MacS
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 28 October 2020
- Activations: 20
Fully Automated Robot
Based on the MACD and Stochastic Indicator combined.
You also have the option to hide the TP and SL.
==> You have 4 Options to trade
==> 1. Set TP and SL
==> 2.Trailing the trade when in profit
==> 3.Close at opposite signal
==> 4.Martingale option
- works on all Time Frames.
- On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.
- I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
- You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.
- The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.
- It works on all FX Pairs.
- The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
- The EA can be used as Martingale
- The EA can be used as trailing EA
- Perfect for Longterm Investments
- I recommend higher time frames such as DAY Frame
- Please set lot increase to false
Please be careful and trade responsible.
Thank you