MAD Scalper Expert Advisor

MAD - Moving Average Distance

The MAD Scalper Expert Advisor uses ATR and the distance to a moving average to determine if price has the potential for reversion (mean reversion). Trades are closed when price returns to mean (moving average) + buffer. We use ATR as our MA_Buffer.

MAD includes an averaging feature. The range is determined by ATR and the RangeMultiplier. The higher the RangeMultiplier the further apart the averaging trades will be.

Works on all time frames and pairs.


Suggestions:

 It works best on the least volatile pairs (EURUSD, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, EURCHF, EURGBP, NZDCHF, NZDJPY). I prefer lower time frames with a smaller MA period (15M time frame, 50 MA). This allows the MA to catch up quicker in major trends and avoid catastrophe before MaxPairLoss kicks in. 

No EA should be left alone. Human intervention is a must. Turn this off during major news events. 


Settings:

MagicNumber: Magic Number used for orders

ATR_Multiplier: Multiplier of ATR for the calculation.
MA_Period: Moving Average Period to use (EMA).
MIN_RSI: Will not enter buy unless RSI is below the MIN_RSI
MAX_RSI: Will not enter sell unless RSI is above the MAX_RSI
UseMABuffer: Don't use MA Buffer to close trades (Buffer = ATR)

UseAveraging: Turns on the averaging feature
UseLotSizeAdd: Increment lot size option
RangeMultiplier: Used to calculate the distance between averaging trades.
MinRange: If the calculated Range is below MinRange then Range will be set to MinRange
MaxOpen: Max orders that will open.
ClosePercent: Percentage of account balance to close averaging trades in profit.

Lot_Size: Starting Lot Size
MaxPairLoss: Percentage of account balance to close all pair trades.
MaxSpread: Max Spread

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Nadiya Mirosh
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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4 (3)
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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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5 (2)
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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