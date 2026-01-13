Aurum Gold Pro
👇
🔶 AURUM GOLD PRO
Professional Gold Trading Robot for XAUUSD – MetaTrader 5
Aurum Gold Pro is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe, designed for traders who seek controlled risk, long-term consistency, and sustainable capital growth.
This robot is not built for gambling or unrealistic short-term gains.
It was engineered with a capital preservation mindset, focusing on disciplined execution and long-term survival across different market conditions.
🚫 What Aurum Gold Pro DOES NOT Use
To ensure stability and avoid hidden risks, the system does NOT use:
❌ Martingale
❌ Grid
❌ Hedging
❌ Trade stacking
❌ High-frequency scalping
Each trade is independent, fully risk-controlled, and executed only under validated market conditions.
🧠 Trading Logic & Strategy
-
Market: Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Direction: BUY ONLY (trend-following bias)
-
Market Filters:
-
EMA trend alignment (H1 & H4)
-
Volatility confirmation using ATR
-
-
Execution: One trade at a time
-
Trade Frequency: Low to moderate (quality over quantity)
The robot avoids sideways, unstable, and low-quality market conditions.
📊 Built-in Risk Profiles (Core Feature)
Aurum Gold Pro includes three predefined risk profiles, selectable directly from the on-chart control panel:
🟢 Conservative
-
Risk per trade: ~0.30%
-
Designed for capital protection
-
Smooth equity curve
-
Ideal for cautious traders and long-term accounts
🔵 Balanced (Recommended)
-
Risk per trade: ~0.60%
-
Balance between growth and safety
-
Recommended for most users
-
Strong long-term risk/reward structure
🔴 Aggressive
-
Risk per trade: ~1.00%
-
Higher return potential
-
Higher drawdowns expected
-
Recommended only for experienced traders
Position sizing is calculated automatically, based on account balance and selected risk profile.
💰 Recommended Account Sizes
Realistic recommendations aligned with the system design:
Conservative Mode
-
Minimum: $200
-
Ideal: $500+
Balanced Mode
-
Minimum: $500
-
Ideal: $1,000+
Aggressive Mode
-
Minimum: $3,000
-
Ideal: $5,000 – $10,000
🛡️ Advanced Capital Protection
-
Daily and weekly drawdown limits
-
Automatic risk reduction after consecutive losses
-
Spread filter
-
ATR-based volatility filter
-
Trading session time control
-
Optional break-even logic
Primary objective: survival first, profits second.
🖥️ Professional On-Chart Control Panel
The integrated control panel allows you to:
-
Start or pause trading instantly
-
Switch risk profiles in real time
-
Monitor balance, equity, spread, risk level, and server time
-
Clearly see the system status at all times
No complex configuration required.
📈 Backtests & Transparency
-
Backtests with 99% modeling quality
-
Variable spreads
-
Multiple market cycles tested (2020–2026)
-
No curve fitting
-
No hidden logic
All results shown are historical simulations, not guarantees of future performance.
🧪 Broker & Execution Environment
Recommended Broker: IC Markets
Other Brokers: Any reliable broker that offers Gold (XAUUSD) trading
VPS: Recommended for best execution and stability
IC Markets was used during system testing and validation due to its high execution quality and low spreads on Gold.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
-
No trading system can guarantee profits
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
-
Trading involves financial risk
-
Always test on a demo account before using on a live account
🔑 Final Note
Aurum Gold Pro is not built for gamblers.
It is built for traders who understand that:
Consistency beats hype
Risk control beats aggression
Discipline beats emotion
🔥 About the Pricing
The price of Aurum Gold Pro reflects:
-
Advanced system architecture
-
Multiple built-in risk profiles
-
Years of historical market testing
-
A long-term, professional trading approach
This is not a cheap robot —
it is a serious trading system.