



Based on the MACD and Stochastic Indicator combined.





You also have the option to hide the TP and SL.

==> You have 4 Options to trade

==> 1. Set TP and SL

==> 2.Trailing the trade when in profit

==> 3.Close at opposite signal

==> 4.Martingale option

works on all Time Frames.

On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.

I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.

You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.

The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.

It works on all FX Pairs.

The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA

The EA can be used as Martingale

The EA can be used as trailing EA

Perfect for Longterm Investments

I recommend higher time frames such as DAY Frame

Please set lot increase to false



