Radiant MT5

Radiant EA is a fully automated trading advisor that utilizes complex algorithms and a variety of strategies, primarily based on various indicators for entry and a Multi-Layer Perceptron (MLP) as a trend filter. It works by first identifying prevailing trends using the MLP, then using various strategies based on these indicators to execute trades.





Why using multi-strategy? A multi-strategy enhances capital protection and smooths equity curve by deploying diverse trading systems such as trend-following, mean-reversion, and breakout models. This diversification ensures that when one strategy underperforms during unfavorable market conditions, another can capitalize on them, effectively reducing overall portfolio volatility and drawdown. Ultimately, it mitigates risk by removing a single point of failure, reduces emotional stress during inevitable losing streaks, and creates a more stable, consistent path to long-term profitability.



