and exits, and execute trades with a structured approach. It is built for traders who want more than a simple backtest presentation — a live-tested Gold trading system with transparent results, flexible configuration options, and practical support after purchase. Every trade is protected by a predefined Stop Loss, and the EA does not use Martingale, Recovery systems, Grid trading, or position multiplication techniques.





What Makes SixtyNine EA Different?

6 Integrated Strategy Layers: Multiple strategy layers operate simultaneously, using different entry and trade management parameters to adapt to varying Gold market conditions.

Multiple strategy layers operate simultaneously, using different entry and trade management parameters to adapt to varying Gold market conditions. Live Signal First: Supported by a public live signal account with visible performance, not only backtest screenshots.

Supported by a public live signal account with visible performance, not only backtest screenshots. 3+ Years of Personal Use: The core strategy logic has been used personally for more than 3 years and has remained effective through changing market conditions.

The core strategy logic has been used personally for more than 3 years and has remained effective through changing market conditions. Transparent Results: Growth, profit, loss, drawdown, backtests, and live signal behavior are available for review.

Growth, profit, loss, drawdown, backtests, and live signal behavior are available for review. Easy to Use: Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, with simple inputs and straightforward setup. Users can start with recommended settings while advanced options are available for traders who want further customization.



Strategy & Execution

The Gold market is fast, volatile, and emotional. SixtyNine EA is built to bring discipline into Gold trading through predefined strategy logic, controlled execution, and automated position management.

The EA does not trade randomly or chase every market move. It waits for structured setups and executes only when its internal strategy logic is aligned. Trades usually remain open from a few minutes to a few hours, depending on market conditions and trade management logic.

SixtyNine EA can identify both buy and sell opportunities, but it does not open opposite buy and sell positions at the same time as a hedge. The system works directionally based on its strategy conditions and manages trades with predefined risk parameters.





Key Features

Public Live Signal: $500 start, fixed 0.02 lot size per trade, over 500% total growth, and more than 20 weeks of live trading activity.

$500 start, fixed 0.02 lot size per trade, over 500% total growth, and more than 20 weeks of live trading activity. Visible Risk Behavior: The public signal shows both growth and drawdown behavior, including around 20% drawdown under live market conditions.

The public signal shows both growth and drawdown behavior, including around 20% drawdown under live market conditions. 6 Integrated Strategy Layers: Multiple strategy layers working together to identify opportunities and manage trades under different Gold market conditions.

Multiple strategy layers working together to identify opportunities and manage trades under different Gold market conditions. Custom Set Files: Set files can be prepared according to account size, risk level, and trading preferences.

Set files can be prepared according to account size, risk level, and trading preferences. Challenge-Style Risk Profiles Available: Conservative profiles can be prepared for traders who need controlled exposure and disciplined execution.

Conservative profiles can be prepared for traders who need controlled exposure and disciplined execution. Buy & Sell Market Logic: Works with both bullish and bearish Gold setups, without opening opposite hedge positions at the same time.

Works with both bullish and bearish Gold setups, without opening opposite hedge positions at the same time. Comprehensive Protection: Every trade includes Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop.

Every trade includes Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop. No Grid / No Martingale / No Simultaneous Hedging: Clean trading structure focused on controlled exposure and predefined risk parameters.

Clean trading structure focused on controlled exposure and predefined risk parameters. Gold Optimized: Specifically calibrated for Gold trading on XAUUSD.

Specifically calibrated for Gold trading on XAUUSD. Flexible Schedule: Trade 5 days a week or customize specific days and hours.



Recommended Setup

Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD)

Gold (XAUUSD) Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Timeframe: H1 or H4

H1 or H4 Minimum deposit: $300 for very small lot or testing profiles

$300 for very small lot or testing profiles Recommended deposit: $1000 or higher for more balanced use

$1000 or higher for more balanced use Broker: A reliable ECN/RAW spread broker is recommended

A reliable ECN/RAW spread broker is recommended VPS: Recommended for stable execution and continuous operation

Recommended for stable execution and continuous operation Backtesting: Backtesting can be performed using the default settings. Results may vary significantly depending on the selected lot sizing mode. Compare Fixed Lot, Auto Lot, and Risk of Previous Trade modes to find the configuration that best matches your account size and risk preference. For faster testing, disable the EA panel before starting the backtest.



After Purchase

After purchasing SixtyNine EA, send me a private message to receive setup guidance and recommended set files based on your account size, risk preference, and trading objectives.

Custom set file preparation based on account size, risk level, and trading preferences

Conservative and aggressive risk profiles

MT5 installation guidance

VPS setup support

Lot sizing guidance

Fast support for configuration and operation

Personal answers to user questions, one by one

Custom set files are available. Set files can be prepared according to your account size, preferred risk level, and trading objectives. Most users only need adjustments in lot size and risk settings, while advanced parameters can also be customized when needed. If you would like a personalized set file, send me a private message.



If you are looking for a live-tested Gold EA with public market proof, transparent results, controlled risk behavior, flexible setup options, and personal support after purchase, SixtyNine EA is ready for you.

Selling exclusively on the MQL5 Market.